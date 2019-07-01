Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024)

LG Experience

Jak działa sztuczna inteligencja w telewizorach LG OLED?

01.07.2019

Salon z Telewizorem LG AI ThinQ

W początkach epoki telewizji niewielu zakładało, że odbiorniki przyszłości będą tak zaawansowane, jak dziś. Owszem, pojawiały się różne futurystyczne wizje, ale przeciętny użytkownik, jeśli w ogóle zainteresował się tematem, wkładał je między bajki.

Tymczasem można śmiało rzec, że nawet jeśli pewne koncepcje, kojarzące się siedemdziesiąt lat temu z magiczną datą roku 2000 zostały nieco opóźnione, to i tak bieżący rok 2019 przynosi innowacje, które w mniejszym lub większym stopniu zgodne są z owymi wizjami. Telewizor nie zaparzy za nas kawy, wyczuwając nasz nastrój, ale może to zrobić, jeśli wyrazimy głośno takie życzenie. To jednak nie wszystko. A co jeszcze? Przyjrzyjmy się najnowszym LG OLED ThinQ, a otrzymamy odpowiedź.

Sztuczna inteligencja dziś

Na początku jednak warto powiedzieć parę słów, o co tyle szumu. Przecież sztuczna inteligencja tak naprawdę nie istnieje. Komputer, który za nią stoi ma ograniczone, w porównaniu z ludzkim umysłem, możliwości. To w ludzkim błędzie, ludzkiej namiętności i ludzkiej chęci przetrwania kryje się siła naszego gatunku. Termin ten zdaje się być więc stosowany, przynajmniej w kontekście naszej epoki, nieco na wyrost. Dlatego warto zaznaczyć, że nie chodzi o robota, który zastąpi nam kolegę, albo partnerkę życiową. Chodzi o algorytmy sztucznej inteligencji, które rozpisane zostały tak, by z nami współpracować i nam służyć. Nie jest nas stać na służbę? Ale jest nas stać na sztuczną inteligencję! Taki to komfort naszych czasów. Ale co to ma wspólnego z telewizorami?

Sztuczna inteligencja, określana także mianem „AI” , w kontekście telewizorów działa na bardzo wielu polach. Nie chodzi tu tylko o wydawanie komend dla zabawy. „Sprawdź jaka jest pogoda?”, „Opowiedz kawał”, „Wyświetl aktualny repertuar w najbliższym kinie”, „Sprawdź jak nazywają się procesory w najnowszych telewizorach LG”. Została ona także wprowadzona po to, by maksymalnie optymalizować obraz i dźwięk, ale także współpracować z różnymi kompatybilnymi urządzeniami RTV i AGD. Dlatego właśnie w nazwie telewizorów LG kryje się tajemniczy skrót „ThinQ”. Ale możecie być spokojni. To nie tak, że wszystkie inteligentne urządzenia musimy mieć tylko jednej firmy. LG zdaje sobie sprawę z tego, że upodobania są różne, więc stwarza szerokie pole do współpracy z bardzo różnymi sprzętami. Nawet fani pewnej amerykańskiej firmy posiadającej w swoimi logo nadgryzione jabłko zostali potraktowani po dżentelmeńsku. A jak to wszystko się odbywa? Po kolei.

Najlepszy z możliwych obrazów

Każdy producent twierdzi, że to właśnie proponowany przez niego obraz jest najlepszy. Reklama dźwignią handlu. Jest to absolutnie zrozumiałe. Ale to właśnie LG przejmuje obecnie sztandar pierwszeństwa we współzawodnictwie. Jak się o tym przekonać? Wystarczy spojrzeć na najnowsze telewizory tego koreańskiego producenta. Matryce OLED same w sobie wykonane są z niezwykłą starannością, ale warto również wspomnieć o tym, że obecnie współpracują one z bardzo wydajnymi, najnowocześniejszymi mocnymi procesorami Alfa 7 i Alfa 9, które, zwyczajnie rzecz ujmując, wyrabiają się z przetwarzaniem wszystkich danych.

