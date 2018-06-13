Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Cicha pralka – co obniża poziom hałasu w pralce?

Autor LG Polska 13.06.2018

Ile decybeli wydaje zwykła, a ile cicha pralka? Czym jest silnik inwerterowy i jak wpływa na pracę urządzenia? Na co zwrócić uwagę wybierając sprzęt o niskim poziomie hałasu?

Co obniża poziom hałasu w pralce?

Cicha pralka to rozwiązanie nie tylko dla rodzin z małymi dziećmi. Zmniejszenie poziomu hałasu wpływa korzystnie na wszystkich domowników. Odpowiednio dobrany sprzęt umożliwia także pranie wieczorami i wcześnie rano bez zakłócania spokoju sąsiadów. Ile decybeli wydaje zwykła, a ile cicha pralka? Czym jest silnik inwerterowy i jak wpływa na pracę urządzenia? Na co zwrócić uwagę wybierając sprzęt o niskim poziomie hałasu?

Kto doceni ciche pranie?

Hałas towarzyszy nam na co dzień w pracy, na ulicy i podczas jazdy samochodem, przez co przyzwyczajamy się do niego i przestajemy go zauważać. Podnosi jednak poziom stresu i ogólnego rozdrażnienia. Dlatego warto od niego odpocząć, chociaż po przyjściu do domu. Tylko jak to zrobić, kiedy urządzenia AGD są naprawdę głośne?

Jednym z najbardziej hałaśliwych sprzętów domowych jest pralka. Pół biedy, gdy zostanie umieszczona w łazience, za zamkniętymi drzwiami. Gorzej, jeśli wstawimy ją do kuchni lub salonu z aneksem kuchennym - w tych pomieszczeniach przebywamy najwięcej.

Zalety cichych urządzeń dostrzegą nie tylko osoby z otwartą kuchnią, ale także rodzice z małymi dzieci, którzy będą mogli nastawić pranie w czasie snu malucha.

Ile decybeli?

Dobrze dobrana zabudowa może nieco wyciszyć głośny sprzęt. Efekt będzie jednak mało odczuwalny, zwłaszcza że zwykłe pralki potrafią wydawać dźwięk o natężeniu blisko 90 decybeli (podczas wirowania). Podobny hałas produkuje między innymi ruch uliczny, wnętrze samochodu lub klakson.

Najnowsze pralki potrafią znacznie zredukować poziom hałasu – nawet do około 50 decybeli podczas samego prania i mniej więcej 70 decybeli w takcie wirowania. Przykładowo Pralka LG F4J7TY2W z funkcją SteamSpa i prędkością obrotów 1400 rpm przy praniu wydaje tylko 52 dB., a podczas wirowania 73 dB. Jak to możliwe? I co właściwie wpływa na to, że niektóre pralki pracują znacznie ciszej od innych?

Silnik inwerterowy, czyli od czego zależy czy pralka jest cicha czy głośna

Dobre pralki charakteryzują się zwykle wydajnym układem zawieszenia (zdolnym do pochłaniania wysokich naprężeń) oraz zastosowaniem dźwiękoszczelnych materiałów. Mimo tego, pracy silnika nie da się całkowicie wyciszyć. Można ją stłumić tylko częściowo.

Urządzenia z klasycznym silnikiem klatkowym będą zawsze głośniejsze od innych. Produkują one energię mechaniczną przy pomocy specjalnych szczotek. To właśnie tarcie między tymi elementami jest odpowiedzialne za hałas, który wytwarza pralka. W skrajnych przypadkach nawet mimo niskich obrotów bębna (800 na minutę), głośność dźwięków może wykraczać ponad tolerowany limit.

W cichych pralkach stosowane są więc silniki inwerterowe, które do produkcji prądu wykorzystują magnesy, a nie szczotki. Eliminuje to tarcie i straty energii, dzięki czemu sprzęt pracuje znacznie spokojniej nawet przy wysokiej liczbie obrotów (1400 na minutę). Jest więc zarazem cichszy i dużo bardziej wydajny.

Dodatkowe ograniczenie dźwięku zapewniają silniki inwerterowe typu Direct Drive. Przekazują energię prosto do bębna bez konieczności wykorzystywania paska napędowego. Mniej pocierających o siebie elementów, to mniejszy hałas, szczególnie w trakcie szybkiego wirowania.

Ciche pralki automatyczne – jaką wybrać?

Wybierając pralkę, dobrze jest przejrzeć jej parametry, zaczynając od ilości obrotów na minutę. Wiadomo, że im jest ich więcej, tym bardziej wydajne i szybsze będzie pranie. Wiele osób uważa jednak, że zwiększona liczba obrotów oznacza zarazem podwyższony poziom hałasu. Nie zawsze tak jest, niekiedy pralka z maksymalnym parametrem 1200 rpm może okazać się głośniejsza od tej, która wykonuje do 1400 obrotów na minutę. Wszystko zależy wyłącznie od jakości silnika (inwerterowy lub Direct Drive z zasady pracują spokojniej i są mniej hałaśliwe).
Warto więc nie skreślać z góry urządzeń o większej mocy. Szczególnie, że wiele z nich umożliwia dodatkową regulację i zmniejsza liczbę obrotów (co automatycznie czyni pranie cichszym).
Szczególnie dobrze sprawdzają się też pralki z systemem 6 Motion, na przykład LG F4J7TY1W. Gwarantuje on nie tylko możliwość zmniejszenia ilości obrotów, ale również zupełnej zmiany rodzaju ruchów bębna. Dostępne są tryby: pełnoobrotowy, opadanie, filtracja, intensywny półobrót, kołysanie i rolowanie. Na skuteczne wyciszenie prania wpływa szczególnie ten ostatni. Jest też delikatniejszy dla tkanin.
Ponadto pralki inwerterowe i Direct Drive mają też tę zaletę, że rzadziej ulegają awariom. Brak części takich jak szczotki i pasek napędowy eliminują znaczną część tarcia między elementami silnika, dzięki czemu występowanie drobnych usterek spada praktycznie do zera. Nic więc dziwnego, że sprzęt tego typu miewa nawet 10-letnią gwarancję.

