LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

OLED – jak działają ekrany organiczne?

Autor LG Polska 28.08.2017

1920x740pix_TV_OLED_310copy.jpg

OLED to rewolucja w dziedzinie ekranów. To znaczące usprawnienie w porównaniu do tradycyjnych wyświetlaczy LCD/LED. Ale czy wiemy jak naprawdę działają ekrany OLED, które często nazywane są także organicznymi? Jeśli nie, to czas w końcu się dowiedzieć!

Ekrany OLED to wciąż dość nowa technologia. Świadczy o tym fakt, że LG jako jedyne ruszyło z masową produkcją tego typu ekranów. Wyświetlacze organiczne oferują dużo lepszą jakość obrazu, wyższy kontrast, a nawet pozwalają na budowę modeli zakrzywionych lub zwijanych. Ale z czego to wynika?

OLED – dlaczego jest to ekran organiczny?

W kontekście technologii OLED często używa się określenia „ekrany organiczne”. To dlatego, że składają się one z diod elektroluminescencyjnych. Są one wytworzone z organicznych substancji chemicznych, a konkretnie polimerów. Każda tego typu dioda to piksel na ekranie wyświetlacza. To pierwsza różnica w porównaniu z ekranami LCD, gdzie każdy piksel tworzony jest z trzech (czerwonej, zielonej i niebieskiej), a czasami nawet czterech diod. Dzięki temu OLED oferuje lepszej jakości, wyraźniejszy obraz.

Podświetlenie robi różnicę

W tradycyjnych ekranach LCD konieczne jest zastosowanie dodatkowego podświetlenia diodami LED. Bez tego nie bylibyśmy w stanie zobaczyć obrazu i naszym oczom ukazywałaby się czarna plama. To spora wada tego typu wyświetlaczy. Dlaczego? Powód jest niezwykle prosty — trudno w takiej sytuacji uzyskać idealną czerń. Jeśli na ekranie wyświetlany jest biały napis na czarnym tle, to musi on być w jakimś stopniu podświetlany. Co prawda producenci stosują różnego rodzaju filtry, ale to wciąż czarny z podświetleniem. Dlatego w rzeczywistości ekrany LCD wyświetlają kolor szary — bardzo ciemny, ale jednak szary.

Technologia OLED całkowicie eliminuje ten problem. Diody organiczne same generują światło, więc nie potrzebują dodatkowego podświetlenia. Jeśli wyświetlimy na ekranie biały napis na czarnym tle, to świecić będą tylko te piksele, które odpowiadają za jasną barwę. Pozostałe pozostaną wygaszone, a przez to po prostu czarne. Może się wydawać, że różnica jest niewielka, ale w rzeczywistości ekrany OLED uzyskują dużo lepszy kontrast i głęboką czerń, nieosiągalną dla modeli LCD.

Jak to działa?

Każda dioda w ekranie OLED składa się z kilku elementów – katody, anody, warstwy emisyjnej i przewodzącej oraz wspominanych już polimerów. Na początek katoda wysyła elektrony do warstwy emisyjnej. Po tym elektrony są wycofywane przez anodę z warstwy przewodzącej. W pozostawione po nich dziury elektronowe wpadają elektrony, które uwalniają energię i zaczynają świecić. Intensywność iluminacji zależy od zastosowanego napięcia. Skąd zatem bierze się kolor? Ten zależy od polimerów, które mogą świecić różnymi kolorami. LG w ekranach OLED, oprócz standardowych kolorów - czerwonego, niebieskiego i zielonego – stosuje się dodatkowo kolor biały. Dzięki temu możliwe jest uzyskanie wyraźniejszych i jaskrawszych kolorów.

To nie jedyne zalety

Brak dodatkowej warstwy podświetlenia pozwala LG produkować telewizory znacznie cieńsze i lżejsze od tradycyjnych modeli LCD. Ekrany OLED są też dużo szybsze, gdyż ich czas reakcji nie wynosi od kilku do kilkunastu milisekund, a zaledwie 0,01 ms. Dzięki temu unikamy zjawiska smużenia. To wszystko sprawia, że to właśnie technologia OLED jest przyszłością, a dzięki LG nawet teraźniejszością rynku telewizorów.

