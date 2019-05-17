Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Hollywoodzka jakość obrazu i dźwięku - telewizory LG NanoCell

17.05.2019

Telewizor LG NanoCell i wierne, dokładne odwzorowanie kolorów na ekranie

Tempo rozwoju technologicznego w ostatnich latach jest wręcz zawrotne. Wraz z nim rosną nasze oczekiwania względem sprzętu, którego używamy na co dzień. Chcemy, by oferował możliwie jak najlepszą jakość, był prosty w obsłudze, energooszczędny i jak najlepiej dopasowany do naszych indywidualnych potrzeb. Firma LG stworzyła technologię NanoCell, dzięki której możemy cieszyć się prawdziwie hollywoodzką jakością obrazu. Ale… jak to działa?

NanoCell w telewizorach UHD

NanoCell jest technologią opatentowaną przez LG Electronics. Jest ulepszoną linią telewizorów LG Super UHD. Zacznijmy jednak od początku – czym jest UHD? To oznaczenie rozdzielczości. Pojęcie rozdzielczości najlepiej jest wytłumaczyć na przykładzie układanki. Wyobraźmy sobie dwa jej rodzaje. Taką złożoną z 560 puzzli i taką, którą składa się z 1080. To oczywiste, że bardziej szczegółowa i przypominająca prawdziwy obraz będzie ta niemal dwa razy bardziej złożona. To najprostsza metoda na uświadomienie sobie, czym jest rozdzielczość. I nieważny jest gabaryt tych układanek. Jednak aby najlepiej wyobrazić sobie to zjawisko należy ustalić, że są takiej samej wielkości względem siebie. Różnica tkwi w ilości elementów, z jakich się składają. W ten sposób odróżniamy wysoką rozdzielczość od niskiej.

Tajemniczy skrót „UHD” oznacza rozdzielczość na poziomie 3840 x 2160. Nadal nic nam to nie mówi? W takim razie spróbujmy sobie wyobrazić następujące relacje. Współczesne „zwykłe” telewizyjne HD to 720, czyli 720 pikseli w poziomie. To już całkiem nieźle. Stare, odświeżone filmy ogląda się bardzo przyjemnie. Natomiast „4K” to rozdzielczość 4096 x 2160. 4K to jednak nie tylko oznaczenie rozdzielczości, lecz także sposób zapisu odtwarzanego pliku. Dla porównania: 4K to pięć razy taka jakość jak DVD! Wszystko jednak idzie w kierunku jeszcze lepszej rozdzielczości. Dlatego kupując nowy telewizor, warto pomyśleć od razu o UHD albo 4K.

Hollywoodzka jakość obrazu, czyli NanoCell

NanoCell w wielkim skrócie jest technologią wzbogacania kolorów. Jak już wspomniano, to rozwiązanie wprowadzone wyłącznie do odbiorników LG. Nie ma w tym jednak nic dziwnego, gdyż koreański gigant powoli staje się nowym liderem segmentu wysokiej klasy telewizorów. Nikogo już nie szokuje, że to właśnie LG produkuje najdoskonalsze matryce i wprowadza ciekawe innowacje lub ulepsza już istniejące.

NanoCell polega na umiejscowieniu warstwy specjalnych cząsteczek na matrycy. Poprawiają one kąty widzenia, eliminują niepotrzebne składowe światła, co daje czystsze kolory i poszerza paletę barw. Czy na pewno potrzebna jest nam ta technologia, skoro już i tak myślimy o telewizorze z dużą rozdzielczością? Na pewno tak, gdyż sama dobra rozdzielczość to nie wszystko. To właśnie NanoCell sprawia, że obraz, który wyświetlany jest na ekranie telewizora nie jest przekłamany, czyli odwzorowuje dokładnie te barwy, które miał zamiar ująć reżyser danego filmu czy serialu. Tak właśnie otrzymujemy prawdziwie hollywoodzką jakość i wierność obrazu.

Najnowszy inteligentny procesor alpha 7 drugiej generacji
Najnowszy inteligentny procesor alpha 7 drugiej generacji

Nowa linia NanoCell – co jeszcze?

