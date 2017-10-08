Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Czas reakcji matrycy – jakie ma znaczenie?

Autor LG Polska 08.10.2017

czas reakcji matrycy

Kupując monitor, przede wszystkim z myślą o grach, zwracamy uwagę na wiele parametrów. Jednym z najważniejszych, wymienianym w każdym poradniku jest czas reakcji matrycy. Ogólna zasada jest prosta – im niższy parametr tym lepiej. Ale czym tak naprawdę jest czas reakcji matrycy i jaki powinien być dla gracza i do oglądania telewizji?

Czas reakcji matrycy to termin, który pojawia się w każdej informacji na temat monitorów - niezależnie czy jest to poradnik, recenzja czy zwykła aktualność. Jest to ważny parametr każdego urządzenia tego typu. Każdy mniej więcej wie czym czas reakcji matrycy jest – ale czy tak jest w rzeczywistości?

Czas reakcji matrycy, czyli co?

Czas reakcji matrycy to parametr, który mówi nam, jak szybko pojedyncze piksele są zdolne do zmiany swojego stanu, czyli w gruncie rzeczy wyświetlenia kolejnej klatki obrazu lub po prostu zmiany koloru. Wytyczne ISO mówią, aby mierzyć go od wyświetlenia barwy czarnej do białej i następnie znowu zmiany na barwę czarną. Jednak producenci najczęściej decydują się na podawanie parametru GtG (grey to grey), czyli między odcieniami szarości. Oznacza to, że mierzony jest czas od przejścia z koloru szarego przez biały i ponowne wyświetlenie szarego. Nie trudno się domyślić, że trwa to zdecydowanie krócej niż w przypadku barwy czarnej. Dlatego często w specyfikacjach można znaleźć informacje o czasie reakcji matrycy na poziomie 1 ms. W rzeczywistości jest nieco gorzej, ale nie oznacza to, że jest bardzo źle. Tak naprawdę w dzisiejszych monitorach nikt nie potrzebuje aż tak szybkiego czasu reakcji matrycy.

Czas reakcji matrycy w monitorze do gier

Czas reakcji matrycy jest ściśle powiązany z innym parametrem. Mowa o częstotliwości odświeżania, która mówi nam, jak często na sekundę matryca monitora odświeża obraz. Wystarczą proste obliczenia, aby te zależności zauważyć. Jeśli dysponujemy modelem monitora z odświeżaniem 60 Hz, to oznacza to, że obraz na ekranie jest odświeżany co każde 16,7 ms. Skąd taka liczba? Sekunda ma 1000 ms, a skoro obraz zmienia się 60 razy na sekundę, to dzieje się to co każde 16,7 ms. Proste. A skoro odświeżanie odbywa się w takim odstępie czasowym, to po co nam matryca, w której piksele będą w stanie zmieniać swój stan co 1 ms? I tak tego nie wykorzystamy.

Sytuacja staje się nieco bardziej skomplikowana w przypadku bardziej zaawansowanych konstrukcji, np. monitorów 144 Hz. Znowu musimy podzielić 1000 ms na 144. Dzięki temu dowiemy się, że w monitorach gamingowych obraz odświeżany jest co 6,9 ms. Czyli znowu czas reakcji matrycy na poziomie 1 ms jest niepotrzebny. Dla monitorów 165 Hz obraz odświeżany jest co 6 ms, a dla najbardziej zaawansowanych modeli 240 Hz mniej więcej co 4,16 ms. Nie ma sensu szukać modeli o lepszych parametrach, bo i tak ich w żaden sposób nie wykorzystamy.

Jaki czas reakcji matrycy do filmów?

A jaki czas reakcji potrzebujemy w przypadku filmów i oglądania telewizji? Tutaj powinniśmy być jeszcze mniej wymagający. Standardem w europejskiej telewizji jest nadawanie materiałów z prędkością 25 klatek na sekundę. Z kolei w kinach oglądamy materiały z prędkością 24 klatek na sekundę (wyjątkiem była między innymi trylogia Hobbit, nagrana w 48 klatkach na sekundę). Czy to oznacza, że w telewizorach wystarczy czas reakcji 40 ms? Absolutnie nie. Oglądanie czegokolwiek na takim ekranie byłoby katorgą. Poza tym trzeba pamiętać, że telewizory oferują dzisiaj odświeżanie na poziomie 60 lub 100 Hz. Zatem te 8-12 ms można uznać za rozsądny standard. Tym bardziej, że gry konsolowe ograniczane są zazwyczaj do 30 lub maksymalnie 60 klatek na sekundę, więc i tak nie osiągniemy rezultatów zbliżonych do wydajnego komputera z monitorem 144 Hz.

