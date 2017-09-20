Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Smart TV – na co komu aplikacje w telewizorze?

Autor LG Polska 20.09.2017

1280x740-smart-tv.jpg

Dzisiaj już trudno wyobrazić sobie telewizor bez Smart TV. Tak zwane „okienko” przestało służyć już tylko do oglądania telewizji. Dzisiaj telewizor to niemal komputer. Tylko czy rzeczywiście jest nam to potrzebne? Czy aplikacje w telewizorze to dobre rozwiązanie? Warto się nad tym zastanowić.

Czym jest Smart TV?

Kupując dzisiaj telewizor nie zastanawiamy się tylko nad ceną, designem lub jakością obrazu i dźwięku. Pod uwagę musimy wziąć dużo więcej aspektów, np. obsługę konkretnych standardów, unikalne funkcje lub zastosowany system Smart TV i liczbę dostępnych aplikacji. No właśnie – jak to jest z tymi aplikacjami na telewizorach?

Smart TV najprościej określić jako systemy operacyjne dla telewizorów, przystosowane do obsługi przy pomocy pilotów. Nieodłączną ich cechą jest możliwość podłączenia się do sieci internetowej i korzystanie z przeglądarki internetowej, mediów społecznościowych oraz wszelkiej maści dedykowanych aplikacji. To trochę jak z systemami mobilnymi, które swoje działanie również opierają na aplikacjach. Nie ma jednego standardu dla wszystkich producentów telewizorów. 

WebOS w telewizorach LG

Systemy Smart TV i ich rozwój jest uzależniony od danej marki. W przypadku firmy LG wykorzystywane jest oprogramowanie WebOS, którego początku sięgają roku 2009 i palmtopów marki Palm. Z czasem kod systemu został udostępniony, a w 2013 roku LG wykupiło prawa do korzystania z WebOS i teraz możemy go znaleźć na wielu telewizorach koreańskiego producenta. Najnowsza wersja oznaczona jest liczbami 3.5 [stan na 06.06.2018].

Aplikacje Smart TV?

Jak przed chwilą wspomnieliśmy – działanie systemów Smart TV opiera się głównie na dedykowanych aplikacjach, tworzonych bezpośrednio przez producenta jak i inne firmy. W przypadku telewizorów prym wiodą przede wszystkim programy multimedialne, np. do słuchania muzyki lub oglądania filmów i seriali.

Jeśli mówimy o WebOS 3.0 w modelach marki LG, to znajdziemy tam między innymi takie aplikacje jak: 

  • Netflix
  • Ipla
  • YouTube
  • HBO Go
  • Player.pl
  • Chili.tv
  • Filmbox
  • Google Filmy
  • Spotify
  • Deezer 

Wybór jest ogromny i nie ogranicza się tylko do takich programów. Na dzisiejszych telewizorach można też grać i nie chodzi tutaj o podłączenie konsoli lub komputera. Wśród dostępnych aplikacji znajdziemy proste gry, które mogą szybko i skutecznie umilić czas. Rodzice na pewno ucieszą się również z pozycji edukacyjnych, przygotowanych z myślą o najmłodszych.

Czy warto korzystać ze Smart TV?

Na to pytanie nie ma jednoznacznej odpowiedzi. Powiedzmy sobie szczerze – jeśli ktoś nie korzysta z serwisów streamingowych, nie słucha muzyki, nie lubi grać w proste gry i generalnie jest nie na czasie z rozwojem technologiczny, to prawdopodobnie nie znajdzie wiele ciekawych rzeczy dla siebie w Smart TV. Jednak takich osób jest coraz mniej. Dzisiaj Polacy coraz chętniej i bardziej świadomie używają Netflixa lub Spotify, często nawet kosztem normalnej telewizji. Dla nich Smart TV będzie bardzo wygodnym rozwiązaniem.

Weźmy na przykład wielokrotnie przywoływanego już Netflixa. Gdyby nie było telewizorów ze Smart TV, to moglibyśmy go oglądać jedynie na urządzeniach mobilnych lub komputerach. Żadne nie oferują takiego komfortu, jak duży TV. Oczywiście komputer można podłączyć do telewizora przy pomocy kabla HDMI, ale to dodatkowe zużycie energii i nie do końca wygodne rozwiązanie. Tymczasem w LG WebOS 3.5 wystarczy nacisnąć jeden przycisk na pilocie, aby błyskawicznie uruchomić Netflixa i móc oglądać ulubione seriale, programy i filmy. Jeśli ktoś ceni sobie wygodę, to Smart TV jest właśnie dla niego.

