Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Klasy energetyczne w sprzętach AGD

Autor LG Polska 26.09.2017

klasy energetyczne pralka LG

Na każdym sprzęcie AGD znajduje się kolorowa etykietka, z której można wyczytać wiele informacji o urządzeniu. Wśród najważniejszych znajduje się między innym klasa energetyczna, która mówi o zużyciu energii. W teorii pozwala to na porównywanie sprzętów między sobą. Ale jak jest w praktyce? Czy rzeczywiście sprzęt A++ będzie lepszy niż A+?

Z klasami energetycznymi sprzętów AGD jest trochę tak, że każdy o nich wie, każdy zwraca na nie uwagę, ale niewiele osób wie tak naprawdę, co dokładnie oznaczają. Gdyby zapytać kogoś na ulicy, które urządzenie będzie zużywać mniej energii – A++ czy A+, to pewnie większość odpowiedziałaby, że to pierwsze. Tymczasem sprawa nie jest tak prosta, jak mogłoby się wydawać. Odpowiedź na zadane w ten sposób pytanie zależy od wielu innych czynników.

Czym są klasy energetyczne?

Klasy energetyczne zostały wprowadzone dyrektywą Unii Europejskiej. Ich celem było ujednolicenie informacji na temat życia energii przez sprzęty elektryczne, aby konsument otrzymywał precyzyjną informację. Klasy energetyczne muszą być podawane przy wszystkich sprzętach AGD – lodówkach, pralkach, zmywarkach i kuchenkach, ale także źródłach światła i telewizorach. Umieszcza się je na specjalnych etykietach, na których można sprawdzić również inne informacje, jak chociażby generowany hałas lub zużycie wody w przypadku zmywarek lub pralek. Początkowo skala określana była literami od G (najmniej oszczędne) do A (najbardziej oszczędne). Z czasem taki podział okazał się niewystarczający i od 2010 roku pojawiły się plusy dodawane przy literach A. Stąd wzięły się klasy energetyczne A+, A++, a nawet A+++. Każdy kolejny plusik oznacza jeszcze większą oszczędność.

Klasa klasie nierówna

Wróćmy do zadanego wcześniej pytania – czy sprzęt z klasą energetyczną A+ będzie zużywać mniej energii niż A? Należałoby odpowiedzieć „i tak, i nie”. Wiele osób nie zdaje sobie sprawy, że klasy energetyczne nie informują o bezwzględnym zużyciu energii. Mówią nam jedynie o efektywności energetycznej, biorąc pod uwagę również inne parametry urządzeń. Dlatego, jeśli już chcemy porównywać klasy energetyczne lodówek, to musimy brać pod uwagę podobne urządzenia. Porównywanie małej lodówki dwudrzwiowej do modelu side-by-side nie ma sensu. Ta druga będzie zużywać więcej energii (bezwzględnie), ale może być bardziej efektywna energetycznie, więc otrzyma wyższą klasę energetyczną.

Współczynnik efektywności energetycznej (EEI), na przykładzie urządzenia chłodniczego dla gospodarstwa domowego, oblicza się wzorem: EEI = AEc/SAEc x 100. Przy czym:

  • AEc = roczne zużycie energii przez urządzenie
  • SAEc = standardowe, roczne zużycie energii

Roczne zużycie energii oblicza się wzorem: AEc = E24h x 365, przy czym:

  • E24h to zużycie energii przez urządzenie w kWh/24h z dokładnością do trzech miejsc po przecinku
  • Standardowe, roczne zużycie energii (SAEc) z kolei oblicza się wzorem: SAEc = Veq x M + N + CH, gdzie:
  • Veq to równoważna pojemność urządzenia
  • CH wynosi 50 kWh dla urządzeń chłodniczych dla gospodarstw domowych z komorą schładzania o pojemność użytkowej co najmniej 15 litrów
  • M i N to kategorie urządzeń chłodniczych dla gospodarstw domowych, określone w osobnej tabeli

Jak widać, obliczenie klasy energetycznej urządzeń elektrycznych nie jest zadaniem łatwym i jest zależne od wielu czynników. Właśnie dlatego – jeszcze raz powtarzając – nie są to wartości bezwzględne. Oczywiście, jeśli zastanawiamy się między podobnymi urządzeniami o różnych klasach, to warto kupić to bardziej oszczędne, ale już porównywanie urządzeń różnych klas nie ma sensu. W teorii i praktyce klasa energetyczna może być lepsza, ale bezwzględne zużycie prądu wyższe.

Podobny artykuł

1920x740_MultiSplit.jpg

Nowości

Klimatyzacja LG Multi Split

Letnie upały doskwierają nam z roku na rok coraz bardziej. Temperatury w okolicach 30 stopni i więcej są już ciężkie do zniesienia, a często również niebezpiecznie dla zdrowa. Rozwiązaniem problemu jest klimatyzacja. Ale to nie jedyna jej funkcja. Dzisiejsze klimatyzacje doskonale radzą sobie także z oczyszczaniem powietrza, więc mają pozytywny wpływ na nasze zdrowie.

1280x740_linear compressor.jpg

Nowości

Oszczędzanie energii – czym jest i jak działa Inverter Linear Compressor

Każdego roku w naszych domach pojawia się coraz więcej sprzętów elektronicznych. Jeszcze kilka lat temu mieliśmy ich zdecydowanie mniej. To oznacza większe zużycie energii, a więc wyższe rachunki za prąd. Dlatego warto zadbać, aby wszystkie urządzenia w naszych domach były energooszczędne. Takie są na przykład lodówki LG z nowoczesnym kompresorem Inverter Linear Compressor.

785x394px_klimatyzacja.jpg

Nowości

Klimatyzacja LG – rozwiązania dla domu

Lato pod względem temperatur potrafi utrudniać życie i pracę. Co prawda uwielbiamy ciepło i wysokie temperatury, ale tylko do pewnego poziomu. Często panująca duchota i duża wilgotność stają się uciążliwe. Dlatego coraz więcej osób decyduje się na montaż w domu klimatyzacji. Ciekawe rozwiązania przygotowała również firma LG.

lodówka LG door-in-door

Nowości

Jak kupić lodówkę – na co zwrócić uwagę?

Lodówka – obowiązkowe wyposażenie każdego domu. Trudno wyobrazić sobie bez niej jakiekolwiek mieszkanie, w końcu gdzieś trzeba przechowywać żywność. Kupując lodówkę najczęściej kierujemy się ceną urządzenia. Jednak warto przyjrzeć się też innym parametrom, które znacząco mogą ułatwić nam życie, a nawet zmniejszyć rachunki za prąd.

Poprzedni

Smart TV – na co komu aplikacje w telewizorze?
 

Następny

Czas reakcji matrycy – jakie ma znaczenie?