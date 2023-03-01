Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

OLED: historia cierpliwości, wytrwałości i innowacji

Autor Benedict Smith 01.03.2023

The LG Rollable OLED TV in a modern living room.

Innowacja zwykle postrzegana jest przez pryzmat rewolucyjnych odkryć, lecz w wielu przypadkach przełomowy rozwój wynika z kulminacji pracy na przestrzeni wielu lat. Niemniej na innowacyjne rozwiązania zawsze warto czekać. Potrafią na zawsze odmienić doznania klientów, a nawet zainspirować konkurencję. Dotyczy to każdego typu produktów – od samochodów, przez produkty finansowe, po smartfony i telewizory. Cierpliwość i wytrwałość zawsze procentują, jeśli chodzi o innowacje. Z doświadczenia LG wynika, że tak było zawsze w kwestii technologii telewizorów, w której firma ta stała się liderem na rynku – w szczególności paneli OLED.

Technologię LG OLED

OLED to skrót od organic-light-emitting-diode, czyli organiczna dioda elektroluminescencyjna. Mówiąc wprost, oznacza to, że światło jest emitowane przez każdy pojedynczy piksel, z którego składa się obraz. Po włączeniu telewizora miliony cienkich, elastycznych i bardzo małych diod zaczynają świecić, tworząc obraz, który nie ma sobie równych. 

Ta technologia, rozwijana przez LG od wielu lat, zapewnia znacznie lepszą jakość obrazu niż w przypadku ekranów LED i LCD. Telewizory OLED LG zapewniają doskonały kontrast, idealną czerń, realistyczne kolory i niewyobrażalną wręcz smukłość dzięki niewielkiej grubości – to doskonały przykład konsekwentnej innowacji w najlepszym wydaniu.

OLED technology allows flexibility like no other, creating the possibility for a rollable TV | More at LG MAGAZINE
OLED technology allows flexibility like no other, creating the possibility for a rollable TV | More at LG MAGAZINE

1987 r.: Powstanie technologii OLED

Technologia OLED nie jest niczym nowym – wręcz przeciwnie. Została opracowana po raz pierwszy przez firmę Kodak w 1987 roku do wykorzystania w aparatach cyfrowych. Nikomu nie śniło się, jakie możliwości przyniesie wynalazek firmy Kodak w świecie telewizji.

2004 r.: Pierwszy telewizor OLED

Dopiero w nowym tysiącleciu producenci elektroniki zdali sobie sprawę, jak rozległe są zastosowania technologii OLED. Na przykład firma Sony wprowadziła na rynek swój pierwszy telewizor OLED w 2004 r. Możliwościami paneli OLED zainteresowały się też Toshiba, Samsung i Panasonic.

Wtedy napotkano pierwsze komplikacje. Wówczas telewizory miały bardzo niską żywotność. Problemem był również koszt. Producenci mieli trudności z opracowaniem przystępnych cenowo telewizorów OLED – średnia cena 11-calowego ekranu wynosiła zawrotne 2500 USD. 

Pokładano wiarę w tej technologii, lecz wymagała ona dokładnego dopracowania. A to wymagało wiele czasu. Idealnie pasuje tutaj stare przysłowie, które mówi, że jeśli coś jest warte zrobienia, warto zrobić to naprawdę dobrze.

2010 r.: LG wchodzi na rynek

LG przyświecała idea ciągłej innowacji. Nie porzucono wiary w tę technologię – w 2010 roku pojawił się 15-calowy telewizor OLED LG 15EL9500. Pierwszy produkt firmy wykorzystujący technologię OLED z płaskim ekranem o smukłej budowie okazał się sukcesem. Patrząc w przeszłość, był to dopiero początek.

One of LG's first OLED TVs was released in 2010.
One of LG's first OLED TVs was released in 2010.

2012 r.: Rekordowy telewizor OLED

LG kontynuuje rozwój technologii OLED, poświęcając czas i zasoby na tworzenie najlepszych systemów rozrywki na świecie. W 2012 roku pojawił się pierwszy telewizor LG z 55-calowym panelem OLED – był to wówczas największy ekran, jaki kiedykolwiek powstał. Lecz nawet wtedy niewiele osób podejrzewało, że ta innowacja wkrótce stanie się naprawdę przełomową technologią w dziedzinie telewizorów.

2013 r.: Nowy lider rynku

W ciągu jednego roku zmieniło się bardzo wiele. W 2013 roku współpraca między firmami Sony i Panasonic dotycząca technologii OLED została przerwana. Uznano, że projekt nie rozwijał się zgodnie z oczekiwaniami oraz istniały obawy, że telewizory OLED nie okażą się opłacalne. 

Gdy marki te wróciły do punktu wyjścia, LG nie poddało się i kontynuowało inwestowanie w tę technologię.Gdy inni się wahali, firma LG dotrzymała zobowiązania i sprawiła, że technologia OLED stała się opłacalna i wprowadzono ją na rynek.

W 2013 roku pojawiły się telewizory OLED marki LG, które stały się hitem na rynku. Był to początek historii sukcesu „najlepszej sprzedaży”.1

LG showcased OLED technology at IFA 2013.
LG showcased OLED technology at IFA 2013.

2015 r.: Zmiana kursu

Minęły dwa lata. W 2015 roku Samsung, niegdyś konkurent LG w dziedzinie technologii OLED, zmienia kierunek działania. Obawy dotyczące kosztów inwestycji w tę technologię sprawiają, że zakłada własną markę o nazwie Q-LED. Gdy technologicznie Q-LED jest nadal częścią rodziny LCD z żywszymi kolorami, dzięki dodatkowej warstwie kolorystycznej, LG toruje drogę do rozwoju prawdziwie innowacyjnej technologii OLED.

2017 r.: LG inspiruje innych

Minęły kolejne dwa lata. Pomimo zmiany strategii przez firmę Samsung, LG osiąga kolejny kamień milowy. Wytrwałość okazała się trafnym wyborem – od 2017 roku Sony, Panasonic, Toshiba, Philips i Loewe zamawiają u LG panele OLED do swoich telewizorów.

lg-experience-inspiration-history-of-oled-3.jpg
lg-experience-inspiration-history-of-oled-3.jpg

2023 r.: Przekraczamy granice

Dzisiaj ta przełomowa technologia nadal tworzy ogromne możliwości na rynku telewizorów, które wcześniej wydawały się nieosiągalne. Na przykład niedawno pojawił się pierwszy zwijany telewizor – jest to rozwiązanie możliwe wyłącznie dzięki zastosowaniu technologii OLED. 

Historia technologii OLED pokazuje, że innowacja opiera się nie tylko na chwilach olśnienia, lecz przede wszystkim na cierpliwości, wytrwałości i śmiałych decyzjach.

lg-experience-inspiration-history-of-oled-rollable-tv.jpg
lg-experience-inspiration-history-of-oled-rollable-tv.jpg

Life's Good!



1 Na podstawie IHS Markit, Technology Group, TV Sets Market Tracker, czwarty kwartał 2017 r. Ranking nie oznacza polecania produktów LG. Nie ponosimy odpowiedzialności za poleganie na tych wynikach przez jakąkolwiek stronę trzecią.

