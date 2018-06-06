Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Jak odświeżyć ubrania - zalety pralek z funkcją pary

Autor LG Polska 06.06.2018

jak odświeżyć ubrania

Odświeżanie ubrań bez zużywania detergentów i hektolitrów wody brzmi dość nieprawdopodobnie, a jednak okazuje się możliwe za sprawą pralki parowej. Na co zwrócić uwagę, wybierając taki sprzęt i jak działa technologia parowa?

Jak odświeżyć ubrania – zalety pralek z funkcją pary

Odświeżanie ubrań bez zużywania detergentów i hektolitrów wody brzmi dość nieprawdopodobnie, a jednak okazuje się możliwe za sprawą pralki parowej. Na co zwrócić uwagę, wybierając taki sprzęt? Jak działa technologia parowa? I jakie korzyści przynosi dla użytkownika i jego portfela?

Pralka z funkcją pary – jak to działa?

Tradycyjna pralka odświeża ubrania za pomocą wody i rozpuszczanego w niej detergentu. Bęben jest napełniany, a następnie wprawiany w ruch obrotowy, tak by środek czyszczący dotarł do wszystkich plam. Ubrania powolnie kotłują się w środku, aż do momentu odpompowania wody i wirowania. Wtedy pralka włącza jeszcze szybsze obroty, by usunąć nadmiar wody z pranego materiału.

Technologia parowa (TrueSteam) działa zupełnie inaczej. Pobrana do pralki woda jest najpierw rozgrzewana w specjalnym generatorze. Gdy przybierze stan gazowy, jest kierowana w górę za pomocą dyszy natryskowej. Wpada wprost do bębna, dezynfekuje i odświeża poruszane przez bęben ubrania. Obroty mają więcej trybów (od klasycznego, poprzez rolowanie, aż po delikatne kołysanie) niż w tradycyjnej pralce. Są też mniej gwałtowne, gdyż para łatwiej dociera we wszystkie zakamarki niż zwykła woda. Odświeżanie ubrań trwa znacznie krócej. Wybierając odpowiedni program, uzyskamy świeże i pachnące ubrania nawet po kilkunastu minutach.

Dezynfekowanie i odświeżanie ubrań parą – korzyści

Pralka parowa, to nie tylko technologiczna nowinka i ciekawy gadżet. Poza szybkością prania, daje domownikom również inne realnie korzyści:

  • Pranie bez detergentu

Prane parowe likwiduje bakterie i brzydkie zapachy wyłącznie za pomocą pary wodnej. Samo odświeżanie ubrań nie wymaga więc żadnych dodatkowych środków czyszczących. Można je dodać w razie trudnych plam. Przy codziennych praniach chemikalia nie są jednak konieczne, dzięki czemu sprzęt świetnie sprawdza się u rodzin z niemowlętami i małymi dziećmi, a także przy problemach z uczuleniami na środki chemiczne.

  • Oszczędzanie i ekologiczność

Ograniczenie użycia detergentów to także spora oszczędność. Nie trzeba kupować specjalnych proszków do białego i do koloru ani płynów zapachowych. Pralka całkowicie usuwa nieprzyjemne zapachy (nawet nikotyny). Ubrania pachną neutralnie i po prostu czysto.

Ponadto pralki parowe są energooszczędne. W skali rocznej zużywają około 40 kWh prądu mniej niż tradycyjne urządzenia. Wykorzystują również znacznie mniej wody, dzięki czemu są nie tylko bardziej opłacalne, ale i ekologiczne. Pralka parowa zużywa rocznie nawet 1800 litrów wody mniej niż klasyczna. Możliwość wykonywania prania bez chemikaliów również pozytywnie wpływa na środowisko.Zapominalscy z pewnością ucieszą się także z opcji „dodaj odzież”, która pozwala dorzucić ubrania do

bębna w trakcie prania. Wystarczy wcisnąć odpowiedni przycisk, a po 3 sekundach drzwiczki będą mogły zostać otwarte. Dzięki temu nie trzeba nastawiać całego prania dla jednej zapomnianej koszulki. Odświeżanie ubrań staje się bardziej ekonomiczne.

