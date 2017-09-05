Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Najlepsze aplikacje dla kibica sportowego

Autor LG Polska 05.09.2017

1280x740_najlepsze_aplikacje-dla-kibica-sportowego.jpg

Liga Mistrzów, ligi krajowe, rozgrywki NBA lub NHL – połapanie się we wszystkich meczach może być trudne nawet dla największego kibica sportowego. Z pomocą przychodzą smartfony i aplikacje mobilne dostępne w Sklepie Google Play.

Mnogość rozgrywek sportowych, które możemy śledzić praktycznie w ciągu każdego dnia tygodnia, może przyprawić o ból głowy. Zapamiętanie wszystkich jest nie lada wyzwaniem. Na szczęście jest na to prosty sposób. Wystarczy zainstalować odpowiednią aplikację, która ułatwi życie każdego kibica sportowego. Oto kilka z nich.

Sofascore

Sofascore to jedna z najbardziej znanych, ale też najlepszych aplikacji dla każdego kibica sportowego. Pozwala ona na bieżąco śledzić najpopularniejsze dyscypliny sportowe. Ogromną zaletą appki jest możliwość ustawienia ulubionych drużyn, a nawet zawodników. Dzięki temu jesteśmy informowani o zbliżających się spotkaniach, przewidzianych składach, padających bramkach oraz zakończeniu pojedynku. Sofascore oferuje poza tym wgląd w bardzo rozbudowane statystyki drużyn i zawodników. To kompleksowe rozwiązania dla fana piłki nożnej i na dodatek w pełni darmowe.

Livescore

Kolejną, ciekawą propozycją jest aplikacja o nazwie Livescore. To największy konkurent dla Sofascore, który pod wieloma względami ma jeszcze więcej do zaoferowania. Livescore dodaje chociażby najnowsze aktualności ze świata sportu, chociaż w języku angielskim, więc nie sprawdzą się w przypadku każdego kibica w Polsce. Brakuje jedynie możliwości ustawienia ulubionych drużyn, aby z automatu być informowanym o wszystkich meczach. Każde spotkanie trzeba oznaczać w aplikacji ręcznie.

TheScore

TheScore to prawdziwy kombajn wśród aplikacji dla kibiców. Łączy w sobie niemal wszystkie funkcje Sofascore i Livescore, dodając przy tym kilka własnych. Appka pozwala na ustawienie ulubionych rozgrywek i wybranie faworyzowanych zespołów. Na bieżąco informuje o najważniejszych wydarzeniach i jeszcze pozwala spersonalizować menu. Niestety, znowu mamy do czynienia z tworem tylko w języku angielskim. Poza tym na początku aplikacja może wydawać się nieco skomplikowana i mało intuicyjna.

Eurosport

Jedną z lepszych propozycji dla polskiego kibica jest aplikacja serwisu Eurosport. Jeden z najpopularniejszych kanałów sportowych na świecie stworzył bardzo dobrą appkę na telefony z systemem Android. Największą zaletą jest dostępność w języku polskim. Aplikacja Eurosportu pozwala na sprawdzanie wyników meczów, ale też śledzenie najnowszych informacji. Ustawienie ulubionych rozgrywek i zespołów zajmuje dosłownie chwilę, ale osobno trzeba też ustawić dla nich powiadomienia. Wstępna konfiguracja trochę trwa, ale appka Eurosportu jest tego warta. Jedna z najciekawszych propozycji.

Przegląd Sportowy

Wymieniając najciekawsze aplikacje dla fanów sportu nie można też zapominać o polskim rynku i rodzimy tworach. Jednym z nich jest appka Przeglądu Sportowego. Znacząco różni się od pozostałych. Nie można za jej pomocą śledzić wyników na żywo. Nie mamy też dostępu do najnowszych aktualności. Na co zatem pozwala aplikacja? Pozwala wykupić dostęp do cyfrowych wersji wydań Przeglądu Sportowego, czyli jednej z najstarszych i najpopularniejszych gazet sportowych w Polsce. PS to świetne wywiady, felietony i artykuły, których nie znajdziemy nigdzie indziej.

Kibice sportowi mają w czym wybierać. Jedna osoba będzie szukać aplikacji do sprawdzania wyników, a innej bardziej będzie zależeć na najnowszych wiadomościach. Jeszcze ktoś inny uwielbia czytać Przegląd Sportowy. Powyższe propozycje to zaledwie kropla w morzu wszystkich możliwości, ale bez wątpienia są to appki godne uwagi.

