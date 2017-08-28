Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Czy gracze rzeczywiście potrzebują monitorów 144 Hz?

Autor LG Polska 28.08.2017

1280X740-LG.jpg

Cały czas rośnie popularność monitorów o wysokiej częstotliwości odświeżania. Szczególnie dużym uznaniem wśród graczy komputerowych cieszą się modele, których matryce osiągają co najmniej 144 Hz. Dlaczego? Jaką przewagę daje monitor 144 Hz nad tradycyjnym modelem 60 Hz?

Na początek należałoby odpowiedzieć na pytanie - czym w ogóle jest odświeżanie monitora? Parametr ten opisuje, jak często matryca zmienia obraz wyświetlany na ekranie. Jeśli dane model osiąga 60 Hz, to oznacza to, że w każdej sekundzie obraz odświeżany jest 60 razy. W przypadku monitorów 144 Hz mowa o 144 razach, czyli ponad dwa razy szybszym odświeżaniu.

Czemu wysoka częstotliwość jest tak ważna?

Trzeba zdawać sobie sprawę, że szybkie odświeżanie nie jest potrzebne wszystkim graczom. Wielu osobom w zupełności wystarczą standardowe, 60-herzowe monitory. Doskonale sprawdzą się one w tytułach dla jednego gracza, gdzie przeciwnik jest sterowany przez sztuczną inteligencję, stworzoną na potrzeby danego tytułu. Sytuacja odmienia się, gdy zaczynamy interesować się rozgrywkami multiplayer, gdzie naszym oponentem jest inny gracz. Jeśli interesuje nas rozgrywka na wysokim poziomie, to rosną też wymagania. Właśnie wtedy coraz więcej osób zaczyna zastanawiać się nad kupnem monitora o odświeżaniu co najmniej 144 Hz.

Jeśli dysponujemy 60-herzowym monitorem, to obraz na nim odświeżany jest co każde 16,7 ms. Oznacza to, że przez taki ułamek sekundy nie widzimy zmiany w obrazie. W przypadku monitorów 144 Hz wartość ta spada do zaledwie 6,9 ms. Może się wydawać, że różnica jest niewielka i niedostrzegalna dla ludzkiego oka. Jednak w przypadku bardzo dynamicznych gier (np. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) tak niewielkie różnice odgrywają duże znaczenie. Poza tym sam obraz jest o wiele płynniejszy i przyjemniejszy dla oka, a to też jest bardzo ważne. Praktycznie wszyscy gracze, którzy przesiedli się z monitorów 60 Hz na modele 144 Hz podkreślają, że różnice są ogromne i nigdy już nie chcieliby wrócić do urządzeń z niższą częstotliwością odświeżania.

Odświeżanie, a liczba klatek na sekundę

Jednak samo odświeżanie monitora na nic się nie zda, jeśli nie będziemy dysponować odpowiednio mocnym komputerem. Wiele osób zapomina o tym, że częstotliwość jest ściśle powiązana z liczbą wyświetlanych klatek na sekundę. Ta z kolei – jak powszechnie wiadomo – zależy od mocy obliczeniowej komputera. Jeśli podzespoły nie poradzą sobie z wyświetlaniem stabilnych 144 fps-ów (frames per second – klatek na sekundę), to monitor 144 Hz kompletnie na nic się nie zda. Bo jak ma odświeżać obraz 144 razy na sekundę, gdy karta graficzna nie generuje tylko klatek? Co ważne, liczba fps-ów musi być stabilna. Oznacza to, że nie powinna nigdy spadać poniżej 144 klatek na sekundę w przypadku monitora 144 Hz. Dlatego profesjonaliści rywalizują na komputerach, które radzą sobie z wyświetlaniem nawet 300 klatek na sekundę. Mają dzięki temu pewność, że obraz będzie jednakowo płynny przez całą grę.

Czy monitor 144 Hz sprawi, że będziesz lepszym graczem?

Odpowiedź na tak zadanie pytanie nie jest taka łatwa i jednoznaczna. Należałoby powiedzieć, że i tak, i nie.

Z jednej strony granie na monitorze 144-herzowym jest przyjemniejsze i bardziej płynne. Dużo łatwiej na takich urządzeniach o dobre wyniki niż na modelach z odświeżaniem na poziomie 60 Hz. Z drugiej strony przesiadka na nowy monitor nie sprawi nagle, że zaczniemy zdobywać więcej fragów i ranga w Counter-Strike: Global Offensive podskoczy do góry. Nadal trzeba trenować, podnosić swoje umiejętności i analizować swoją grę, aby nie popełniać błędów. Po prostu na monitorze 144-herzowym będzie trochę łatwiej, ale też dużo przyjemniej. Powrót po czasie do modelu z odświeżaniem 60 Hz będzie niczym tortura.

czas reakcji matrycy

Nowości

Czas reakcji matrycy – jakie ma znaczenie?

Kupując monitor, przede wszystkim z myślą o grach, zwracamy uwagę na wiele parametrów. Jednym z najważniejszych, wymienianym w każdym poradniku jest czas reakcji matrycy. Ogólna zasada jest prosta – im niższy parametr tym lepiej. Ale czym tak naprawdę jest czas reakcji matrycy i jaki powinien być dla gracza i do oglądania telewizji?

1280x740_21x9.jpg

Nowości

Dlaczego monitor 21:9 jest lepszy od 16:9?

Wydawałoby się, że zaledwie kilka lat temu na rynku zadebiutowały monitory o proporcjach 16:10, a później także 16:9, tymczasem dzisiaj na popularności zyskują już modele w formacie 21:9. Czy dodatkowa liczba pikseli po bokach warta jest zachodu? Czy monitory 21:9 są lepsze od 16:9?

1280x740_monitor dla gracza.jpg

Nowości

Jak wybrać monitor dla gracza?

Gracze to najbardziej wymagający użytkownicy komputerów. Nie zadowolą się dowolnymi podzespołami, akcesoriami i sprzętami. Urządzenia muszą spełniać określone, często bardzo rygorystyczne kryteria. Nie inaczej jest z monitorami. Tylko jakie to są kryteria właśnie w kontekście komputerowych wyświetlaczy?