  • Pranie bez zagnieceń

W tradycyjnej pralce ubrania mieszają się ze sobą i zaplątują jedne o drugie. W rezultacie tkaniny naturalne, takie jak len, bawełna czy satyna bawełniana, bardzo się gniotą. Wykorzystanie pary ogranicza gwałtowność obrotów bębna, dzięki czemu materiały są mniej wymięte. Ponadto ciepły gaz rozprostowuje nawet najtrudniejsze zagniecenia powstałe w czasie codziennego użytkowania.

  • Ubrania mniej się niszczą

Pranie bez środków chemicznych powoduje wolniejsze zużywanie się tkanin. Na ubraniach nie tworzą się też zagniecenia, więc można zapomnieć o prasowaniu, które także wpływa na niszczenie się materiału.

Pralki parowe LG pozwalają na właściwą pielęgnację różnych typów tkanin dzięki sześciu różnym ustawieniom. Dostępne są tryby o mniejszej i większej delikatności: - upuszczanie, filtracja, intensywny półobrót, ruch pełnoobrotowy, rolowanie, kołysanie.

  • Cicha praca bez drgań

Technologia TrueStream gwarantuje również cichą i spokojną pracę urządzenia. Silniki napędu bezpośredniego w pralkach LG ograniczają drgania i wydają zaledwie około 50 dBa przy normalnej pracy i 70 dBA podczas wirowania.

Pralka parowa – dla alergików i niemowląt

Urządzenia z funkcją prania parą są idealne dla osób mających uczulenie na chemikalia. Pozwalają na maksymalne ograniczenie korzystania z proszków, dzięki czemu można zapomnieć o pokrzywce i piekących bąblach. Oszczędza się również na lekach i traci mniej czasu na sprawdzanie składów poszczególnych środków piorących.

Pralki parowe świetnie sprawdzają się także przy niemowlętach i małych dzieciach, których skóra jest bardzo delikatna i łatwo ulega podrażnieniom. Rodzice nie muszą kupować droższych hipoalergicznych proszków i płynów do prania dla najmłodszych (które często mają ograniczone działanie i nie dopierają trudnych plam do czysta). Ubranka są odkażone i mają neutralny zapach. Dzięki trybowi wyparzania w 95 st. C pralka parowa pozwala nawet na usunięcie bakterii i brzydkich zapachów z pieluch wielorazowych.

Warto zwrócić uwagę również na tryb Allergy Care. Dzięki niemu urządzenia z technologią TrueSteam mogą usuwać także naturalnie występujące alergeny – roztocza, nużeńce i pleśń. Program w bezpieczny sposób dezynfekuje tkaniny i usuwa do 99,9% szkodliwych drobnoustrojów. Podczas prania parowego można pozbyć się także zakotwiczonych w tkaninie drobinek kurzu, pyłków kwiatowych i alergenów pochodzących od zwierząt domowych.

Na co zwrócić uwagę kupując?

Podczas kupna radzimy także przejrzeć oznaczenia dotyczące zużycia energii. „A+++” oznacza klasę energooszczędną. Jeśli obok takiego symbolu pojawia się dopisek -20, -30 lub -40%, jest to znak, że ten konkretny model wykorzystuje jeszcze mniej prądu. Literami opisana jest również jakość prania i
wirowania. „A” oznacza najwyższą klasę.

zalety prania parowego - infografika
zalety prania parowego - infografika

Podobny artykuł

LG TWINWash™: Giving You Back Your Free Time

Nowości

LG TWINWash™: Odzyskaj swój wolny czas

Pralka LG TWINWash™ to dokładnie to, czego ci trzeba, aby móc spędzać więcej czasu z rodziną i przyjaciółmi. Jest wielofunkcyjna, dzięki czemu ty nie musisz.

1280x740-twin-wash.jpg

Nowości

LG TwinWash – pierwsza dwukomorowa pralka LG

Każdy, kto kiedykolwiek robił pranie, wie, że nie można w tym samym czasie prać ubrań białych i kolorowych. To podstawowa zasada robienia prania. Ale już dzisiaj można o niej zapomnieć, bo do gry wchodzi nowa pralka LG TwinWash, która łamie dotychczasowe schematy.

Poprzedni

Obroty w pralce - co dają wyższe obroty i ile tak naprawdę potrzebujesz?
 

Następny

Zacznij korzystać z LG V30 ThinQ i poczuj moc