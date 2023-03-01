Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Który telewizor LG jest odpowiedni dla Ciebie?

Autor Adrian Back 01.03.2023

Pustynne wydmy na dużym telewizorze LG.

Kiedy wreszcie nadejdzie czas na aktualizację i nabycie nowego telewizora, wybór odpowiedniego odbiornika może wydawać się nieco zniechęcający. Stanie się on częścią Twojego ogniska domowego; miejscem, w którym Twoja rodzina i przyjaciele zgromadzą się, aby obejrzeć film, program telewizyjny lub zagrać w najnowszą grę wideo.

Przed zakupem nowego telewizora warto zadać sobie kilka kluczowych pytań, aby zawęzić wybór. Czy odbiornik OLED jest wart swojej ceny? Jakie są najlepsze telewizory LED? Albo, co czyni 8K tak specjalną technologią? Przy tak szybko rozwijającej się technologii łatwo zagubić się nieco podczas tego procesu.

Aby ułatwić Ci zadanie, stworzyliśmy ten pomocny przewodnik, dzięki któremu możesz odkryć idealny telewizor odpowiadający Twoim potrzebom. Teraz wszystko, co musisz zrobić, to sprawdzić opcje, aby znaleźć odbiornik, który spełni każde wymaganie na Twojej liście życzeń.

NanoCell

Kolorowy pustynny obraz na panoramicznym telewizorze NanoCell LG.
Kolorowy pustynny obraz na panoramicznym telewizorze NanoCell LG.

Dla tych, którzy boją się rozbić bank, ale wciąż chcą telewizor, który zapewnia niezwykły obraz i wysokiej klasy funkcje, telewizory LG NanoCell są idealną opcją. Dowiedzmy się, dlaczego są one tak popularne.

Jak sama nazwa wskazuje, telewizory NanoCell stosują nanocząstki. Te maleńkie cząsteczki znajdują się za ekranem, aby odfiltrować matowe odcienie, które mogą wpływać na jasność obrazu, jednocześnie wzmacniając kolory będące częścią składową każdej klatki.

Dla widza oznacza to

Że doświadcza czystych i dokładnych kolorów, które ożywiają obrazy. Te ostrzejsze odcienie nie tylko pomagają treściom wyskakiwać z ekranu, ale także tworzą jednolity obraz, który dostarcza wyjątkowych szczegółów – niezależnie od oglądanego kąta.

Telewizory NanoCell są również wyposażone w technologię Dolby Vision IQ, która automatycznie dostosowuje ustawienia obrazu w zależności od oglądanego gatunku. Dodatkowo, bardzo niskie opóźnienie na wejściu jest szczególnie pomocne w przypadku graczy, którzy szukają przewagi nad konkurencją podczas gry online.

Pomimo imponujących możliwości, szerokiej gamy rozmiarów i modeli 4K i 8K, telewizory NanoCell pozostają przystępne cenowo i intrygujące dla kupujących, którzy oczekują więcej od swoich telewizorów.

QNED MiniLED

A QNED MiniLED LG TV displays vivid colours in natural lighting.
A QNED MiniLED LG TV displays vivid colours in natural lighting.

QNED MiniLED, nowość w bogatej ofercie telewizorów LG, oferuje widzom możliwość doświadczenia bogatszego i jeszcze dokładniejszego obrazu na ekranach o przekątnej nawet 86 cali. Ta okazała oferta to poważny cios, jeśli chodzi o przechowywanie najnowszych technologii.

W rzeczywistości telewizory QNED MiniLED po raz pierwszy na świecie oferują połączenie ulepszonego wyświetlacza Quantum Dot NanoCell i podświetlenia MiniLED.

Dla widza oznacza to, że wyświetlacze

Te mogą generować intensywny kontrast z najjaśniejszymi kolorami i głębszą czernią, co prowadzi do uzyskania najlepszej jakości obrazu w telewizorach LED LG. Jest to możliwe dzięki podświetleniu MiniLED, które wykorzystuje dziesiątki tysięcy sterowalnych mini źródeł światła1 w przeciwieństwie do kilkuset zwykłych źródeł światła, które występują w innych ekranach LED.

Nie tylko pomaga to stworzyć obraz o wysokiej rozdzielczości (różnica jest natychmiast widoczna, szczególnie w przypadku większych rozmiarów ekranów), ale jakość obrazu pozostaje w dużej mierze niezmieniona przez oświetlenie w pomieszczeniu – nawet w jasnych lub naturalnie oświetlonych pomieszczeniach.

Niezależnie od tego, czy oglądasz film przy zgaszonym świetle, czy też oglądasz program telewizyjny, gdy przez okno świeci słońce, z tym ulepszonym ekranem nie umknie Ci żaden szczegół.

OLED

An OLED LG TV fits in a home office.
An OLED LG TV fits in a home office.

Jeśli szukasz najlepszego możliwego obrazu w telewizorze, który może pochwalić się wieloma przełomowymi funkcjami, to seria OLED jest doskonałym wyborem. Ciesząca się ogromną popularnością wśród kinomanów i zapalonych graczy seria OLED zapewnia wszystko, czego potrzebujesz, aby cieszyć się wrażeniami na najwyższym poziomie.

Jakie są różnice między OLED i LED? Aby lepiej zrozumieć, dlaczego telewizor OLED znajduje się na szczycie naszej listy, musimy wyjaśnić, co sprawia, że ten model jest tak wyjątkowy.