Co nam po telewizorze z dobrym ekranem, skoro będzie on w stanie generować doskonały obraz wyłącznie w specjalnie przygotowanych, dedykowanych formatach? Tak jest z większością urządzeń. Dlatego, gdy wybieramy się do supermarketu z elektroniką, jeden odbiornik zdaje się być lepszy od drugiego. Tymczasem to właśnie telewizory LG zostawiają konkurencję daleko w tyle i to w kontekście współpracy ze wszystkimi źródłami z jakich pochodzi oglądany przez nas film, czy teledysk.

To, co koreański producent przynosi nam w roku 2019, jeśli chodzi o wysoką jakość obrazu było wcześniej niespotykane. Głęboka, realna czerń, niesamowita głębia, prawdziwe kolory i światło takie, jak rzeczywistości, można porównać jedynie do referencyjnych, profesjonalnych monitorów, z jakich korzysta się w największych studiach filmowych. Dlatego mówi się o „hollywoodzkiej jakości” jeśli chodzi o najnowsze telewizory firmy LG. Montażyści, producenci i specjaliści od efektów specjalnych zachwycają się tym, co proponują Koreańczycy.

Doskonały obraz w technologii HDR z 4K to jednak nie wszystko. Najnowsze telewizory LG OLED ThinQ potrafią w inteligentny sposób dostosować się do słabszych formatów. Jeśli przykładowo oglądamy stary film, który nie został poddany rekonstrukcji cyfrowej, odbiornik sam wybiera optymalne doświetlenie, grę z cieniami i kolorami. Telewizor sam się domyśla, jaka opcja będzie najlepsza. Warto dodać, że domyśla się właściwie ! Tak właśnie, między innymi, działa sztuczna inteligencja w telewizorach LG, na polu samego obrazu. A przecież dobry obraz to podstawa. Od niego zaczynamy wybór najlepszego dla nas urządzenia.

Doskonały dźwięk

Nikt nie mówi, że głośniki umiejscowione w cienkim, jak teczka z dokumentami, telewizorze będą pracować jak zaawansowane kino domowe. Jest to po prostu konstrukcyjnie niemożliwe. Akustyka rządzi się swoimi prawami i tego nie przeskoczymy. Przynajmniej w świecie profesjonalnych urządzeń, a nie zabawek, które takowe urządzenia udają. Ale producenci z LG zrobili absolutnie wszystko, by upchnąć w tak lekką konstrukcję możliwie najlepszy dźwięk. Fala akustyczna, która płynie z najnowszych telewizorów koreańskiego producenta jest i tak imponująca, choć znajdą się użytkownicy, którzy postawią na bardzo głośne kinowe efekty.

Jeśli będziemy mieć potrzebę, by podłączyć pod telewizor większy sprzęt – urządzenie samo dostosuje się do tego rozwiązania. Na rynku mamy do wyboru soundbary, ale także bardziej zaawansowane rozwiązania, oparte o wzmacniacze, amplitunery, kolumny podłogowe, czy wielokanałowe systemy odsłuchowe. Telewizor sam rozpozna określony system i zoptymalizuje dźwięk nie tylko względem naszego dużego pokoju, sali konferencyjnej, czy sypialni, ale także względem miejsca, w którym zdecydujemy się usiąść.

Właśnie tak. Czy postanowimy coś podłączyć pod nasz odbiornik, czy zdecydujemy się skorzystać z wbudowanych weń głośników urządzenie jest w stanie nauczyć się charakterystyki pomieszczenia i to w bardzo prosty sposób. Przykładamy pilota np. do głowy a telewizor sam ustala centralny punkt, w który ma celować dźwiękiem. I stanie się to zarówno przy podłączeniu zaawansowanego sprzętu audio, jak i przy odbiorze z systemu wbudowanego w urządzenie. Magia? Podobne rozwiązania stosowane były już w świecie bardziej zaawansowanych sprzętów, więc w kontekście audiofilskim nie stanowi to absolutnej nowości. Ale LG proponuje dziś to rozwiązanie jako dostępny standard.

