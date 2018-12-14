Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Dolby Atmos

Telewizor LG NanoCell i wierne, dokładne odwzorowanie kolorów na ekranie

Hollywoodzka jakość obrazu i dźwięku - telewizory LG NanoCell

Firma LG stworzyła technologię NanoCell, dzięki której możemy cieszyć się prawdziwie hollywoodzką jakością obrazu. Ale… jak to działa?

The LG Super UHD Nanocell TV, located in a living room, displaying a vibrant image of a forest.

Najnowsze informacje o telewizorach LG: Twój przewodnik po najlepszych z najlepszych

Te drobne, ale spektakularne ulepszenia wprowadzone w linii telewizorów LG Super UHD na 2018 r. zapewniają tym urządzeniom jeszcze lepszy wygląd.

The side view of LG OLED TV in the living room

Najlepszy zdaniem ekspertów telewizor OLED o doskonałej jakości obrazu

Telewizory LG OLED zapewniają kinowe wrażenia dzięki najwyższej jakości obrazu nieosiągalnej dla konkurencji.

An image of a couple watching Rakuten TV movies with the lg tv.

LG TV + Dolby – kino domowe w Twoim domu

Dzięki telewizorom LG wyposażonym w technologie Dolby Vision i Dolby Atmos kino domowe stało się jeszcze bardziej atrakcyjne.

A photo of capturing a woman mesmerised by lg oled tunnel at berlin ifa 2017.

Tunel OLED - artystyczna przestrzeń, która wykracza poza ekran i granice wyobraźni

Tunel LG OLED - artystyczna przestrzeń, która wykracza poza ekran i granice wyobraźni

An image of Berlin sunset view from the bridge at ifa berlin 2017 taken by lg v30.

Life is Good kiedy sceny filmu można oglądać w otoczeniu świetnej scenerii

Life is Good kiedy sceny filmu można oglądać w otoczeniu świetnej scenerii. Poczuj klimat sali kinowej we własnym salonie dzięki LG OLED z technologią Dolby Atmos.

