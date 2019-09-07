Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

IFA 2019: Najbardziej epickie stanowisko dla gracza

Autor Vanessa Keller 07.09.2019

LG created the most epic gaming setup at IFA 2019, with the perfect chair, keyboard, monitor and lighting With the Skiller Sharkoon keyboard you can be sure every button you press is on target | More at LG MAGAZINE

Firma LG przedstawiła monitory gamingowe w czasie pokazu na IFA 2019 z doskonałym ustawieniem, zapewniając niesamowite wrażenia.

Monitory LG są nieprzerwanie polecane ze względu na swoją funkcjonalność gamingową. Ale jak ustawić swój monitor, by zapewnić sobie jak najlepsze wrażenia? Na targach IFA 2019, firma LG stworzyła epicki kącik dla gracza. Poniżej możesz mu się lepiej przyjrzeć.


Twój wymarzony monitor do gier

To marzenie graczy – dzięki LG UltraGear 38GL950G możesz cieszyć się takimi doświadczeniami, jak w rzeczywistości. Monitor wyróżnia się wyświetlaczem UltraWide Nano IPS z formatem ekranu 21:9 i czasem reakcji na poziomie 1 ms. Ale prawdziwą perłą jest klimatyczne podświetlenie w tylnej części monitora – co sprawia, że wrażenia przewyższają oczekiwania użytkownika monitora.

Behind the LG monitors are spheric lighting, creating an atmosphere to match the scenes in front of you | More at LG MAGAZINE
Behind the monitor is some spheric lighting to take your gaming experience to the next level | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG created the most epic gaming setup at IFA 2019, with virtually borderless monitors and lighting effects | More at LG MAGAZINE
Behind the LG monitors are spheric lighting, creating an atmosphere to match the scenes in front of you | More at LG MAGAZINE
Behind the monitor is some spheric lighting to take your gaming experience to the next level | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG created the most epic gaming setup at IFA 2019, with virtually borderless monitors and lighting effects | More at LG MAGAZINE
Praktycznie bezramkowa konstrukcja monitora

Dzięki zastosowaniu praktycznie bezramkowej konstrukcji, możesz podłączyć monitory ze sobą, by zapewnić jeszcze bardziej niesamowite wrażenia i brak zakłóceń w czasie Twojej rozgrywki, kiedy będziesz podróżował z jednej strony ekranu na drugą.

With the Skiller Sharkoon keyboard you can be sure every button you press is on target | More at LG MAGAZINE
With the Skiller Sharkoon keyboard you can be sure every button you press is on target | More at LG MAGAZINE
Idealny fotel do idealnego monitora

Jeśli posiadasz już monitor LG, to potrzebujesz najnowocześniejszego, pasującego fotela. Gamingowy fotel Skiller można dostosować na wiele różnych sposobów, by spełnić swoje ergonomiczne potrzeby w zakresie doskonałego dopasowania. Fotel jest duży i wygodny, może zostać odchylony i zablokowany pod kątem 90°-160°.

LG's gaming monitors create the most immersive gaming experience, with lighting to match the scenes | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG's gaming monitors create the most immersive gaming experience, with lighting to match the scenes | More at LG MAGAZINE
Klawiatura gwarantująca świetne wsparcie

Klawiatura jest również ważną częścią całości, dzięki której swoje ruchy w grze można wykonywać poprawnie, a korzystając z klawiatury Sharkoon Skiller, możesz być pewny, że naciśnięcie każdego klawisza przybliży Cię do celu. Klawiaturę można spersonalizować za pomocą 20 dodatkowych klawiszy multimedialnych oraz 8 gamingowych klawiszy, które możesz dostosować według potrzeb.

The Skiller Sharkoon keyboard is the perfect accessory for your LG monitor, lighting up to create the perfect lighting atmosphere | More at LG MAGAZINE
With the Skiller Sharkoon keyboard you can be sure every button you press is on target | More at LG MAGAZINE
The Skiller Sharkoon keyboard is the perfect accessory for your LG monitor, lighting up to create the perfect lighting atmosphere | More at LG MAGAZINE
With the Skiller Sharkoon keyboard you can be sure every button you press is on target | More at LG MAGAZINE
Dźwięk rywalizujący z wyświetlaczem

Zestaw XBOOM firmy LG gwarantuje doskonałe, dodatkowe źródło dźwięku w czasie, gdy grasz. Firma Meridian Sound współpracuje z LG, by produkować najlepsze głośniki, a dodatkowe efekty podświetlenia pozwalają na ich ustawienie w dowolnym miejscu w pobliżu monitora.

The wall lighting and XBOOM speakers complete LG's epic gaming experience at IFA 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE
The wall lighting and XBOOM speakers complete LG's epic gaming experience at IFA 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE
Podświetlenie sferyczne – ostatni element układanki

Dysponujesz już idealnym fotelem, doskonałą klawiaturą i świetnymi głośnikami, by zapewnić sobie niesamowite wrażenia. Potrzebujesz jeszcze jednego elementu do uzupełnienia zestawu – podświetlenia. Synchronizując podświetlenie sferyczne z tylnym podświetleniem swojego monitora, uzupełniasz swój zestaw gamingowy.

Life's Good!

Podobny artykuł

LG created the most epic gaming setup at IFA 2019, with the perfect chair, keyboard, monitor and lighting With the Skiller Sharkoon keyboard you can be sure every button you press is on target | More at LG MAGAZINE

Wskazówki

IFA 2019: Najbardziej epickie stanowisko dla gracza

Firma LG przedstawiła ustawienie dla najbardziej zapalonych graczy na IFA 2019. Sprawdź je, zaczynając od niesamowitej klawiatury i fotela, a kończąc na klimatycznym podświetleniu.

The LG 8K OLED TV was on show at IFA 2019, with perfect blacks and vivid colours creating a lifelike experience | More at LG MAGAZINE

Nowości

IFA 2019: Co wyróżnia telewizor LG 8K

Telewizor LG 8K powraca na IFA 2019 i prezentuje się lepiej niż wcześniej. Sprawdź w tym miejscu, co go wyróżnia na tle innych telewizorów.

Innovation for a better life - that's what LG had in mind when they created the world's first rollable TV | More at LG MAGAZINE

Nowości

IFA 2019: Zwijany telewizor LG rewolucjonizuje wystrój wnętrz

Zdumiewający zwijany telewizor LG, który z pewnością odmieni oblicze wielu wnętrz mieszkalnym, wywołał wiele zachwytów na targach IFA.

Poprzedni

Telewizor LG SIGNATURE OLED W9 triumfuje na wystawie London Design Week
 

Następny

IFA 2019: najnowsza linia produktów rozrywkowych LG