Pralkosuszarka czy warto?

Autor LG Polska 13.06.2018

pralkosuszarka

Pralkosuszarka to najlepsze rozwiązanie, kiedy masz dosyć czekania na wyschnięcie prania porozwieszanego na zajmujących miejsce sznurkach. Urządzenie wielofunkcyjne oszczędza czas i energię, ale czy rzeczywiście warto w nie inwestować? Dowiedz się, jakie są zalety tego typu sprzętów oraz na co warto zwrócić uwagę przy wyborze konkretnego modelu, aby był on delikatny dla ubrań, energooszczędny i bezawaryjny.

Dlaczego warto zainwestować w pralkosuszarkę?

Połączenie pralki i suszarki pozwala nie tylko na usprawnienie codziennych obowiązków domowych, ale ograniczenie dwóch czynności do jednego wygodnego w obsłudze urządzenia. Pralkosuszarki są jednak nieco droższe – najtańsze modele LG znajdziemy jednak za nieco ponad 2000 zł –, dlatego wybierając model, zastanawiamy się, czy warto w nie inwestować. Jakie są ich główne zalety?

  • oszczędność miejsca

Pralkosuszarka nie różni się rozmiarem od standardowej pralki ładowanej od frontu. Nadaje się więc nawet do niewielkich łazienek, kuchni czy pomieszczeń gospodarczych. Nie musimy więc przeznaczać miejsca na dodatkowe urządzenie, a także wykorzystywać go na rozstawianie lub podwieszanie suszarek stojących lub sufitowych. Rozwieszone pranie nie będzie nam na co dzień przeszkadzać, bo po prostu pozbędziemy się tej czynności z listy naszych obowiązków. Nie będziemy już też musieli czekać na wyschnięcie jednej partii ubrań, aby rozwiesić kolejne pranie. Niewygodne i nieestetyczne suszarki znikną z naszego balkonu, sypialni, łazienki czy salonu.

  • oszczędność czasu

Znika również problem czekania na wyschnięcie prania. Ile razy zdarzyło ci się zrezygnować z danego stroju, bo np. twoja ulubiona bluzka czy sukienka jeszcze nie wyschły. Problem ten pojawia się w szczególności wiosną i jesienią, kiedy w powietrzu jest więcej wilgoci, a kaloryfery jeszcze nie pracują. Dzięki dwóm trybom pracy pranie będzie można od razu po zakończeniu cyklu włożyć do szafy lub tylko przeprasować.

  • wygodna obsługa

Znika obowiązek wieszania i zdejmowania ubrań z suszarek stojących czy sufitowych lub przekładania partii prania do osobnego urządzenia. Wystarczy nastawić odpowiedni program, a pralkosuszarka skutecznie wyczyści, odświeży i wysuszy ubrania.

Dodatkowym udogodnieniem w nowoczesnych sprzętach tego typu jest obsługa przy pomocy smartfona. Pralkosuszarki LG wyposażone są w funkcję NFC, dzięki której możemy połączyć się z dedykowaną aplikacją Smart ThinQ. Za jej pomocą telefon staje się bezprzewodowym pilotem do pralki. Z jego poziomu będziemy mogli ustawić cykl prania, a także pobrać dodatkowe programy oraz zdiagnozować usterki.

  • zmiękczanie ubrań

Istnieje przekonanie, że suszenie mechaniczne niszczy ubrania. Okazuje się, że jest zupełnie inaczej. Taki sposób wykorzystywany jest przecież w profesjonalnych pralniach. To właśnie dlatego np. ręczniki, pościel czy narzuty, które stamtąd odbieramy,  są tak delikatne i miękkie. Suszenie mechaniczne może wpłynąć więc pozytywnie na wiele materiałów. Należy jednak przestrzegać zasad umieszczonych na metkach, ponieważ niektóre tkaniny nie nadają się do suszenia w suszarkach. Jeśli będziemy stosować się do zaleceń producenta, nie narazimy ich na zniszczenie.

