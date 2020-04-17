Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Smart TV

butelka z rozpylaczem wody do telewizora

Wskazówki

Jak wyczyścić ekran telewizora?

Lepsze zrozumienie ważności utrzymywania ekranu telewizora w czystości i najlepsze sposoby na osiągniecie tego celu pozwolą Ci cieszyć się optymalną jakością obrazu.

Połączenie internetowe odróżnia telewizor Smart TV od reszty

Tech Hub

Co to jest inteligentny telewizor?

Jeśli zastanawiasz się czym jest inteligentny telewizor czyli SMART TV, znamy odpowiedź. Oto charakterystyka i zalety, które posiada – od najpopularniejszych aplikacji po możliwość łączenia...

Duży telewizor LG OLED, który idealnie pasuje do salonu

Tech Hub

Przewodnik – Jaki telewizor kupić: wszystko co trzeba wiedzieć

Jeśli chcesz zainwestować w nowy telewizor, ale nie jesteś pewien, który z nich najlepiej spełnia Twoje wymagania, ten przewodnik jest dokładnie tym, czego potrzebujesz.

najlepsze-seriale-na-netflix.jpg

Nowości

Najlepsze seriale na Netflix – ranking

Upewnij się, co warto oglądać na Netflix w najbliższym czasie.

jak-sprawdzic-model-telewizora-nazewnictwo-telewizorow-lg-v1.jpg

Nowości

Jak sprawdzić model telewizora – nazewnictwo telewizorów LG

Dowiedz się, gdzie na produkcie znajdują się numer seryjny, numer produktu, numer modelu. Co oznaczają enigmatyczne oznaczenia i jak sprawdzić rok produkcji telewizora?

1280x740-smart-tv.jpg

Nowości

Smart TV – na co komu aplikacje w telewizorze?

Dzisiaj już trudno wyobrazić sobie telewizor bez Smart TV. Tak zwane „okienko” przestało służyć już tylko do oglądania telewizji. Dzisiaj telewizor to niemal komputer. Tylko czy rzeczywiście...

Technologia, która poprawia Twoje życie codzienne

