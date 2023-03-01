Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Wybór odpowiedniej pralki – przewodnik

Autor Sarah Fox 01.03.2023

Choosing the right washing machine makes laundry day fun for the family.

Nie ma uniwersalnego sposobu na wybór odpowiedniej pralki. Czasami może to wydawać się nierealne, ze względu na ogromną liczbę możliwości i specyfikacji, które mogą wydawać się bardzo podobne. 

Wszyscy mamy różne potrzeby i wymagamy różnych cech – rozmiar, wydajność, trwałość, prędkość i czas pracy. LG bierze wymagania Klientów pod uwagę, aby zapewnić pralkę idealną. Rodziny mogą wybrać spośród większych modeli, a inni – spośród tych bardziej kompaktowych. Przygotowaliśmy listę naszych najlepszych pralek na rynku w pięciu różnych stylach do wyboru:


Pralka LG TurboWash™ 360

Czym się wyróżnia? Przyjazna dla środowiska, ulepszona pojemność oraz funkcjonalność, inteligentne cykle prania.

Najlepsza dla

Osób, które chcą uzyskać największą efektywność prania, w jak najkrótszym czasie.

lg-experience-inspiration-choosing-the-right-washing-machine-2.jpg
lg-experience-inspiration-choosing-the-right-washing-machine-2.jpg

Nowa pralka TurboWash™ 360 to inteligentne, szybkie i efektywne urządzenie. Technologia TurboWash™ 360 umożliwia ukończenie pełnego cyklu w zaledwie 39 minut, zużywając o 39% mniej energii, niż tradycyjny cykl TurboWash™*. Ruch 360-stopniowy oznacza, że woda jest rozpylana z czterech stron, co gwarantuje równomierne rozprowadzanie i dokładne pranie. Ta pralka jest idealna dla rodzin i większych gospodarstw domowych oraz zapewnia 1,5 kg dodatkowej pojemności, dzięki większemu rozmiarowi bębna. Oferuje niższy poziom hałasu i wibracji, przez co możesz nastawiać pranie o dowolnej porze dnia i nocy. 

Pralka TurboWash™ 360 jest wyposażona w silnik Direct Drive nowej generacji, który wykorzystuje technologię AI do optymalizacji cykli prania w zależności od rodzajów tkanin i obojętości. Intuicyjne silniki wykryją, czy ubrania wymagają prania w cyklu delikatnym, czy też potrzebują intensywniejszego czyszczenia, dzięki danym uzyskanym z 2000 różnych schematów prania. To zwiększa nie tylko funkcjonalność, lecz również trwałość Twoich ubrań. 

Funkcja Steam+ to doskonały sposób, aby usunąć z ubrań zagniecenia i alergeny.

Pralka LG SIGNATURE

Czym się wyróżnia? Efektowne wzornictwo i inteligentne innowacje.

Najlepsza dla

Tych, którzy chcą mieć w życiu to, co najpiękniejsze.

lg-experience-inspiration-choosing-the-right-washing-machine-3.jpg
lg-experience-inspiration-choosing-the-right-washing-machine-3.jpg

Stylowa, inteligentna i zaawansowana – ta wielokrotnie nagradzana pralka potrafi zrobić wszystko. Pralka LG SIGNATURE łączy w sobie elegancję, innowacje oraz doskonałe rozmiary dla uzyskania najwyższej wydajności. Drzwiczki ze szkła hartowanego, emaliowana powłoka i niepowtarzalny wyświetlacz LCD sprawiają, że ta pralka jest produktem klasy premium, przeznaczonym dla najbardziej wymagających domów. 

Pralka LG SIGNATURE jest łatwa w czyszczeniu, odporna na zarysowania i korozję. Posiada system automatycznego dozowania, który oblicza wymaganą ilość detergentu, zmiękczacza oraz odpowiednio je rozprowadza. Dzięki technologii LG ThinQ możesz obsługiwać pralkę nawet wtedy, gdy jesteś poza domem, śledzić cykle i otrzymywać powiadomienia o opróżnieniu zbiornika detergentu. 