Procesor alfa9 w TV LG
Procesor alfa9 w TV LG

Sterowanie nie tylko pilotem

Nie dość, że manewrowanie kursorem po ekranie telewizora jest i tak łatwiejsze niż dotąd, warto zwrócić uwagę na system rozpoznawania głosu i…rozumienia tego, co się mówi. To bardzo ważne. Wszyscy wiemy jakie komputery bywają zwyczajnie głupie w tym kontekście. Systemy sztucznej inteligencji, w większości urządzeń, dopiero raczkują. Mówi się telewizorowi „Maryla Rodowicz”, a on rozumie to jako „Skup badyla fasoli”. Jest to autentyczny przykład zaczerpnięty z testu konkurencyjnego sprzętu. Ludzie wydają duże pieniądze na niby zaawansowane urządzenia, a one zwyczajnie nie działają na polu współpracy głosowej.

Tymczasem najnowsze telewizory LG oparte są o system „Deep Learning”. Już na starcie dysponują słownikiem z milionem kombinacji, ale po drodze także uczą się nowych. Są w stanie nawet rozpoznać, co mówi do nich małe dziecko. A małe dzieci, umówmy się, że nie zawsze mówią wyraźnie. To kolejny istotny element w kontekście sztucznej inteligencji, bardzo umiejętnie wykorzystanej w omawianych urządzeniach. Dodatkowo prowadzona przez nas rozmowa nie odbywa się na zasadzie wskazanych komend, a przypomina naturalny dialog.

Sztuczna inteligencja w kontekście gospodarstwa domowego

Czy zbudowaliśmy dom inteligentny w pełnym tego słowa znaczeniu, czy dysponujemy jedynie symbolicznym wymiarem owej koncepcji, telewizor LG będzie bez problemu współpracować ze wszystkimi sparowanymi urządzeniami. Od tej pory nie musimy się już martwić o kompatybilność. Koreański gigant pomyślał o użytkownikach innych firm. Nareszcie nadeszły czasy, gdy nie trzeba przejmować się konsekwentnym dobieraniem urządzeń tego samego producenta, „bo przecież każda firma ma inny system”.

Traktując telewizor jako panel sterowania naszymi wszystkimi domowymi obiektami wyposażonymi w sztuczną inteligencję możemy m.in.

  • Sprawdzić jaki status ma pranie i czy pralka już skończyła robotę.
  • Dostać powiadomienie od pralki, gdy ta już wypierze
  • Podejrzeć na ekranie telewizora, kto do nas puka, lub kto stoi u bramy, jeśli dysponujemy odpowiednim systemem monitorowania
  • Zobaczyć, o co dzieci się tłuką w przedpokoju
  • Włączyć i wyłączyć światło lub przyciemnić je, czy zmienić jego kolor
  • Zerknąć czy lodówka dobrze chłodzi
  • Zamówić zakupy
  • …i wiele innych.
AI ThinQ TV LG
AI ThinQ TV LG

Przepiękny design

Najnowsze telewizory LG nie tylko wspaniale działają, ale również świetnie się prezentują. Podobnie jak i wszystkie inne produkty tej firmy, znakomicie pasują do nowoczesnych wnętrz, idealnie komponując się w eleganckiej przestrzeni. Telewizor może stać się dziś sercem domu. Nie tylko dlatego, że gromadzimy się przed nim z całą rodziną, w celu wspólnego zagłębienia się w ciekawy seans. Nowoczesne telewizory LG mogą stanowić prawdziwe centrum dowodzenia całym domostwem, z włączeniem rozrywki, wygody i bezpieczeństwa.

