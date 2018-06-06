Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG TV + Dolby – kino domowe w Twoim domu

Autor S.M.Swanson 06.06.2018

An image of a couple watching Rakuten TV movies with the lg tv.

Telewizory LG łączą nieprawdopodobną jakość technologii Dolby Vision i Dolby Atmos, tworząc przedstawienie o jakości, która nie pozwoli Ci się oderwać.

Uwielbiamy chodzić do kina nie tylko dlatego, że jest poza domem. Prawdziwi miłośnicy filmów kochają magię samych ruchomych obrazów: lubią dotyk pluszowych siedzeń, w których mogą wygodnie usiąść na ciemnej sali, aby zanurzyć się w całkiem nowym świecie widoków i dźwięków, które stworzyli mistrzowie kina.

A co, jeśli powiemy Ci, że taką samą jakość dźwięku i obrazu, jak w kinie, możesz mieć w swoim domu? Co, gdybyśmy Ci powiedzieli, że niektóre telewizory LG są wyposażone w soundbary Dolby Vision i Dolby Atmos? Pomyślałbyś, że to takie kino domowe to wspaniała wiadomość. I słusznie, ponieważ tak rzeczywiście jest. 

Nadszedł więc czas na zakup grubych zasłon, nowej kanapy i uzupełnienie zapasów popcornu – pokochasz filmowe wieczory w domu z telewizorem LG (podobnie jak Twoi znajomi i rodzina, więc może lepiej jeszcze dokup popcornu).

Zobacz i poczuj każdy szczegół

Masz ochotę na odrobinę danych technicznych? Oto, jak to działa: Dolby Vision to nowy format High Dynamic Range (HDR) kodujący niesamowitą ilość subtelnych kolorów (dokładnie charakteryzuje się 12-bitową głębią kolorów) oraz odznaczający się jaśniejszymi barwami jasnymi i ciemniejszymi barwami ciemnymi. Dzięki temu dostrzeżesz drobne szczegóły w cieniu.

Uzupełnieniem tej technologii jest system Dolby Atmos, który jeszcze kilka lat temu był używany wyłącznie w najwyższej klasy kinach. Dolby Atmos to system dźwięku przestrzennego zapewniający nagłośnienie w promieniu 360°. 

Porównajmy: Zwykły dźwięk przestrzenny bazuje na pięciu lub ewentualnie siedmiu kanałach rozmieszczonych z przodu i po bokach. Natomiast Dolby Atmos zapewnia pełny dźwięk 3D, który dobiega nawet z góry, i precyzyjnie kontroluje pojedyncze dźwięki, które może podbijać lub tłumić albo rozpraszać bądź skupiać. Innymi słowy, oglądając startujący helikopter, scenę walki lub wydarzenia w zatłoczonej restauracji, będziesz mieć wrażenie, że to wszystko dzieje się wokół Ciebie, tak jakby film nagle ożył.

W pewnym sensie w Twoim pokoju zostaje wytworzona bańka, w której toczy się akcja, a Ty bierzesz w niej udział niezależnie od tego, czy siedzisz na rogu kanapy, czy w rogu pokoju.

An image from the movie 'Blade runner' of Rakuten TV, which can enjoy with LG Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos compatible Tvs.
Oglądaj ulubione filmy nie martwiąc się o nowe media

A teraz jest jeszcze więcej do oglądania i doświadczania. Rakuten TV ogłaszają plan uruchomienia pierwszej w Europie platformy filmów na żądanie oferującej hollywoodzkie tytuły w jakości Dolby Vision i Dolby Atmos. Nie musisz martwić się kupować nowych urządzeń, aby w pełni cieszyć się filmowymi wieczorami.

Mają w ofercie elektryzujące tytuły, takie jak Blade Runner 2049 i Spiderman – oczywiście w technologiach Dolby. Dla młodszych jest The Emoji Movie. Babski wieczór? Włączcie Rough Night. Lubisz sci-fi? Włącz Elysium.

Które telewizory pozwolą mi stworzyć własne kino domowe?

Oto odpowiedź: Aktualnie tylko niektóre modele telewizorów obsługują technologie Dolby Vision i Dolby Atmos. Z dumą informujemy, że w ofercie LG znajdują się modele obsługujące obie te technologie. 

Weźmy na przykład LG OLED 4K 65" W7 – niezwykle cienki telewizor, który idealnie będzie pasował do dzieł sztuki w Twoim domu. 

Godny uwagi jest też model LG OLED 4K 65" E7, model ze szklaną ramką, który otrzymał przyznawane co roku wyróżnienie CE Week Shootout. 

A sound bar image of LG SIGNATURE W7 TV, compatible with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.
Zatem tak, z całą pewnością możemy powiedzieć, że od tej pory randkowe wieczory będą jeszcze bardziej ekscytujące. Planujesz wieczór filmowy z rodziną? To doskonale. Nikt nie wyjdzie od Ciebie zawiedziony, jeśli w centrum uwagi postawisz telewizor LG.

Life’s good!