Z kolei konstrukcja TwinWash umożliwia wybór pomiędzy pralką główną, a pralką mini. Obie posiadają wygodny wyświetlacz sterujący. Możesz robić dwa prania jednocześnie, dzielić ubrania według kolorów, materiałów lub jeżeli masz mniej rzeczy do prania – użyć tylko pralki mini.

LG SIGNATURE to idealna opcja dla tych, którzy pragną efektownego i ponadczasowego wzornictwa bez kompromisów w zakresie wydajności.


Pralka LG z technologią Steam™

Czym się wyróżnia? Redukuje zagniecenia i przyspiesza pranie.

Najlepsza dla

Wymagających osób prowadzących dynamiczny tryb życia.

lg-experience-inspiration-choosing-the-right-washing-machine-5.jpg
lg-experience-inspiration-choosing-the-right-washing-machine-5.jpg

Pralka Steam™ o pojemności 12 kg to doskonałe rozwiązanie dla tych, których przeraża konieczność prasowania ubrań. Technologia TurboWash™ sprawia, że z wykorzystaniem silnika 6 Motion Direct Drive, zwykłe cykle prania można ukończyć już w 59 minut. 6 Motion Direct Drive stosuje wielostopniowy system prania, obrotów i półobrotów zależnie od tkaniny i wagi ubrań.

Technologia Steam™ 3 w 1 usuwa 99,9% alergenów, dzięki czemu idealnie sprawdza się w przypadku ubranek dla dzieci i odzieży sportowej. Funkcja SteamSoftener wykorzystuje ciepło i parę do zmiękczenia ubrań bez konieczności używania zmiękczaczy tkanin lub innych substancji chemicznych – to doskonała opcja dla osób o wrażliwej skórze i alergików.

Rozumiemy, że czasem ciężko znaleźć czas na wizytę w pralni chemicznej, dlatego stworzyliśmy funkcję Steam Refresh, która odświeża ubrania i usuwa zagniecenia w zaledwie 20 minut.

Odkryj moc czyszczenia parowego, które chroni przed alergenami i zwiększa trwałość ubrań oraz zapewnia czystsze, bardziej miękkie i mniej pogniecione ubrania w mniej niż godzinę.


Pralka LG z technologią TurboWash™

Czym się wyróżnia? Szybkie i efektywne czyszczenie.

Najlepsza dla

Osób, którym brakuje czasu.

 

An LG washing machine with TurboWash using 6 Motion Direct Drive technology.
An LG washing machine with TurboWash using 6 Motion Direct Drive technology.

Ciągle w ruchu? Zaoszczędź czas dzięki pralce LG TurboWash™. Dzięki technologii 6 Motion Direct Drive ta wydajna pralka oferuje skuteczny system czyszczenia, a także posiada innowacyjny bęben, który pozwala prać szybciej i efektywniej niż kiedykolwiek wcześniej. Szybkie pranie często oznacza słabsze czyszczenie lub konieczność ustawienia wyższej temperatury, lecz technologia TurboWash™ sprawia, że ubrania są tak samo czyste jak w przypadku dłuższego cyklu… zużywając mniej energii

Pomimo wysokiej mocy ta pralka jest również niesamowicie cicha i generuje dużo mniej wibracji niż konwencjonalne urządzenia.

Dzięki technologii TurboWash™ otrzymujesz zawsze czyste pranie w znacznie krótszym czasie – bez zwalniania tempa pracy.


Bonus: LG Styler

Czym się wyróżnia? Czyszczenie parowe w domu.

Najlepsza dla

Osób, które chcą ograniczyć pranie chemiczne.

lg-experience-inspiration-choosing-the-right-washing-machine-6.jpg
lg-experience-inspiration-choosing-the-right-washing-machine-6.jpg

Nie masz ochoty chodzić do pralni chemicznej? Potrzebujesz dodatkowej gwarancji, że po użyciu technologii TrueSteam™ Twoje ubrania będą gotowe do noszenia o każdej porze dnia i nocy? Urządzenie LG Styler pozwala korzystać z mocy czyszczenia parowego bez wychodzenia z domu. LG Styler to idealny dodatek do każdej pralni, dostępny w kolorze białym, lustrzanym i espresso, który doskonale wpasuje się w wystrój Twojego domu. 

