LG Experience

Zabierz się za wiosenne porządki, korzystając z inteligentnej pralki parowej

Autor Rachel Ramsay 02.05.2022

Zima już za nami, a Wielkanoc tuż-tuż, co oznacza, że należy zabrać się za wiosenne porządki w naszych domach. Czas wpuścić trochę świeżego powietrza, schować zimowe ubrania oraz wypucować dom. Chcesz ułatwić sobie życie? Poniżej przedstawiamy wskazówki, dzięki którym w pełni wykorzystasz możliwości niezawodnej i inteligentnej pralki LG z technologią Steam™.


1. Przygotuj się na święta z rodziną, korzystając z najprostszej pralki parowej

Gdy myślisz o przygotowaniach do świąt, nie zapomnij o wyczyszczeniu miękkich elementów wyposażenia domu oraz innych tkanin, zanim przybędą goście. Co chcesz wyprać? Obrus, koc, dywan, poszewki na poduszki, narzutę na kanapę, a może serwetki? Żaden problem! Wrzuć je do pralki parowej, a będą lśnić czystością i cieszyć oko w tym wielkim dniu.

2. Zanim schowasz swoje zimowe ubrania do szafy, odśwież je za pomocą technologii Steam™

Wkrótce nadejdą ciepłe dni, a Ty schowasz swoje zimowe ubrania do szafy. Zanim to jednak zrobisz, odśwież je, a będziesz mógł je ponownie założyć, jak tylko znowu zrobi się zimniej. Niezależnie od tego, czy korzystasz z inteligentnej pralki, czy też z szafy parowej LG Styler, możesz wykorzystać moc pary do odświeżenia bluz, płaszczy oraz innych grubych ubrań, zanim zamkniesz je w szafie. Już nie musisz korzystać z niewygodnej parownicy ręcznej ani zostawiać swoich ubrań w płatnej pralni do czyszczenia parowego. Nawet jeśli takie metody są efektywne, technologia Steam™ jest bardziej wydajna – i wyczyści Twoje ubrania w krótszym czasie.

3. Oczyść swoją odzież wierzchnią z błota i bakterii

Podczas wiosennych porządków nie zapomnij o oczyszczeniu swojej odzieży wierzchniej z pozostałości po zimie: błota i deszczu. Dzięki inteligentnej pralce LG z technologią Steam™ możesz odświeżyć swoje czapki, szaliki, rękawiczki płaszcze, a nawet buty, i jednocześnie usunąć 99,9% bakterii. Wystarczy tylko 20 minut, aby Twoje ubranie wyglądało i pachniało jak nowe. Włącz cykl Steam Refresh™, a Twoje rzeczy już wkrótce będą przygotowane na kolejne wyjście – będą pachnieć świeżością, a Ty nie dostrzeżesz na nich ani jednego zagniecenia.1 

4. Odkurz zasłony oraz pościel, korzystając z inteligentnej pralki

Wymieniając grube, zimowe zasłony na cieńsze na wiosnę, możesz ożywić swój dom na początku nowej pory roku. Przy wymianie nie zapomnij jednak o tym, że zasłony wchłaniają kurz, pyłki i alergeny przez całą zimę – a nikt nie chce ich w swoim domu! W takiej sytuacji doskonałym rozwiązaniem jest czyszczenie parowe. Dlatego też wrzuć swoje zasłony do inteligentnej pralki, a technologia Steam™ zajmie się trudnym procesem dezynfekcji i usunie 99,9% uciążliwych alergenów.

5. Odśwież tkaniny z myślą o wiosennych spacerach

Nareszcie nadszedł ten wymarzony dzień! Zima dobiegła końca! Pora wyciągnąć cieńsze ubrania z jedwabiu, bawełny oraz lnu z szafy i zacząć je nosić. Dopilnuj, by w czasie świąt pachniały świeżością niczym kwiaty o poranku i zapomnij o chemicznym praniu powodującym podrażnienia – włóż je do inteligentnej pralki LG, zanim odłożysz je do szafy. Rozwiązanie Steam Softener™ wymaga jedynie użycia wody, a Ty możesz cieszyć się miękkimi i lśniącymi ubraniami na wiosnę.2 

1 Cykl Steam Refresh™ jest obsługiwany wyłącznie przez modele z technologią Steam™.

2 Funkcje czyszczenia parowego są uzależnione od modelu. Przed zakupem zapoznaj się z informacjami na temat danego modelu.

