Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Monitor dla fotografa i grafika – co musisz wiedzieć

Autor LG Polska 24.08.2017

Jakie parametry powinien mieć monitor do obróbki zdjęć?

Monitory dla profesjonalistów to nie lada wyzwanie dla producentów. O ile grafik lub fotograf publikuje swoje dzieła tylko w Internecie, to problem nie jest aż tak duży. W końcu inni użytkownicy będą je oglądać na prawdopodobnie jeszcze gorszych monitorach. Problem pojawia się, gdy materiał trzeba przygotować do druku. Wtedy jak najlepsze odwzorowanie każdego elementu jest kluczowe. Właśnie dlatego wybór takiego monitora nie będzie zadaniem łatwym.


Jaki rodzaj matrycy?

W monitorach bardzo ważną rolę odgrywa technologia produkcji matryc. Wyróżnia się trzy najpopularniejsze — TN, VA oraz IPS. Każda ma swoje wady i zalety. Panele TN są najszybsze, ale najgorzej odwzorowują kolory. Z kolei IPS są najwolniejsze, ale wyświetlane barwy stają się bliższe rzeczywistości. VA to pewnego rodzaju kompromis pomiędzy obiema technologiami. Co będzie najlepsze dla grafika i fotografa? Oczywiście IPS. To odwzorowanie kolorów jest w tym przypadku najważniejsze, a czas reakcji lub częstotliwość odświeżania schodzą na dalszy plan.


Gamut – przestrzeń kolorów

Jednym z najważniejszych parametrów monitora dla fotografa lub grafika jest odwzorowanie kolorów. Łatwo wyobrazić sobie sytuację, w której ekran nie najlepiej wyświetla barwy. Grafik może myśleć, że wszystko jest w porządku, a po wydrukowaniu materiałów jego praca może wyglądać zupełnie inaczej. Dlatego właśnie na poziom odwzorowania kolorów należy zwracać uwagę w pierwszej kolejności. Podstawowa przestrzeń kolorów to sRGB, ale 100-procentowe pokrycie nie zadowoli profesjonalistów. Oni powinni zwrócić uwagę na monitory z jak najlepszym pokryciem palety Adobe RGB, która jest szersza od sRGB. Nie można też zapominać o odpowiedniej kalibracji, dzięki której ekran może osiągnąć jeszcze lepsze parametry.


Jasność i podświetlenie ekranu

Kolejnym, bardzo ważnym aspektem monitorów jest podświetlenie ekranu i wynikająca z tego jasność. Rozsądne minimum dla profesjonalistów to około 300 cd/m2 (300 nitów). Jednak im wyższe wartości podaje producent, tym lepiej. To jednak nie wszystko. Nie można pomijać też jakości podświetlenia. Zaawansowane monitory LCD mają dziesiątki, a nawet setki niezależnych stref podświetlenia, dzięki czemu jest ono równomierne. Tańsze monitory oferują jedyne iluminację krawędziową, w której właśnie na krawędziach obraz jest jaśniejszy niż w środku. A przecież w pracy grafika czy fotografa operowanie poziomami jest niezwykle ważne.


Jaka przekątna i rozdzielczość monitora dla fotografa?

Przekątna ekranu i rozdzielczość to w dużej mierze sprawa mocno indywidualna. Każdy ma opracowany swój własny sposób pracy i jest do niego przyzwyczajony. Trudno jednak nie odnieść wrażenia, że w pracy profesjonalisty zajmującego się obróbką grafik lub zdjęć, im więcej miejsca na ekranie, tym lepiej. Przecież zaawansowane programy graficzne pokroju Corela, Photoshopa lub Lightrooma mają tak wiele narzędzi, że czasami trudno je wszystkie pomieścić na ekranie. Wyższa rozdzielczość rozwiązuje ten problem. Warto też zastanowić się nad modelem o proporcjach ekranu 21:9. Monitory ultrapanoramiczne doskonale sprawdzają się w pracy. Można na nich zmieścić dodatkowe okno programu lub przeglądarki. To bardzo wygodne i praktyczne rozwiązanie.

Jak widać, zakup monitora do rozwiązań profesjonalnych nie jest zadaniem łatwym. Należy zwrócić uwagę na wiele kluczowych parametrów. Tylko wtedy będziemy mieli pewność, że nasza praca nie poszła na marne i jest prezentowana w sposób, który sobie założyliśmy.

Podobny artykuł

An image of LG TV half in modern OLED TV and the other half in old TV from 1966

Nowości

50 lat historii telewizorów — od czarno-białych odbiorników do technologii OLED

Firma LG jest światowym pionierem o głębokich korzeniach w branży telewizorów. W 1966 roku jako pierwsza wprowadziła na rynek koreański telewizor wyprodukowany w tym kraju. W zeszłym roku firma LG przedstawiła pierwszy na świecie telewizor OLED 4K z obsługą technologii HDR, a po nim swój najlepszy model LG SIGNATURE OLED.

Poprzedni

Dlaczego monitor 21:9 jest lepszy od 16:9?
 

Następny

OLED – jak działają ekrany organiczne?