LG Experience

IFA 2019: najnowsza linia produktów rozrywkowych LG

Autor Adrian Back 07.09.2019

The LG XBOOM line up took centre stage at IFA once more in 2019, looking as good as they sounded | More at LG MAGAZINE

Dowiedz się więcej o produktach rozrywkowych LG, które skradły show na targach IFA 2019, m.in. dzięki zachwycającemu, nowemu telewizorowi OLED 8K.

Największe w Europie targi technologiczne IFA 2019, które znów zawitały do Berlina, po raz kolejny okazały się doskonałym miejscem do prezentacji najnowszych produktów firmy LG. Goście mogli obejrzeć wiele nowoczesnych technologii, w tym nową linię telewizorów LG, która zapewnia niezwykłą rozrywkę nowej generacji. 

Ponadto zwiedzający mogli zajrzeć do najlepszej sali kinowej, aby przetestować niezwykły dźwięk wydobywający się z doskonale zaprojektowanych głośników LG. Oto, co można było obejrzeć na pokazie i co przyciągnęło największą uwagę na podczas tych prestiżowych targów. 

The LG 8K TV was on show at IFA 2019, and the picture quality was described as absolutely stunning | More at LG MAGAZINE
Technologia OLED 

W dziale LG na targach IFA największe zainteresowanie wzbudziły produkty wykorzystujące technologię OLED – liczne modele telewizorów OLED, które rewolucjonizują domową rozrywkę. 

Ta niegdyś droga technologia, której przyjęcie się na rynku nie było pewne, dziś zajmuje wiodącą pozycję w branży dzięki pikselom, które same się zaświecają i wygaszają bez podświetlenia tylnego. 

Ten nowatorski typ ekranu rozwijany przez LG stanowi dowód na to, że firma ta wiele uwagi poświęca najlepszym technologiom. Najnowsze telewizory OLED odznaczają się rozdzielczością 4K, a nawet 8K.

Złożone z ponad 8 milionów pikseli ekrany dysponują paletą ponad miliarda kolorów, a mimo to ich konstrukcja może być niezwykle lekka i cienka jak ołówek. Dzięki temu użytkownik otrzymuje do wyboru ekrany płaskie i zakrzywione oraz niezwykle cienkie jednostki przypominające obraz na szkle. 

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R was on show at IFA 2019, and no matter how rolled it was, it looked absolutely stunning | More at LG MAGAZINE
Zwijane telewizory

Telewizory LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R, które mogły powstać dzięki rozwojowi technologii OLED, zbierają na targach IFA 2019 mnóstwo pochwał. Wywołujący zachwyt zwijany telewizor nie tylko zapewnia kinową jakość obrazu, ale dodatkowo pięknie wygląda, bardziej przypominając dzieło sztuki niż urządzenie. 

Telewizory zwijane LG, uznawane za jedną z najbardziej futurystycznych technologii w niezwykle konkurencyjnej branży telewizyjnej, zmieniają rozmiar za dotknięciem przycisku, dostosowując się optymalnie do treści. Ponadto ekran można zwinąć w rulon i przechowywać w małym pudełku, które doskonale komponuje się z meblami, zamiast stanowić wielki, centralny punkt wystroju wnętrza. 

The LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV was on show at IFA 2019, and looked every bit as good as the year before, displaying perfect blacks and vivid colour | More at LG MAGAZINE
OLED 8K 

Firma LG w końcu pokazała najnowsze osiągnięcie technologii OLED – telewizor LG 8K OLED. To wyjątkowe urządzenie zapewnia niezrównaną szczegółowość i czystość obrazu, stanowiąc dowód na to, że technologia 8K w końcu zdominuje całą branżę rozrywkową. 

Obraz złożony z 33 milionów pikseli w technologii OLED generuje idealną czerń i żywe kolory, dzięki czemu pozwala dostrzec najdrobniejsze szczegóły, których nie da się zauważyć na żadnym innym ekranie. 

Wyjątkowa jakość obrazu i fantastyczne kolory przyciągają uwagę na targach IFA 2019. Ponadto telewizor LG OLED 8K może stać się centrum inteligentnego domu dzięki współpracy z Asystentem Google, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2 i HomeKit. 

LG NanoCell 8K was on show at IFA and it almost didn't look real it was so stunning, showcasing the pure colours against a white background The LG XBOOM line up took centre stage at IFA once more in 2019, looking as good as they sounded | More at LG MAGAZINE
Technologia NanoCell

Szczytowe osiągnięcia w dziedzinie telewizorów LED reprezentuje też linia telewizorów LG NanoCell. Nanocząsteczki w ekranie oczyszczają kolory, zapewniając dokładniejszy i bardziej żywy obraz, dzięki czemu telewizory tego typu są doskonałe do oglądania wszelkiego rodzaju programów, od zwykłych audycji telewizyjnych po najnowsze hity kinowe w jakości 4K. 