Na co zwrócić uwagę przy zakupie?

Nie tylko strach przed zniszczeniem ubrań sprawia, że wiele osób ma obawy przed kupnem pralkosuszarki. Zarzuca się im niedokładność i nieefektywność, wysoki pobór energii i wody oraz większą awaryjność. Istnieje jednak szereg rozwiązań i technologii, które radzą sobie z tymi problemami. Na co więc zwrócić uwagę podczas zakupu?

  • ładowność bębna

Używając pralkosuszarki, nie musimy przekładać prania z jednego urządzenia do drugiego. Pamiętajmy jednak, że główna ładowność bębna odnosi się jedynie do prania. W przypadku suszenia standardowo wynosi ona połowę załadunku. Przykładowo w pralkach z bębnem 8-kilogramowym, będziemy mogli wysuszyć jedynie 4 kg ubrań. Warto jednak szukać modeli o zwiększonej ładowności podczas suszenia, np. w pralce LG wartość ta wzrasta dodatkowo o około 1 kg. Pralkosuszarka F4J7TH1W wypierze 8 kg ubrań, a wysuszy 5 kg, a podwójna LG TwinWash na 10,5 kg prania wysuszy 7 kg załadunku.

  • klasa energetyczna, pobór wody i funkcje wspierające energooszczędność

Jeśli martwi nas znacznie większy pobór energii i wody, szczególną uwagę zwróćmy na klasę energetyczną urządzenia. W przypadku pralkosuszarek określa się ją na podstawie cyklu z suszeniem i oznacza literami od A do G. Na rynku najczęściej spotkamy sprzęt o klasie A lub B. Warto też przyjrzeć się ilości pobieranej wody oraz zdecydować się na pralkę z możliwością wyboru tryby suszenia. W przypadku LG możemy zdecydować, czy zależy nam na oszczędności czasu, czy wody. Dostępne są dwie opcje: Normal i Eco. Pierwsza pozwala na suszenie szybsze o 10 min/kg prania. Oznacza to też mniejszy pobór energii, ponieważ urządzenie pracuje krócej. Tryb Eco wykorzystuje suszenie bez zużycia wody, dzięki któremu rocznie oszczędzamy prawie 7 tysięcy litrów.

  • prędkość i klasa wirowania

Dla efektywnego i energooszczędnego suszenia ważne są również parametry związane z wirowaniem. Im większa moc, tym pranie przechodzi do suszenia z mniejszą ilością wilgoci do usunięcia. Aby pralkosuszarka mogła działać, wirowanie powinno być na poziomie minimum 800 rpm. Sprawdźmy też, czy urządzenie ma możliwość regulowania ilości obrotów bębna, np. w przypadku LG możemy wybrać między praniem bez wirowania, 400, 800, 1000, 1200 i 1400 rpm. Szukajmy również modeli o najwyższej klasie efektywności wirowania A.

  • przydatne programy suszenia

W pralkosuszarkach LG możemy wybrać jeden z dwóch podstawowych programów suszenia. Jeden pozwala na wyjęcie z bębna ubrań gotowych do złożenia i wsadzenia do szafy, a drugi ułatwia prasowanie, pozostawiając pranie leciutko wilgotne. Przy pomocy aplikacji Smart ThinQ możemy pobrać dodatkowe programy dedykowane do naszego modelu.

  • awaryjność

Kwestią sporną jest awaryjność. Istnieje przekonanie, że zużywają się one szybciej od urządzeń standardowych, ponieważ pracują intensywniej. Aby więc sprzęt był niezawodny, wybierzmy ten z silnikiem inwerterowym z napędem bezpośrednim, w którym usunięte zostały elementy często ulegające awariom. Niezależne testy wykazały, że silnik Direct Drive w prakosuszarkach LG może pracować nawet przez 22 lata. Jest objęty również 10-letnią gwarancją.

pralkosuszarka - dlaczego warto
pralkosuszarka - dlaczego warto

