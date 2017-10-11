Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Jak kupić lodówkę – na co zwrócić uwagę?

Autor LG Polska 11.10.2017

lodówka LG door-in-door

Lodówka – obowiązkowe wyposażenie każdego domu. Trudno wyobrazić sobie bez niej jakiekolwiek mieszkanie, w końcu gdzieś trzeba przechowywać żywność. Kupując lodówkę najczęściej kierujemy się ceną urządzenia. Jednak warto przyjrzeć się też innym parametrom, które znacząco mogą ułatwić nam życie, a nawet zmniejszyć rachunki za prąd.

Lodówka to bez wątpienia najważniejszy sprzęt AGD w każdym domu. Nie tylko przechowujemy w niej żywność, to jeszcze działa 24 godziny na dobę. Dlatego warto dobrze przemyśleć jej zakup. Dobrą praktyką jest sprawdzenie kilku najważniejszych parametrów przed zakupem lodówki.


Klasy energetyczne lodówek

Klasa energetyczna sprzętu AGD jest niezwykle ważna w kontekście lodówek. Jak już wspominaliśmy – urządzenia tego typu działają 24 godziny na dobę, 7 dni w tygodniu. Odpowiadają za znaczący procent w comiesięcznym rachunku za prąd. Zatem kupno urządzenia droższego, ale z lepszą klasą energetyczną w dłuższym okresie może okazać się rozwiązaniem dużo bardziej opłacalnym. Na szczęście coraz więcej klientów zdaje sobie z tego sprawę. Według najnowszych danych już około 40 procent sprzedawanych lodówek to urządzenia w klasie energetycznej A++ i A+++. Aktualnie można kupić lodówki o klasie od D do A+++.

 

Co oznaczają te litery? 

Nie oznaczają one bezwzględnego zużycia energii. Mówią jedynie o efektywności energetycznej w odniesieniu między innymi do pojemności. Zatem mała lodówka o rocznym zużyciu 300 kWh nie musi mieć lepszej klasy energetycznej od dużej lodówki z rocznym zużyciem 400 kWh. Nie zmienia to jednak faktu, że w przypadku porównywalnych pod względem rozmiarów i funkcji modeli zawsze lepiej kupić ten z lepszą klasą energetyczną.


Agregaty i termostaty

Producenci, w zależności o serii i modelu lodówki, stosują mniej lub bardziej zaawansowane rozwiązania. Tyczy się to również liczby agregatów i termostatów. Wbrew pozorom nie jest to tak mało istotna kwestia, jak może się wydawać. 

W praktyce można spotkać trzy rozwiązania:

• jeden agregat i jeden termostat – termostat reguluje jednocześnie temperaturę w chłodziarce i zamrażarce, oba elementy działają zależnie od siebie;

• dwa agregaty i dwa termostaty – taka konfiguracja pozwala np. na wyłączenie zamrażarki przy wciąż działającej chłodziarce, dwa termostaty niezależnie od siebie regulują temperaturę w obu częściach urządzenia;

• jeden agregat i dwa termostaty – w tym momencie chyba najpopularniejsze rozwiązanie, nie da się wyłączyć zamrażarki bez wyłączania chłodziarki, ale mamy możliwość niezależnego regulowania temperatur.


Jaki rodzaj lodówki wybrać?

Nie bez znaczenia jest również rodzaj lodówki. Tak naprawdę to jeden z kluczowych elementów. Wyróżnia się trzy podstawowe rodzaje: jednodrzwiowe, dwudrzwiowe oraz side-by-side. Pierwsze sprawdzą się w małych mieszkaniach. Niewielkie rozmiary nadają się praktycznie tylko dla singli lub ewentualnie par. Najpopularniejsze i najczęściej spotykane są lodówki dwudrzwiowe z osobną chłodziarką i zamrażarką. Idealnie do większych mieszkań i maksymalnie 4-osobowych rodzin. Z kolei lodówki side-by-side to modele zdecydowanie największe, ale też – nie ma co się oszukiwać – najdroższe. Są idealne do dużych mieszkań i domków jednorodzinnych. Najlepsze będą dla dużych rodzin. Nie można też zapominać o rozróżnieniu na modele wolnostojące i pod zabudowę. Tutaj jednak wybór zależy od indywidualnych preferencji i wizji tego, jak ma wyglądać kuchnia.


Funkcje dodatkowe

Jeśli już wybraliśmy rodzaj lodówki, liczbę termostatów i agregatów oraz zdecydowaliśmy się na konkretną klasę energetyczną, teraz przyszła kolej na przyjrzenie się funkcjom dodatkowym. Standardem na dzisiejsze standardy jest system No Frost, dzięki któremu – głównie w zamrażarce – nie tworzą się sople lodu. 

W przypadku urządzeń marki LG ciekawym rozwiązaniem są funkcje NatureFRESH. Wśród nich znajdziemy:

• FRESHConverter, która pozwala na ustawienie innej temperatury w specjalnej półce;

• FRESHBalancer, która ustawia temperaturę i wilgotność w zależności od tego, czy przechowujemy w niej warzywa, czy owoce;

• FRESHCooling, która dba o odpowiedni przepływ powietrza w całym urządzeniu.

Miłośnicy zaglądania do lodówki na pewno docenią też modele side-by-side z funkcją InstaView, czyli okienkiem, które pozwoli szybko sprawdzić dostępne składniki. Wystarczy tylko zapukać dwa razy, aby lodówka ujawniła przed nami swoje tajemnice. Osoby dbające o zdrowie powinny też przyjrzeć się funkcjom antybakteryjnym, które są pod tym względem kluczowe.


Lodówki to dzisiaj dużo bardziej skomplikowane urządzenia, niż może się wydawać. Wyposażone są w wiele funkcji, które mogą przyprawić o zawroty głowy. Przed kupieniem lodówki warto skupić się na tych najważniejszych, z których rzeczywiście będziemy korzystać.

