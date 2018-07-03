Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Najlepsze seriale na Netflix – ranking

Autor LG Polska 03.07.2018

najlepsze-seriale-na-netflix.jpg

Sprawdź, jakie są najlepsze seriale na platformie Netflix. Co warto obejrzeć w pierwszej kolejności i na jakie premiery warto zwrócić uwagę?

Wakacje to idealny moment na nadrobienie wszystkich zaległości serialowych i poznanie najnowszych produkcji. Boisz się, że zagubisz się w bogatej ofercie seriali? Sprawdź, co warto obejrzeć najpierw. Poznaj 10 najlepszych seriali platformy streamingowej Netflix i listę zapowiedzianych wakacyjnych premier.

Netflix – Top 10 seriali

Netflix oferuje dostęp do tak dużej ilości seriali, że nowi użytkownicy często czują się przytłoczeni i niezdecydowani. Serie historyczne, dramaty, komedie, ogólnie pojęta fantastyka, political-fiction, animacje i kryminały. Zarówno seriale produkowane, jak i dystrybuowane przez platformę stoją na wysokim poziomie. Od czego zacząć, by się w tym wszystkim nie pogubić? Najprostsza ścieżka prowadzi przez pozycje obowiązkowe – serie docenione przez odbiorców i krytyków.

house-of-cards.jpg
house-of-cards.jpg

1.  House of Cards

House of Cards był pierwszym serialem na świecie, którego premiera odbyła się w przestrzeni wirtualnej. W Internecie zadebiutował od razu całym sezonem, dzięki czemu szybko wciągnął tysiące widzów w świat manipulacji i bezwzględnych zagrywek politycznych.

Poprzez obserwację pozornie zwyczajnych rozmów między politykami odbiorcy stawali się świadkami postępu zawoalowanej intrygi Franka Underwooda, urażonego przez prezydenta polityka, który z zemsty i dumy postanawia przejąć najwyższe stanowisko w państwie. Misterność jego planu, trudne do rozgryzienia relacje między postaciami, realistycznie przedstawiona brutalna rzeczywistość polityczna i burzenie czwartej ściany bezpośrednim dialogiem do widza, dały odbiorcom poczucie, że są częścią czegoś więcej, niż tylko kolejnej fikcyjnej historii o zdobywaniu władzy. Przez 5 sezonów serial prezentował nagłe zwroty akcji, inteligentne i zapadające w pamięć dialogi oraz nowatorskie podejście do opowiadania historii. Szóstą serię zapowiedziano na jesień 2018. Okres wakacyjny jest więc idealnym momentem na nadrobienie i przypomnienie sobie fabuły serialu przed nadchodzącą premierą.

stranger-things.jpg
stranger-things.jpg

2.  Stranger Things

Nikt nie spodziewał się, że opowieść o dzieciach z prowincjonalnego amerykańskiego miasteczka stanie się takim hitem. Jednak siła przyjaźni Mike’a, Lucasa i Dustina w obliczu zaginięcia ich kolegi Willa oraz dramatyczna walka matki chłopca o jego odnalezienie, podsycone fantastyczną intrygą i tajemnicą nie z tego świata, wbiły w fotele setki widzów. Niezwykłe zdolności małej Jedenastki przywołały klimaty rodem z komiksów i serialu Z Archiwum X., a niezwykła oprawa muzyczna i scenografia nierzadko przypominała tę z filmu Obcy8. Pasażer Nostromo.

Produkcja rozbudziła wielki sentyment do lat 80, wyeksponowała wszystko, co kiczowate i odniosła się do popkulturowych fenomenów takich jak gry RPG i zimnowojenne teorie spiskowe. Przypomniała też szalone imprezy, kolorową modę i fryzury tamtych czasów, trafiając wprost do serc 30 latków, którzy właśnie tak chcieliby pamiętać swoje dzieciństwo –  jako niezwykłą, epicką przygodę.

