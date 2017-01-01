Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Jak wybrać monitor dla gracza?

Autor LG Polska 01.01.2017

1280x740_monitor dla gracza.jpg

Gracze to najbardziej wymagający użytkownicy komputerów. Nie zadowolą się dowolnymi podzespołami, akcesoriami i sprzętami. Urządzenia muszą spełniać określone, często bardzo rygorystyczne kryteria. Nie inaczej jest z monitorami. Tylko jakie to są kryteria właśnie w kontekście komputerowych wyświetlaczy?

Gracze to najbardziej wymagający użytkownicy komputerów. Nie zadowolą się przypadkowymi podzespołami, akcesoriami i sprzętem. Urządzenia muszą spełniać określone, często bardzo rygorystyczne kryteria. Podobnie jest z monitorami. Tylko jakie to są kryteria właśnie w kontekście komputerowych wyświetlaczy?


Dla kogo monitor gamingowy?

Grać da się na każdym monitorze – to fakt, z którym trudno dyskutować. Problem pojawia się w momencie, w którym zaczynamy rywalizować z innymi graczami w dynamicznych tytułach pokroju Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Battlefield, Call of Duty lub League of Legends, a do samej rozgrywki zaczynamy podchodzić coraz poważniej. To właśnie wtedy znaczenie mają sprzęty i parametry, na które wcześniej nie zwracaliśmy aż tak dużej uwagi. Zaczyna przeszkadzać niedostateczna płynność wyświetlanego obrazu, której winna jest niska częstotliwość odświeżania. W oczy kłują wyblakłe kolory, przez jakie trudniej dostrzec przeciwnika. Przeszkodą staje się nawet ghosting, którego wcześniej nie dostrzegaliśmy. To moment, w który każdy zaczyna rozważać zakup monitora dla gracza.


Monitory dla wymagających

Niesamowity rozwój e-sportu i rosnąca popularność profesjonalnych graczy sprawiły, że coraz więcej osób marzy o cyfrowej rywalizacji na najwyższym poziomie. Trudno jednak stawać w szranki z przeciwnikami, którzy mają nad nami przewagę technologiczną w postaci szybszych komputerów, bardziej precyzyjnych akcesoriów i lepszych monitorów. Dlatego coraz więcej graczy interesuje się tego typu sprzętami. Wiele osób stawia na myszki, klawiatury i karty graficzne, często zapominając o monitorach. A dobry ekran przy grach jest niezwykle ważny.


Odświeżanie obrazu

W dynamicznych grach niezwykle ważna okazuje się pionowa częstotliwość odświeżania obrazu. Typowe monitory mogą pochwalić się jedynie 60 Hz. Oznacza to, że w każdej sekundzie wyświetlają maksymalnie 60 klatek. Wydaje się dużo, ale dla gracza to nie wystarczy. Monitory gamingowe powinny osiągać co najmniej 120-144 Hz, jak np. w modelu LG 24GM79, który powstał z myślą o miłośnikach gier z gatunku FPS. Dzięki temu obraz staje się dużo bardziej płynny, co pozwala na szybsze i bardziej precyzyjne reakcje. Trzeba jednak pamiętać o tym, że na nic zda nam się monitor 144-hercowy w komputerze, który nie będzie w stanie wyświetlać co najmniej 144 klatek na sekundę w danej grze. Oba te parametry są ze sobą ściśle powiązane i muszą ze sobą współgrać.

Do uzyskania wysokiego odświeżania konieczne jest zastosowanie odpowiedniego złącza, np. DisplayPort 1.2 lub HDMI 2.0. Bardzo przydatne okazują się również technologie synchronizacji Nvidia G-Sync oraz AMD FreeSync. Dzięki nim mamy pewność, że wyświetlany obraz jest możliwie najbardziej płynny i pozbawiony zjawiska tzw. rozrywania (tearing).

Granie z monitorem panoramicznym

Coraz więcej graczy kieruje swój wzrok w stronę monitorów panoramicznych, czyli w formacie 21:9. Szczególnie mocno modele tego typu popularyzuje firma LG. Ale czy warto się nimi zainteresować? Niezależne testy[i] pokazują, że monitory w formacie 21:9 doskonale sprawdzają się w grach. Pozwalają na uzyskanie nie tylko szczegółowego obrazu, ale też możemy widzieć dzięki nim większy obszar pola walki. To daje realną przewagę nad przeciwnikiem. Na przykład w CS:GO możemy dostrzec rywala, którego na monitorze 16:9 nie mielibyśmy okazji zobaczyć. Co więcej, jeśli my go widzimy w samym rogu ekranu, to on najprawdopodobniej nas nie dostrzega. Kto ma wtedy przewagę?

Czas reakcji a monitor do gier

Czas reakcji to okres, w którym piksel przełącza się z wyświetlania jednego koloru na drugi. Chociaż producenci reklamują swoje monitory hasłami pokroju „1 ms”, to w rzeczywistości nie jest to wcale potrzebne. Przy odświeżaniu 144 Hz obraz zmienia się mniej więcej co 6,9 ms, więc taki czas reakcji monitora jest w pełni wystarczający. Więcej na ten temat:

Najlepszy monitor dla gracza?

Jaki zatem wybrać monitor? Najlepsze będą modele z odświeżaniem na poziomie przynajmniej 144 Hz i przyzwoitym czasem reakcji. Warto zainteresować się modelami w formacie 21:9, gdyż dają one realną przewagę nad przeciwnikiem. Rozdzielczość jest ważna, ale w przypadku graczy – szczególnie dynamicznych tytułów sieciowych – większe znaczenie odgrywa płynność. Przydatne są również funkcje regulacji położenia ekranu. Dzięki temu ustawimy go w najwygodniejszy dla siebie sposób. 

[i] http://pclab.pl/art65401.html

Podobny artykuł

An image of LG TV half in modern OLED TV and the other half in old TV from 1966

Nowości

50 lat historii telewizorów — od czarno-białych odbiorników do technologii OLED

Firma LG jest światowym pionierem o głębokich korzeniach w branży telewizorów. W 1966 roku jako pierwsza wprowadziła na rynek koreański telewizor wyprodukowany w tym kraju. W zeszłym roku firma LG przedstawiła pierwszy na świecie telewizor OLED 4K z obsługą technologii HDR, a po nim swój najlepszy model LG SIGNATURE OLED.

Lorem ipsum

Nowości

Monitor dla fotografa i grafika – co musisz wiedzieć

Mogłoby się wydawać, że kupno monitora to łatwa sprawa. Wystarczy wybrać odpowiednią przekątną ekranu i rozdzielczość. Ale nic nigdy nie jest tak łatwe. Szczególnie duży problem mają osoby profesjonalnie zajmujące się grafiką lub fotografią. Ich wymagania są dużo, dużo wyższe.

Poprzedni

Eko maraton i trash challenge z LG - każdy krok ma znaczenie
 

Następny

Telewizor do 3000 zł