Efekt obrazu najbardziej wiernego hollywoodzkim wzorcom uzyskujemy również dzięki innym rozwiązaniom, które zastosowano w nowych telewizorach LG. Zawdzięczamy je między innymi nowym, ulepszonym procesorom α9 i α7 drugiej generacji. To one sprawiają, że algorytmy sztucznej inteligencji mogą spełniać swoje zadania, do których należą między innymi:

  • AI Picture

Funkcja opiera się na procesie głębokiego uczenia opartego na ogromnej wręcz bazie informacji wizualnych. Telewizor sam „czerpie wzorce” z owej bazy i prezentuje nam wiernie odwzorowany względem oryginału obraz. Dodatkowo, rozpoznaje jakość sygnału źródłowego i sam dobiera sobie parametry i algorytmy, które oddadzą nam realistyczny, doskonałej jakości obraz.

  • AI Brightness

Tutaj otrzymujemy funkcję, która rozpoznaje natężenia światła w otoczeniu (pokoju, w którym oglądamy telewizor, bliskiego otoczenia) i sama dobiera jasność wyświetlanego obrazu tak, by był dla nas jak najbardziej wyrazisty. Czyli to ekran dostraja się do rolet w oknach, a nie my musimy dostrajać rolety.

  • AI Sound

W tym przypadku algorytm potrafi przekształcić dźwięk stereo na dźwięk przestrzenny, sprawiając, że stajemy się odbiorcami wręcz kinowych efektów dźwiękowych, dialogi stają się bardziej czytelne i realistyczne.

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

Algorytmy sztucznej inteligencji dostosowuje się do rozmiarów i rozmieszczenia przedmiotów w naszym otoczeniu, a nawet do… naszej pozycji względem telewizora. Dzięki temu dźwięk kierowany jest tak, byśmy nie stracili na jego jakości i mogli cieszyć się nim bez względu na to, czy siedzimy znacznie oddaleni od urządzenia, czy na wprost telewizora. Urządzenie samo znajduje punkt idealny i może go zmieniać nawet w zależności od osób przebywających przed ekranem.

  • Technologia Dolby Atmos

To ta sama technologia, którą doskonale kojarzymy wizyt w najlepszych kinach. Dolby Atmos została po raz pierwszy wykorzystana w 2012 roku, czyli stosunkowo niedawno. Polega, w dużym uproszczeniu na tym, że konkretny dźwięk według zamysłu realizatora pojawia się w konkretnym miejscu naszej przestrzeni. Przykładowo - helikopter na ekranie przelatuje wzdłuż prawego boku kadru, więc słyszymy dźwięk, który przemieszcza się zgodnie z obrazem, wzdłuż prawej krawędzi naszego pokoju.

HDMI 2.1, czyli to nie koniec ulepszeń!

Wyższe modele z serii OLED i NanoCell zostały wyposażone w interfejs HDMI 2.1. Co to oznacza? To właśnie dzięki niemu możemy wyświetlać treści 4K z prędkością 120 klatek na sekundę. Otrzymujemy dynamiczny, wyraźny obraz, nawet jeśli oglądamy szybkie sceny akcji. Wejście HDMI 2.1 umożliwia również obsługę trybu High Frame Rate (HFR) z trybem Automatic Low Latency Mode (ALLM), co pozwala na opóźnienie sygnału zmniejszającego input lag. Jest to czas pomiędzy wysłaniem obrazu do naszego urządzenia, a jego wyświetleniem. Im mniejszy imput lag, tym więcej radości chociażby z grania na konsoli podłączonej do telewizora. Jako gracze nie stracimy żadnego szczegółu, będziemy na bieżąco z rozgrywaną akcją.

