Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Dlaczego monitor 21:9 jest lepszy od 16:9?

Autor LG Polska 22.08.2017

1280x740_21x9.jpg

Wydawałoby się, że zaledwie kilka lat temu na rynku zadebiutowały monitory o proporcjach 16:10, a później także 16:9, tymczasem dzisiaj na popularności zyskują już modele w formacie 21:9. Czy dodatkowa liczba pikseli po bokach warta jest zachodu? Czy monitory 21:9 są lepsze od 16:9?

Monitory ultrapanoramiczne w formacie 21:9 wciąż można uznać za dość nową propozycję na rynku sprzętów komputerowych. Co prawda są dostępne w sprzedaży już od kilku lat, ale dopiero od niedawna — głównie za sprawą spadających cen — zyskują na popularności. Coraz więcej osób zastanawia się nad kupnem monitora 21:9, nie tylko do pracy, ale także do gier lub multimediów. Czy rzeczywiście warto dołączyć do grona użytkowników monitorów ultrapanoramicznych?

Monitor 21:9 jest lepszy do pracy

Wiele osób jest zdania, że monitory ultrapanoramiczne są dużo lepsze przede wszystkim do pracy. Trudno nie zgodzić się z takim stwierdzeniem. Większą przestrzeń ekranową można wykorzystać na mnóstwo sposobów. Wyświetlacze w formacie 21:9 pozwalają wyświetlać jednocześnie wiele okien, co minimalizuję potrzebę ciągłego przełączania się między programami lub dokumentami. To bardzo ważne dla osób, które wiele godzin spędzają przed komputerem.

Optymalizacja pracy pozwala zaoszczędzić sporo czasu i energii. Z kolei osoby pracujące na programach do edycji zdjęć lub filmów z pewnością docenią dodatkowe miejsce na narzędzia lub wydłużoną linię czasu. Stworzenie filmu lub grafiki będzie dużo łatwiejsze, a przez to szybsze. To argumenty, z którymi trudno dyskutować. Ale stwierdzenie, że monitory ultrapanoramiczne są lepsze tylko do pracy jest bardzo krzywdzące dla tych urządzeń. Dlaczego? Ponieważ świetnie nadają się także do innych czynności, nie tylko do celów czysto zawodowych.

Jest dobry do multimediów

Na pewno każdy oglądał kiedyś na komputerze film. W większości przypadków należy przygotować się na czarne paski na górze i dole ekranu. To dlatego, że filmy nie są kręcone w proporcjach 16:9, czyli standardowych dla komputerowych monitorów. Proporcje 21 do 9 są dużo lepsze do oglądania większości nowych filmów. Co prawda wciąż natrafimy na materiały Full HD 1920 x 1080, w których uświadczymy wtedy paski po bokach, chociażby w serwisach pokroju YouTube, ale wszystko zależy od priorytetów. Monitory 21:9 świetnie sprawdzają się w odtwarzaniu multimediów, w tym przede wszystkim nowych filmów. Wrażenia z seansu są dużo lepsze.

Monitory 21:9 są świetne do gier

Tak, monitor o proporcjach ekranu 21 do 9 to doskonała propozycja również dla graczy. Jeśli dany tytuł obsługuje ultrapanoramiczne rozdzielczości, to doświadczymy obrazu zdecydowanie szerszego od użytkowników monitorów 16:9. To może dać nam pewnego rodzaju przewagę, gdyż mamy szansę dostrzec rzeczy, których nasz przeciwnik nie zobaczy przez ograniczenia używanego ekranu. Odgrywa to szczególnie duże znaczenie w grach multiplayer, gdzie rywalizujemy z innymi ludźmi, a nie ze sztuczną inteligencją stworzoną przez programistów.

Oczywiście trzeba zdawać sobie sprawę, że nie wszystkie gry obsługują obraz ultrapanoramiczny, ale to zaledwie kropla w morzu dostępnych tytułów. Poza tym są odpowiednie programy, które pomagają poradzić sobie z tego typu ograniczeniami, więc wielu przeszkodom można w łatwy sposób zaradzić.

Popularność monitorów 21:9 wystrzeliła nie bez powodu. W ofercie, np. LG można znaleźć modele dedykowane zarówno profesjonalistom jak i graczom, którzy dodatkowo oczekują wysokich częstotliwości odświeżania.

Podobny artykuł

1280X740-LG.jpg

Nowości

Czy gracze rzeczywiście potrzebują monitorów 144 Hz?

Cały czas rośnie popularność monitorów o wysokiej częstotliwości odświeżania. Szczególnie dużym uznaniem wśród graczy komputerowych cieszą się modele, których matryce osiągają co najmniej 144 Hz. Dlaczego? Jaką przewagę daje monitor 144 Hz nad tradycyjnym modelem 60 Hz?

czas reakcji matrycy

Nowości

Czas reakcji matrycy – jakie ma znaczenie?

Kupując monitor, przede wszystkim z myślą o grach, zwracamy uwagę na wiele parametrów. Jednym z najważniejszych, wymienianym w każdym poradniku jest czas reakcji matrycy. Ogólna zasada jest prosta – im niższy parametr tym lepiej. Ale czym tak naprawdę jest czas reakcji matrycy i jaki powinien być dla gracza i do oglądania telewizji?

Lorem ipsum

Nowości

Monitor dla fotografa i grafika – co musisz wiedzieć

Mogłoby się wydawać, że kupno monitora to łatwa sprawa. Wystarczy wybrać odpowiednią przekątną ekranu i rozdzielczość. Ale nic nigdy nie jest tak łatwe. Szczególnie duży problem mają osoby profesjonalnie zajmujące się grafiką lub fotografią. Ich wymagania są dużo, dużo wyższe.

1280x740_monitor dla gracza.jpg

Nowości

Jak wybrać monitor dla gracza?

Gracze to najbardziej wymagający użytkownicy komputerów. Nie zadowolą się dowolnymi podzespołami, akcesoriami i sprzętami. Urządzenia muszą spełniać określone, często bardzo rygorystyczne kryteria. Nie inaczej jest z monitorami. Tylko jakie to są kryteria właśnie w kontekście komputerowych wyświetlaczy?

Poprzedni

LG G6 otrzymuje najwyższe oceny za trwałość i bezpieczeństwo
 

Następny

Monitor dla fotografa i grafika – co musisz wiedzieć