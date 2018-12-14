Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Pralki

Białe ubrania wiszące na sznurku do prania

Wskazówki

Jak usunąć plamy z białych ubrań

Od domowych sposobów po wybór odpowiednich cykli prania – przyglądamy się, co zrobić, by białe ubrania pozostały długo świeże, i jak usunąć z nich nawet najtrudniejsze plamy.

Choose the right wash cycle for fluffy towels.

Wskazówki

„Jak prawidłowo wybrać odpowiedni program prania?”

Dowiedz się, jak najlepiej wykorzystać możliwości swojej pralki: od wyboru odpowiedniego programu prania, przez pielęgnację ubrań, aż po konserwację pralki.

Choosing the right washing machine makes laundry day fun for the family.

Tech Hub

Wybór odpowiedniej pralki – przewodnik

Podczas kupowania nowej pralki wybór odpowiedniego urządzenia może być trudny. LG ma w ofercie coś dla każdego, niezależnie od priorytetów.

An image of a person washing hands

Wskazówki

Porady LG dotyczące przestrzegania higieny w Twoim domu

Zapewnienie higienicznej czystości swojego domu jest szczególnie ważne w chwili obecnej – odkryj, jak LG może ci w tym pomóc.

Pralki i suszarki LG wykorzystują sztuczną inteligencję, aby chronić Twoje ubrania.

Wskazówki

Wszystko, co chcesz wiedzieć na temat pralek LG

Przeczytaj nasze najczęściej zadawane pytania i poznaj sprytne funkcje pralek LG oraz dowiedz się, jak korzystnie wpływają one na Twoje ubrania i ślad węglowy.

A mother trying to work from home and be productive whilst her baby sits on her lap

Wskazówki

Pracujesz z domu? Oto 5 prostych wskazówek pozwalających na podniesienie wydajności pracy

W warunkach, w których praca z domu staje się codziennością, odkryj, jak produkty z szerokiej oferty LG mogą poprawić Twoją koncentrację i wydajność.