bojack-horseman.jpg
bojack-horseman.jpg

3.   BoJack Horseman

Netflix nie boi się ryzyka, dlatego na platformie można znaleźć też kontrowersyjne i ryzykowne produkcje, takie jak BoJack Horesman. To animacja dla dorosłych nazywana ironiczną komedią, choć jak na komedię, zadziwiająco często traktuje o rzeczach trudnych i smutnych. Oczywiście bywa nie tylko przejmująca, ale i absurdalna (w końcu głównym bohaterem jest chodzący na dwóch nogach gadający koń, niespełniony w roli aktora). Można w niej znaleźć humor każdego typu. Żarty bywają proste i wulgarne, ale i zawoalowane, inteligentne i abstrakcyjne. Ogólnie rzecz biorąc, dowcipkowanie w serialu to jednak trochę taki śmiech przez łzy. Mimo iż BoJack Horesman jest opowieścią z pozoru komediową o świecie ludzi i antropomorficznych zwierząt, ma swoje drugie dno, które skłania do przemyśleń.

mindhunter.jpg
mindhunter.jpg

4.   Mindhunter

Postacie seryjnych morderców takich jak Zodiak, Charles Manson i Ted Bundy, są głęboko zakorzenione w kulturze amerykańskiej. Serial nie opowiada jednak bezpośrednio o nich, a o behawiorystach próbujących rozgryźć umysły podobnych im zbrodniarzy. To historia nie tylko o rozwoju profilowania kryminalnego i studiowaniu meandrów ludzkiego umysłu, ale również opowieść o trudnej walce o zmiany w sposobie myślenia na temat zbrodni w latach 70.

Mindhunter oparty jest częściowo na faktach i doświadczeniach byłego agenta służb specjalnych i negocjatora Johna Douglasa, autora głośnej książki Mindhunter. Tajemnice elitarnej jednostki FBI. Widać tu także kunszt Davida Finchera (reżysera, który pracował już przy takich klasykach jak Obcy 3, Zodiak, Siedem i Podziemny Krąg). Jego wyraziste ujęcia i szokujące portretowanie zbrodni nadają serialowi autentyczności.

czarne-lustro.jpg
czarne-lustro.jpg

5. Czarne Lustro

Co byś zrobił w sytuacji bez wyjścia? Ile wart jest współczesny system wartości? Do czego doprowadzi nas technologia? Czarne Lustro (tytuł org. Black Mirror) to antologia, która skłania do refleksji w tych tematach. W każdym odcinku przedstawia inną trzymającą w napięciu historię na pograniczu dramatu, science fiction i horroru. Raz opowieść jest realistyczna i bardzo współczesna, innym razem dzieje się w odległym świecie antyutopii. Różny bywa też sam sposób narracji, czasem przypominający trzymający w napięciu thriller, innym razem kojarzący się niemal z filmem noir, a jeszcze innym iście wyjęty ze Star Treka.

Twórcy eksperymentują z gatunkami i przez 4 sezony nie dają widzowi nudzić się ani przez chwilę. Obok opowieści o sztucznej inteligencji, czy social mediach znajdziemy tu także historie zbrodni, dramat upokorzonego polityka, opowiastkę o nadopiekuńczej matce, a nawet łzawy romans rodem z Love Story.

the-crown.jpg
the-crown.jpg

6.   The Crown

Wydawać by się mogło, że seriale kostiumowe poszły ostatnio w odstawkę, jednak powojenne losy brytyjskiej rodziny królewskiej na tle światowej polityki przyciągnęły przed ekrany tysiące widzów. Królowa Elżbieta II, Książe Filip i premier Churchill to postacie barwne, wielowymiarowe, a jednocześnie zadziwiająco ludzkie. Przez dwa sezony The Crown oglądamy ich wzloty i upadki. Próbujemy zrozumieć, jak myślą i czego właściwie chcą od życia. Przede wszystkim patrzymy jednak, jak młoda monarchini radzi sobie z licznymi obowiązkami, przytłaczającym światem politycznych gierek, trudami małżeństwa i konwenansami. Zauważamy również, że życie w rodzinie królewskiej, to nie sielanka, a to, co z zewnątrz wygląda pięknie, od środka wcale nie jest idealne.

sense8.jpg
sense8.jpg

7.   Sense8

Stworzony przez siostry Wachowskie (odpowiedzialne między innymi za trylogię Matrix) Sense8 reklamowany był jako serial science fiction, jednak wykorzystanie nadprzyrodzonych zdolności i otoczki tajemnicy było dla niego tylko pretekstem do pokazania ciekawych postaci, różnorodności kulturowej i zależności między z pozoru bardzo odmiennymi od siebie ludźmi. W rezultacie serial stał się bardziej dramatem i produkcją obyczajową.

