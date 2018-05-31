Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Obroty w pralce - co dają wyższe obroty i ile tak naprawdę potrzebujesz?

Autor LG Polska 31.05.2018

pogniecione pranie

Sprawdź, jakie znaczenie ma wirowanie w pralce, do czego jest potrzebne i ile obrotów naprawdę potrzebujesz.

prędkość wirowania w pralce jak wybrać?
prędkość wirowania w pralce jak wybrać?

Parametry techniczne nowoczesnych pralek idą w górę, zachwycając np. prędkością obrotową bębna podczas wirowania. Czy pralka wirująca z szybkością 1400 obrotów na minutę jest lepsza od tej, która może pochwalić się jedynie 600 lub 800 obrotami? Jakie znaczenie ma wirowanie i na co zwrócić uwagę w kwestii jego efektywności?

Wirowanie w pralce – do czego jest potrzebne?

Do czego tak naprawdę służy wirowanie i dlaczego jego moc jest tak istotna? Właśnie od tej funkcji pralki zależy, czy na koniec wyjmiemy z niej cieknące pranie, czy zostanie ono dokładnie wyżęte. Parametry, które znajdziemy w opisie pralki, informują o tym, ile obrotów na minutę wykonuje bęben. Im wartość jest wyższa, tym pracuje on szybciej i intensywniej. Dzięki tym ruchom możemy pozbyć się wody z prania, a w konsekwencji wyjąć je tylko lekko mokre lub jedynie wilgotne i gotowe do bardzo szybkiego wysuszenia. To, jak dużo wody zostanie odwirowane, zależy od prędkości obrotowej bębna. Musimy jednak pamiętać, że powinna być ona również dostosowana do rodzaju pranej tkaniny. Ile więc obrotów naprawdę się nam przyda?

Pralka 1000, 1200 czy 1600 obrotów – ile obrotów naprawdę potrzebujesz?

Prędkość obrotowa bębna podczas wirowania może wynosić od 600 do nawet 2000 obr./min. Tańsze urządzenia będą wirowały z prędkością 600-800 obr./min. Większe wartości zazwyczaj występują w lepszej klasy urządzeniach z rozwiniętymi funkcjami. Czy warto dopłacić za prędkość wirowania? Na co jeszcze trzeba zwrócić uwagę?

Im wyższe obroty, tym nasze pranie będzie bardziej suche po wyjęciu. Oznacza to, że nie będzie musiało długo wisieć na suszarce rozłożonej na środku pokoju. To nie tylko oszczędność czasu, ale też przestrzeni. Sprawdzi się zwłaszcza wtedy, kiedy musimy często robić pranie i rozwiąże problem braku miejsca na suszarce, na której wciąż schną ubrania z poprzedniego cyklu.

Obroty powyżej 1000 sprawdzą się również w przypadku ręczników, pościeli, koców, narzut i innych cięższych, wymagających zmiękczenia tekstyliów. Szybkie wirowanie skutecznie pozbędzie się z nich wody oraz sprawi, że po wyschnięciu nie będą szorstkie.

Wadą niektórych pralek o wysokich obrotach jest to, że gniotą ubrania, a czasami nawet doprowadzają do ich zniszczenia. Wirowanie 1200-2000 obr./min. nie jest wskazane przy tkaninach delikatnych, z naturalnych włókien i łatwo ulegających zagnieceniom. Może się okazać, że przed prasowaniem będziemy musieli je jeszcze dodatkowo zwilżyć, aby dokładnie wygładzić wszystkie zagięcia. Dlatego, jeśli decydujemy się na nową pralkę, zwróćmy uwagę, czy ma ona możliwość regulacji mocy wirowania. W urządzeniach LG możemy wybrać, czy bęben będzie obracał się z prędkością 400 (do bardzo delikatnych tkanin), 800, 1000, 1200 czy 1400 obr./min. W ten sposób dostosujemy  łagodniejszy tryb do bardziej wymagającej odzieży i nie będziemy musieli rezygnować z mocnego wirowania, które przyda się podczas prania, np. ręczników.

Sprawdźmy również oznaczenie efektywności wirowania. Jest ono oznaczane w podobny sposób jak energooszczędność. Symbol „G” oznacza najsłabsze efekty, „A” najlepsze.

Wirowanie w pralce a pogniecione ubrania i hałas. Wpływ silnika na obroty w pralce

Istnieje przekonanie, że wysoka prędkość obrotowa bębna nie sprawdza się, ponieważ gniecie i niszczy ubrania, a na dodatek tak intensywnie pracujące urządzenie jest bardzo głośne i mocno wibruje. Dzieje się tak w niektórych pralkach, zwłaszcza tych wyposażonych w klasyczny silnik szczotkowy. Problem ten został wyeliminowany przez LG, które wprowadziło regulację poziomu wirowania oraz silnik inwerterowy Direct Drive. Jest on zintegrowany z bębnem, dlatego nie wywołuje silnych wibracji i jest o wiele cichszy od swojego szczotkowego poprzednika. Pranie nie zakłóci życia domowego, dlatego można je robić o każdej porze dnia i nocy. Ponadto silniki tego typu mają 10-letnią gwarancję od LG, a w niezależnych testach niemieckiego instytutu badawczego VDE wykazały trwałość na 5000 cykli. Oznacza to, że będą niezawodne przez około 22 lata.

