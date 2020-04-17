Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024)

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada.

Monitory dla gracza

Tech Hub

Wprowadź zmiany zgodnie z najnowszą technologią rozrywki domowej firmy LG

Korzystaj z najlepszych produktów LG związanych z rozrywką domową w 2020 roku. Przekonaj się, że w domu „Życie jest dobre”.

LG created the most epic gaming setup at IFA 2019, with the perfect chair, keyboard, monitor and lighting With the Skiller Sharkoon keyboard you can be sure every button you press is on target | More at LG MAGAZINE

Wskazówki

IFA 2019: Najbardziej epickie stanowisko dla gracza

Firma LG przedstawiła ustawienie dla najbardziej zapalonych graczy na IFA 2019. Sprawdź je, zaczynając od niesamowitej klawiatury i fotela, a kończąc na klimatycznym podświetleniu.

1280X740-LG.jpg

Nowości

Czy gracze rzeczywiście potrzebują monitorów 144 Hz?

Cały czas rośnie popularność monitorów o wysokiej częstotliwości odświeżania. Szczególnie dużym uznaniem wśród graczy komputerowych cieszą się modele, których matryce osiągają co najmniej...

1280x740_monitor dla gracza.jpg

Nowości

Jak wybrać monitor dla gracza?

Gracze to najbardziej wymagający użytkownicy komputerów. Nie zadowolą się dowolnymi podzespołami, akcesoriami i sprzętami. Urządzenia muszą spełniać określone, często bardzo rygorystyczne...