Mimo iż ośmiu głównych bohaterów dzieli setki kilometrów, wychowanie, styl życia, status ekonomiczny, nawet moralność, stają wspólnie naprzeciw tropiącej ich tajnej organizacji. Enigmatyczny antagonista nie jest jednak ich jedynym problemem.  Bohaterowie zmagają się również z osobistymi rozterkami – począwszy od konfliktu rodzinnego z religijną matką, walkę o prawa kobiet w indyjskiej kulturze, aż po zatargi z kenijskim gangiem i członkostwem w zorganizowanej grupie przestępczej.

Po dwóch sezonach niebawem czeka nas emocjonujący finał serialu. Premiera końcowych odcinków na platformie Netflix już 8 czerwca

the-punisher.jpg
the-punisher.jpg

8.   The Punisher

Marvelowskie produkcje Netflix zawsze cieszyły się dużą popularnością, począwszy od nowatorskiego Daredevila, aż po The Defenders (projekt łączący superbohaterów z różnych komiksowych seriali produkowanych przez platformę). Seria The Punisher jednak znacznie różni się od swoich poprzedników –  nie przedstawia codziennych trudów walki z przestępczością, a próby odcięcia się od niej. Po procesie antybohater Frank Castle chce tylko, by świat zostawił go w spokoju. Szukanie nowego celu w życiu nie jest jednak dla niego łatwe, a powrót do „normalności” zakłócają kłopoty i powracające demony przeszłości, które odnajdują Franka w najmniej odpowiednich momentach. Z pozoru wolno rozwijająca się intryga zagęszcza się, by w końcu doprowadzić do krwawego finału. Serial nie cacka się z widzem, pokazując nie tylko brutalną przemoc, ale i piekło wojny oraz zespół stresu pourazowego występujący u weteranów.

seria-niefortunnych-zdarzen.jpg
seria-niefortunnych-zdarzen.jpg

9.   Seria Niefortunnych Zdarzeń

W ofercie Netflix nie mogło zabraknąć też produkcji dla dzieci. Seria Niefortunnych Zdarzeń  (tytuł org. Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events) nie jest jednak typowym serialem familijnym. Historia rodzeństwa Baudelaire’ów, którzy po śmierci matki i ojca stają się celem złowrogiego i bezwzględnego Hrabiego Olafa, obfituje w przykre sytuacje, przerażające zwroty akcji i antypatyczne postacie, których zazwyczaj nie spotyka się w bajkach dla najmłodszych. Jednocześnie jest pełna zagadek i ukrytych motywów powiązanych z tajnymi organizacjami i spiskami. Stanowi więc ciekawą rozrywkę dla dzieci i dorosłych.

Mimo swej pesymistycznej fabuły, w gruncie rzeczy serial ma pozytywną wymowę, podkreślając istotność więzi rodzinnych oraz wartość przyjaźni i poświęcenia. W przygotowaniu jest właśnie trzeci i ostatni sezon serii, który wreszcie odkryje przed widzami prawdę o śmierci rodziców młodych Baudelaire’ów i pokaże, czy trójka inteligentnych dzieci znajdzie wreszcie swoje bezpieczne miejsce na ziemi.