LG NanoCell z wyrazistym i dokładnym obrazem
LG NanoCell z wyrazistym i dokładnym obrazem

Centrum sterowania Twoim własnym światem, czyli LG ThinQ

LG ThinQ to autorskie rozwiązanie LG związane z użyciem algorytmów sztucznej inteligencji. Występuje w wielu urządzeniach, jednak jaką rolę odgrywa w telewizorze? Dzięki ulepszonemu systemowi webOS możemy korzystać z urządzenia jeszcze bardziej intuicyjnie niż do tej pory. Wydawane przez nas polecenia nie muszą być dokładnie takie, jakie podpowiedziałaby nam instrukcja konkurencyjnego sprzętu. Prowadzimy z telewizorem coś na kształt naturalnej rozmowy, w której bez problemu zrozumie on nasze intencje. Przykładowo: „Włącz timer na 15 minut. Albo nie, może na 5.” Co zrobi telewizor? Finalnie ustawi timer na 5 minut. I tak – rozmawiamy po polsku, a urządzenie wszystko doskonale rozumie.

Kolejnym plusem jest możliwość sterowania wszystkimi urządzeniami inteligentnymi w naszym domu. Dzieje się tak za pomocą Open Connectivity Foundation, które zbiera w sobie producentów inteligentnych żarówek, systemów grzewczych, ekspresu do kawy i tym podobnych rozwiązań, byśmy mogli z poziomu jednego urządzenia (w tym przypadku telewizora LG) sterować całym domem. Dodatkowo, pod koniec 2019 roku urządzenie ma być wspierane przez Asystenta Google - ThinkQ będzie obsługiwać wszystkie komendy związane z telewizją i aplikacjami, natomiast Asystem Google wszystkie powiązane z korzystaniem z sieci.

Jeszcze kilka słów: NanoCell i OLED 2019

Wymienione udoskonalenia dotyczą rzecz jasna nie tylko linii telewizorów NanoCell, ale również najnowszych telewizorów OLED . Wybór telewizora przez wzgląd na matrycę w takim przypadku nie pozbawia nas możliwości cieszenia się hollywoodzkim obrazem, wspaniałym dźwiękiem, możliwościami sztucznej inteligencji. Sama decyzja o zakupie wybranego modelu uzależniona będzie więc wyłącznie od osobistych preferencji i potrzeb. Nie tylko wspomniane cechy łączą OLED i NanoCell. Bez wątpienia obie linie prezentują elegancki, nowoczesny i minimalistyczny design dzięki zastosowaniu bardzo cienkiej ramki. Jedno jest pewne – jeśli od jakiegoś czasu zastanawiamy się nad wymianą obecnego w naszym domu telewizora na nowszy, jednak czekaliśmy na rozwiązania idealne, te rozwiązania znajdziemy w najnowszych liniach telewizorów LG.

Podobny artykuł

1280x740-smart-tv.jpg

Nowości

Smart TV – na co komu aplikacje w telewizorze?

Dzisiaj już trudno wyobrazić sobie telewizor bez Smart TV. Tak zwane „okienko” przestało służyć już tylko do oglądania telewizji. Dzisiaj telewizor to niemal komputer. Tylko czy rzeczywiście jest nam to potrzebne? Czy aplikacje w telewizorze to dobre rozwiązanie? Warto się nad tym zastanowić.

OLED TV Co to jest

Nowości

Technologia OLED - matryca, dzięki której zobaczysz różnicę

Zobacz czym jest technologia OLED. Dowiedz się, dlaczego telewizory LG oferują najwyższą jakość obrazu. Poznaj technologię przyszłości.

Full HD czy 4K

Nowości

Full HD czy 4K?

Czy wiesz czym różni się rozdzielczość 4K od Full HD? Poznaj różnicę.

asystent-google-main.jpg

Nowości

Asystent Google po polsku, czyli „OK, Google. W końcu jesteś!”

Komunikowanie się z urządzeniem mobilnym za pomocą głosu nigdy wcześniej nie było tak proste, intuicyjne i przyjemne! Czym jest Asystent Google i jakie daje nam możliwości?

Poprzedni

Ultrapanoramiczny monitor gamingowy LG 29WK500-P 21:9 FHD
 

Następny

LG gram - nowe, lekkie, wytrzymałe ultrabooki od LG