Technologia TrueSteam™ eliminuje zapachy (takie jak dym, pot i zapachy kuchenne) ze wszystkich tkanin i materiałów. W połączeniu z ruchomymi wieszakami wewnętrznymi, technologia TrueSteam™ w znacznym stopniu eliminuje zagniecenia i fałdy, umożliwiając odświeżenie ubrań przed wyjściem. Dzięki wbudowanej funkcji prasowania spodni, systemowi suszenia i cyklowi usuwającemu alergeny, urządzenie Styler to obowiązkowa pozycja dla tych, którzy nie chcą spędzać czasu (ani wydawać pieniędzy) w pralni chemicznej.

Dzięki technologii ThinQ to urządzenie z funkcją łączności Wi-Fi pozwala konfigurować alerty cykli, monitorować zużycie energii oraz nastawiać nowe partie ubrań za pomocą smartfona z dowolnego miejsca. Rozbuduj swoją pralnię o urządzenie LG Styler, aby uzyskać higieniczną czystość oraz profesjonalną jakość pielęgnacji ubrań.

Jakość pralek LG mówi sama za siebie – niezależnie od tego, czy szukasz najlepszej technologii, czy dobrych rozwiązań dla całej rodziny. Jesteśmy dumni z naszych energooszczędnych pralek o najlepszej wydajności prania w najkrótszym czasie, spośród których każda rodzina znajdzie urządzenie w swoim przedziale cenowym. 

Którą pralkę LG wybierzesz? 


Life's Good!



* Cykl TurboWash pralki zużywa 0,328 kWh, w porównaniu do 0,724 kWh w przypadku cyklu prania bawełny. Cykl prania bawełny odbywa się w temperaturze 40°C, z pralką załadowaną do połowy (5 kg). Wydajność potwierdzona przez Intertek.

** Przebadano w laboratorium LG; na podstawie porównania cyklu dla bawełny /40°C / 1400 obr./min „z TurboWash” oraz „bez TurboWash” (pralka załadowana do połowy)

Pralka LG TurboWash 360, TurboWash 360, IntelloDD, TwinWash, TrueSteam, Steam Refresh i LG Styler są znakami towarowymi LG Electronics używanymi na licencji.

Wyróżniony produkt

Front view of a white FWV917WTSE LG washing machine.

F4WV509S2A

Pralka LG Vivace V500 9kg TurboWash™ 1400rpm ThinQ

Product sheet

energy class
GDZIE KUPIĆ
DODAJ DO KOSZYKA
A front image of an LG TurboWash360 washing machine with energy label A

F6WV910A2E

Pralka LG Vivace V900 10,5kg Steam+ 1600rpm ThinQ

Product sheet

energy class
GDZIE KUPIĆ
DODAJ DO KOSZYKA
A front image of an LG TurboWash360 washing machine with energy label A

F2W9S902W

Pralka LG | Biała / srebrny panel | SLIM - 47.5 cm | 1-9 kg |1200 obr. | AIDD | Turbowash 360

Product sheet

energy class
GDZIE KUPIĆ

Podobny artykuł

LG TWINWash™: Giving You Back Your Free Time

Nowości

LG TWINWash™: Odzyskaj swój wolny czas

Pralka LG TWINWash™ to dokładnie to, czego ci trzeba, aby móc spędzać więcej czasu z rodziną i przyjaciółmi. Jest wielofunkcyjna, dzięki czemu ty nie musisz.

Two children throwing laundry from the basket on the sofa, in the living room with cushions and lamp in the background

Nowości

LG TWINWash™: Odzyskaj kontrolę nad praniem i swoim czasem

Odzyskaj część swojego życia dzięki pralce LG TWINWash™ – dwa bębny piorące pozwolą Ci zrobić dwa prania jednocześnie.

Poprzedni

Suszarki do ubrań LG - Moc wygody na miarę XXI wieku
 

Następny

LG przedstawia inteligentną pralkę na targach IFA 2019