Telewizory LG NanoCell odznaczają się też szerokimi kątami patrzenia, parametrami obrazu, które automatycznie dostosowują się do danego filmu lub programu oraz doskonałą kontrolą podświetlenia, dzięki czemu każdy wieczór filmowy będzie niezapomnianym przeżyciem.

The LG cinema room was on show at IFA 2019, and it looked like a complete dream The LG XBOOM line up took centre stage at IFA once more in 2019, looking as good as they sounded | More at LG MAGAZINE
Doskonała sala kinowa 

Miłośnicy kina znajdą na targach IFA 2019 inspirację w domowej sali kinowej stworzonej przez LG. Wystawa prezentująca techniki uzyskania fantastycznego dźwięku przestrzennego i doskonałego obrazu na bardzo dużych projekcjach, zyskała ogromną popularność wśród odwiedzających. 

Projektor LG CineBeam Laser 4K HU85LA umożliwia uzyskanie wyraźnego i ostrego obrazu o przekątnej do 120 cali. Fantastyczny obraz złożony z 8,3 miliona pikseli uzupełnia soundbar LG SL10Y z dwoma skierowanymi do góry głośnikami i technologią Dolby Atmos®. 

Ten elegancki z wyglądu soundbar LG zapewnia potężny i poruszający dźwięk, który wypełnia pomieszczenie od tyłu, po bokach, a nawet u góry, pozwalając poczuć się naprawdę jak w centrum wydarzeń na ekranie. 

Dopełnieniem całości jest lodówka LG Furniture Concept Appliances z drewna jesionowego o luksusowym wyglądzie, która powinna znaleźć się w każdym ekskluzywnym prywatnym kinie. 

LG's TVs are as smart as they are stunning, and they are compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Airplay The LG XBOOM line up took centre stage at IFA once more in 2019, looking as good as they sounded | More at LG MAGAZINE
Inteligentny telewizor, jest jeszcze mądrzejszy

Ponieważ inteligentne telewizory stają się normą, LG chce mieć pewność, że możesz cieszyć się rewolucją bez względu na to, jaką markę preferujesz. Zarówno NanoCell, jak i OLED pozwalają łączyć się z Apple Airplay, HomeKit, Amazon Alexa lub Google Assistant. Ponadto telewizor można połączyć z innymi urządzaniami LG za pomocą ThinQ. To jest inteligencja. 

The LG XBOOM Speaker was on show at IFA 2019, with the lighting syncing together with great music to get even the most ardent audio fan excited | More at LG MAGAZINE
Dźwięk przestrzenny

W rozrywce domowej najwyższej jakości dźwięk jest równie ważny jak najczystszy obraz. Linia głośników LG spełni wszystkie wymagania, niezależnie od tego, czy szukasz najwyższej jakości soundbara z technologią Dolby Atmos® czy systemu stereo mogącego konkurować z nagłośnieniem w najlepszych klubach nocnych. 

Dla miłośników kina domowego firma LG przygotowała linię soundbarów LG zaprojektowanych tak, aby wypełniały pomieszczenie doskonałym dźwiękiem. Soundbary LG Supreme z technologią Dolby Atmos® zapewniają dźwięk przestrzenny, który otacza użytkownika ze wszystkich stron. 

Miłośnicy przenośnych systemów nagłośnienia z pewnością polubią potężny LG XBOOM Go. Ten ciekawy i fantazyjny głośnik ozdobiony światłami migającymi w takt muzyki, został zaprojektowany przez firmę LG we współpracy z wiodącą na świecie marką z branży dźwięku o wysokiej rozdzielczości - Meridian. Owocem tej współpracy jest głośnik zapewniający mocniejszy bas i wyraźniejsze wokale, co składa się na wyjątkową jakość dźwięku. 

Na wystawie znalazł się także LG XBOOM, który zasługuje na uwagę zwłaszcza początkujących DJ-ów. Ten mocny, przenośny głośnik ze wzmacniaczem o mocy 1000 watów, generuje potężny bas, ma woofery ozdobione kolorowymi światłami, kreator sampli i funkcję pętli efektów oraz umożliwia podłączenie do trzech urządzeń Bluetooth. 

Ten doskonały na każdą imprezę głośnik, pozwala usunąć ścieżkę wokalną z każdego utworu, aby uczestnicy przez tę jedną noc mogli chwycić mikrofony i poczuć się jak prawdziwe gwiazdy rocka. 

Life's Good!