dom-z-papieru.jpg
dom-z-papieru.jpg

10.  Dom z papieru

Hiszpański serial Dom z Papieru (tytuł org. La casa de papel) zadebiutował na platformie Netflix bez większego echa. Wkrótce zdobył jednak duże uznanie wśród krytyków i widowni. Akcja osadzona jest we współczesnym Madrycie, gdzie grupa ludzi planuje napad na Hiszpańską Mennicę Narodową. Zebrani przez tajemniczego (choć niepozornie wyglądającego) Profesora bohaterowie, muszą dostosować się do jego zasad (nie ujawniać imion, nie nawiązywać więzi). Grupa niejednoznacznych postaci z niczym do stracenia zgadza się na wszystko, by doprowadzić do legendarnego skoku. Niestety, jak to przy napadach bywa, nie wszystko idzie po ich myśli, a między członkami zespołu pojawiają się niespodziewane uczucia.

Zepsuta uwodzicielka, ukrywający sekret oszust, młody hacker, zdolna fałszerka, a nawet dwaj przygłupi osiłkowie kryją w sobie coś więcej, niż się pozornie wydaje. Są barwną i wybuchową mieszanką charakterów, której losy odkrywa się z wypiekami na twarzy. Pojawia się również pytanie – kto tak naprawdę jest dobry, a kto zły? Złodzieje, czy madrycka policja?


Netflix - serialowe premiery i nowości na wakacje 2018

Wakacje to nie tylko dobry moment na nadrobienie zaległości i poznanie klasyków, ale również na poznanie nowości. W najbliższym czasie na platformie Netflix pojawią się między innymi:

ash-vs-evil-dead.jpg
ash-vs-evil-dead.jpg

Ash kontra martwe zło (1 sezon) – od 1 czerwca 2018

Serial jest kontynuacją serii kiczowatych i krwawych horrorów z lat 80. Makabryczną stylistyką, absurdem sytuacyjnym i cynicznymi bohaterami wyróżnia się na tle innych produkcji o pogromcach demonów. Wyśmiewa konwencje, a jednocześnie szokuje naturalizmem i przerysowaniem scen przemocy. Po 30 latach ukrywania się główny bohater serii, władający piłą mechaniczną (zakładaną na kikut odciętej ręki) Ash Williams, po raz kolejny stanie do walki ze śledzącymi go siłami ciemności.

luke-cage-2-sezon-trailer-data-premiery-2.jpg
luke-cage-2-sezon-trailer-data-premiery-2.jpg

Luck Cage (2 sezon) – od 22 czerwca 2018

Kuloodporny superbohater z Harlemu powróci na platformę Netflix 22 czerwca. Czy znowu ochroni społeczność swojej dzielnicy przed niebezpiecznymi gangsterami? Jakie zagrożenia będą czekać na niego tym razem i jak jego historia potoczy się po wydarzeniach z The Defenders, gdzie stanął ramię w ramię z Dardevilem, Jessicą Johnes i Iron Fistem?

glow.jpg
glow.jpg

Glow (2 sezon) od 29 czerwca 2018

Długo oczekiwana kontynuacja historii amerykańskich wrestlerek będzie miała swoją premierę 29 czerwca. Przyniesie kolejną porcję emocjonujących walk na ringu i zakulisowych gierek. Przede wszystkim jednak po raz kolejny pokaże rozwój charakterów i rośnięcie w siłę kobiet, które w otoczeniu brokatu, spandeksu i świateł reflektorów przeradzają się w prawdziwe superbohaterki i idolki tłumów. A wszystko to w godnej uwagi, nietypowej neonowej stylistyce lat 80 i konwencji, która nie traktuje siebie zbyt serio.

orange-is-the-new-black.jpg
orange-is-the-new-black.jpg

Orange is The new Black (6 sezon) od 27 lipca 2018

Opowieść o więźniarkach z Litchfield zapowiedziano na 27 lipca. Po dramatycznym zakończeniu wcześniejszego sezonu wreszcie doczekamy się odpowiedzi – co stanie się z rozdzielonymi bohaterkami, do jakich więzień zostaną przetransportowane i jak ułożą sobie życie w nowych miejscach? Jesteśmy też ciekawi, jak niespodziewana zmiana narracji wpłynie na uwielbiany przez widzów serial.