Telewizory OLED są znane z tego, że zapewniają maksymalne wrażenia podczas oglądania dzięki doskonałym czerniom i niesamowitemu kontrastowi, wykorzystując samoczynnie podświetlane piksele. Nie tylko obraz jest naprawdę spektakularny, ale wszystkie modele OLED charakteryzują się również wyświetlaczami pozbawionymi migotania2, niską emisją niebieskiego światła3 i 100-procentową wiernością kolorów4, co oznacza, że kolory na ekranie dokładnie odpowiadają kolorom oryginalnego obrazu, a jednocześnie mniej obciążają oczy.

Ponieważ nie wymagają one dodatkowego miejsca na podświetlenie, można je również umieszczać w najcieńszych telewizorach, jakie można sobie wyobrazić, oraz stosować w zakrzywionych wyświetlaczach, a nawet zwijać i chować – coś, czego nie potrafią odtworzyć telewizory LED.

Teraz, gdy już wiemy, że seria OLED zapewnia olśniewający wyświetlacz, przyjrzyjmy się gamie produktów, aby znaleźć odpowiedni dla siebie wybór.

Side-by-side comparison of three OLED LG TV models.
Side-by-side comparison of three OLED LG TV models.
A1: poziom podstawowy OLED
Osoby zainteresowane zakupem telewizora OLED po raz pierwszy nie mogą nie wybrać serii A1. Szeroki wachlarz rozmiarów i funkcji sprawia, że ten model zaspokoi każde potrzeby.
B1: uniwersalna opcja zapewniająca lepsze wrażenia kinowe i multimedialne  
Seria OLED B1 zapewnia dużą wartość i lepsze wrażenia osobom, które przeszły z przystępnego modelu A1.
C1: najpopularniejszy wybór w przypadku filmów, gier itd.
Dzięki różnym rozmiarom, czterem portom HDMI 2.1, zgodności z technologiami G-Sync i FreeSync, telewizor OLED C1 to najpopularniejszy wybór zarówno dla fanów filmów, jak i graczy.
G1: nieskazitelna jakość obrazu i płaska konstrukcja galerii
Jeśli chcesz złożyć deklarację swoim telewizorem, to OLED evo G1 nie zawiedzie Cię. Łącząc elitarną wydajność z cienkim jak papier wyświetlaczem, estetyczne wzornictwo galerii zapewnia, że będzie to centralny punkt Twojej przestrzeni
Z1: szczytowe osiągnięcie w zakresie telewizorów LG OLED 
Jest to opcja, która rzuca się w oczy – telewizor wykonany w najbardziej zaawansowanej technologii. Szczycący się ogromnym, ale niezwykle cienkim ekranem o rozdzielczości 8K, Z1 to najlepszy OLED, jaki firma LG ma do zaoferowania.


Ostatnia wskazówka dla nabywców: różnica między rozdzielczością 4K a 8K

Omówiliśmy cały zakres telewizorów LG, ale musimy jeszcze porozmawiać o rozdzielczości. Wszystkie trzy opcje są dostępne z rozdzielczością 4K i 8K, więc pozostaje jeszcze jedna decyzja do podjęcia.

Jeszcze kilka lat temu, 4K było postrzegane jako szczyt jakości obrazu w wysokiej rozdzielczości. Tak było do czasu pojawienia się 8K, który oferował cztery razy więcej pikseli niż panele 4K na ekranie tej samej wielkości. Doprowadziło to do ogromnej różnicy w kolorach i wyrazistości, zwłaszcza po zbliżeniu się do ekranu.

Mimo to, wciąż stosunkowo niewiele treści jest produkowanych w 8K, więc pełne korzyści nie zawsze są od razu zauważalne. Należy wziąć to pod uwagę, zwłaszcza jeśli dysponujemy ograniczonym budżetem.

Telewizory LG 8K mogą jednak optymalizować treści o niższej jakości dzięki wykorzystaniu opartych na sztucznej inteligencji procesorów z serii Alpha – nawet jeśli multimedia nie są tworzone z myślą o 8K. Ten znacznie ulepszony upscaling5 może być dla niektórych decydującym czynnikiem, zwłaszcza że przyszłościowe PS5 i Xbox serii X są przygotowane do obsługi gier 8K i treści przesyłanych strumieniowo.

Przy tak wielu możliwościach wyboru na rynku, znalezienie odpowiedniego telewizora zależy w dużej mierze od Twojego stylu życia, poziomu użytkowania i oka do projektowania. Bez względu na budżet i poziom wymagań, skorzystaj z tego przewodnika, aby określić, który telewizor LG jest dla Ciebie najlepszy.


Life’s Good!



1 Liczba około 30 000 miniaturowych diod LED w telewizorze LG QNED MiniLED dotyczy 86-calowego modelu 8K.

2 Matryce telewizorów LG OLED otrzymały certyfikat UL poświadczający brak migania i powodujących dyskomfort odblasków.

3 Telewizory LG OLED, z wyjątkiem modelu LG OLED R, otrzymały certyfikat TUV-Eyesafe® poświadczający niski poziom emisji niebieskiego światła.

4 Wierność kolorów określa dokładność odwzorowania kolorów wyświetlacza na skalii Delta E ≦ 2, przeprowadzona na 125 próbkach kolorów.

5 Upscaling dla treści SD może być ograniczony. Treści SD odtwarzane na telewizorze 8K mają tylko 1/80 część rozdzielczości wymaganej dla natywnej rozdzielczości telewizyjnej.

