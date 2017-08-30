Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Magic Remote – prosty sposób na zarządzanie telewizorem

Autor LG Polska 30.08.2017

magic-remote-1280x740.jpg

Telewizory z roku na rok wzbogacane są o nowe funkcje, aplikacji i coraz lepsze systemy operacyjne. Jednocześnie wciąż sterujemy nimi przy pomocy nieco wiekowych już pilotów bezprzewodowych, które nie zapewniają odpowiedniej swobody. Dlatego LG stworzyło pilota o nazwie Magic Remote, który odmienił korzystanie z telewizora.

Jeszcze kilka lat temu kontrolowanie funkcji telewizora przy pomocy zwykłego pilota bezprzewodowego nie stanowiło problemu. Wystarczyło zmieniać kanały, regulować głośność, włączyć ustawienia i ewentualnie zmienić źródło sygnału. Dzisiaj, w dobie telewizorów SmartTV, tradycyjny pilot to już za mało. Mnogość funkcji, ustawień i dostępnych aplikacji sprawiło, że kontrolowanie urządzenia stało się dużo bardziej wymagające. Dlatego koniecznie było stworzenie zupełnie nowego pilota, który jednocześnie ułatwiłby obsługę i wciąż pozostał intuicyjny dla użytkowników. Tak właśnie powstał LG Magic Remote.

LG Magic Remote – rewolucja i ewolucja

Historia pilota Magic Remote marki LG rozpoczęła się mniej więcej 6 lat temu. Właśnie wtedy, na targach CES w Las Vegas koreańska firma po raz pierwszy zaprezentowała kontroler nowej generacji. Już wtedy doskonale wpisywał się on w trend zwiększania funkcjonalności i dodawania nowych funkcji. Havis Kwona, dyrektor generalny działu rozrywki domowej mówił wtedy: - LG nieprzerwanie wprowadza rozwiązania mające na celu zwiększanie komfortu korzystania z produktów firmy. Ostatnim tego przykładem jest nowy pilot Magic Remote, który dzięki innowacyjnym funkcjom znacząco zwiększa wygodę obsługi telewizorów, a zwłaszcza korzystania z funkcji Smart TV. Już wtedy Magic Remote zapewniał wygodną i prostą obsługę zaawansowanych funkcji urządzeń multimedialnych, ale dzisiaj został dodatkowo udoskonalony.

Pilot LG Magic – co go wyróżnia?

Tradycyjne piloty wyposażone były jedynie w zestaw przycisków, dzięki którym można poruszać się po funkcjach urządzenia. Dzisiaj to zdecydowanie za mało. Wprowadzanie tekstu wymagałoby wciskania kilkudziesięciu przycisków po sobie, co może zająć sporo czasu i być po prostu irytujące. Magic Remote zmienia sposób w jaki korzystamy z pilota. Po pierwsze, wyposażony jest w mikrofon, dzięki któremu można wydawać polecenia głosowe. Zamiast wpisywać tekst przy pomocy klawiatury ekranowej, można go po prostu wypowiedzieć. System bardzo sprawnie radzi sobie z rozpoznawaniem mowy. Ale to nie wszystko.

Pilot ma wbudowany żyroskop, który precyzyjnie rozpoznaje ruchu użytkownika. Dzięki temu Magic Remote może rozpoznawać gesty wykonywane samym nadgarstkiem. Wystarczy lekko nim poruszać, aby na ekranie pojawił się kursor podobny do tego z komputerów. Zamiast wpisywać kolejne litery lub przełączać się między funkcjami, wystarczy wycelować pilota w miejsce, które chcemy. Początkowo może wydawać się to skomplikowane, ale w praktyce przypomina obsługę myszki komputerowej i szybko staje się bardzo intuicyjne.

LG nie zapomniało również o tradycyjnych przyciskach, do których użytkownicy na całym świecie są przyzwyczajeni od wielu lat. Jednak koreańska firma wzbogaciła swojego pilota o kilka dodatkowych elementów. Fani Netflixa na pewno często będą wciskać przycisk dedykowane najpopularniejszej na świecie usłudze z filmami, serialami i programami. Bardzo przydatna okazuje się również rolka, dzięki której można przewijać ekran. Działa ona dokładnie tak samo, jak ta w myszce komputerowej, więc znowu bardzo łatwo się do niej przyzwyczaić. Wyraźnie widać, że inżynierom LG przyświecał jeden cel – funkcjonalność i prostota w jednym. A po co kombinować skoro wszyscy jesteśmy przyzwyczajeni do obsługi komputerów. LG wykorzystało to w najlepszy możliwy sposób. Dzisiaj telewizory SmartTV coraz bardziej przypominają przecież PC-ty (chociaż są dużo łatwiejsze w obsłudze), a pilot Magic Remote stał się popularnym gryzoniem, tylko bez podkładki.

