LG Experience

Przewodnik po Smart TV – wskazówki i porady

Autor Adrian Back 01.03.2023

LG's Smart TV lineup looks great in your living room, and allows you to watch all your favourite streaming services including HBO's Game of Thrones | More at LG MAGAZINE

Bez wątpienia rozwój technologii sprawił, że w inny sposób korzystamy z mediów. Dzięki nowoczesnym smartfonom, tabletom i komputerom wszelkie informacje mamy cały czas w zasięgu ręki. Bez względu na to, z jakiego rodzaju urządzenia korzystamy, mamy nieograniczony dostęp do wszelkiego rodzaju treści. 

Z tego powodu urządzenia te stały się centrami rozrywki, podobnie jak telewizory z technologią Smart. Dzięki telewizorowi, który najprawdopodobniej jest największym ekranem w domu, możesz słuchać muzyki, oglądać zdjęcia, grać w gry i oglądać filmy. Jeśli jednak nadal nie znasz pełni możliwości telewizorów Smart, poniżej znajdziesz garść wskazówek i sztuczek.

Wszystko opiera się na aplikacjach

Technologia dała odbiorcom kontrolę, co szczególnie wyraźnie widać w sklepie LG Content Store. Znajdziesz w nim ponad 200 gotowych do pobrania aplikacji, za pomocą których idealnie dostosujesz telewizor do swoich potrzeb. Możesz strumieniować ulubione utwory muzyczne ze Spotify, śledzić wydarzenia na świecie poprzez Newsy albo wyszukiwać przepisy w ifood.tv.

Dzięki systemowi webOS – który cieszy użytkowników prostymi i łatwymi w obsłudze interfejsami od 2014 r. – aplikacje do telewizorów Smart LG są niezwykle łatwe w instalacji i użyciu. Praktyczny przewodnik na ekranie umożliwia szybkie przeglądanie aplikacji, które pozostają aktywne nawet wtedy, gdy przełączysz się do innej. Dzięki temu możesz wstrzymać swój ulubiony program w telewizji, aby sprawdzić wiadomości, a potem wrócić do oglądania, nie tracąc ani sekundy. 

Doskonała jakość obrazu

Od kilku lat rośnie popularność treści w jakości 4K Ultra HD. Pojawia się coraz więcej programów telewizyjnych i filmów w jakości 4K, których obraz składa się z ponad 8 milionów aktywnych pikseli. Jedyny problem polega na tym, że trudno znaleźć te treści. 

Na szczęście w telewizorach LG Smart dostępny jest kalendarz 4K, dzięki któremu maksymalnie wykorzystasz nowoczesną technologię. Dzięki tej funkcji w pełni wykorzystasz fantastyczną rozdzielczość i nie przegapisz żadnej nowej treści.

Twoje ulubione programy w jednym miejscu 

Przy tak ogromnej ilości seriali do wyboru łatwo przegapić jakiś odcinek. Telewizory LG Smart zapewniają dostęp do darmowej aplikacji Freeview Play, która umożliwia oglądanie telewizji na żywo oraz dostęp wszystkich przegapionych odcinków.  

Do wyboru jest ponad 70 kanałów cyfrowych i 15 kanałów HD, a zbiór programów z siedmiu ostatnich dni pozwala nadrobić wszelkie zaległości w oglądaniu.

Łatwe udostępnianie w różnych technologiach

Telewizor stanowi centralny punkt salonu w wielu domach na całym świecie i dlatego powinien odtwarzać wszystkie rodzaje treści. Dzięki aplikacji LG Smart Share możesz przeglądać utwory muzyczne, filmy i zdjęcia na ekranie swojego telewizora Smart TV. 

Dzięki aplikacji prześlesz wszystkie media z komputera PC, laptopa, tabletu lub smartfona bezpośrednio do telewizora i na dodatek zrobisz to bezprzewodowo.

Gry na dużym ekranie

Pamiętasz, że kiedyś do grania na telewizorze potrzebna Ci była mało praktyczna konsola? Teraz jest inaczej. Telewizory LG Smart pozwalają na grę w gry internetowe bezpośrednio na ekranie tv

Do strumieniowania gier wystarczy połączenie szerokopasmowe o prędkości przynajmniej 0,5 mbps, chociaż najlepsze efekty wizualne uzyskuje się w jakości HD albo 4K, do których potrzebne jest łącze o prędkości 10 mbps.

Rozrywka bez końca 

Choć w internecie działa wiele platform społecznościowych, jedna najlepiej przetrwała próbę czasu. Serwis YouTube, który został założony w 2005 r., odnotowuje ponad 30 milionów odwiedzin dziennie, a co minutę pojawia się w nim ponad 300 godzin nagrań. 

Przy tak dużej ilości treści i rozrywki dobrze jest mieć możliwość oglądania treści na ekranie telewizora. W telewizorach LG Smart masz dostęp do miliardów amatorskich nagrań i wielu filmów opublikowanych w tym portalu. Co więcej, cała rodzina może je oglądać na dużym ekranie zamiast na telefonie, tablecie czy ekranie monitora komputera.

Rewelacyjne widowiska sportowe  

Chcesz wiedzieć, kto wygra w Premier League, kto zdobędzie Puchar Davisa albo kto zostanie nowym mistrzem świata w boksie w wadze ciężkiej? Jeśli tak, to musisz mieć aplikację DAZN w swoim telewizorze LG Smart. Jest to najlepsza aplikacja dla miłośników sportu, za pośrednictwem której mogą oglądać najciekawsze mecze piłkarskie, walki bokserskie, walki UFC oraz inne wydarzenia sportowe z całego świata. A najlepsze jest to, że aplikacja cały czas się rozwija i rozszerza swoją ofertę programową.

Świat w Twojej dłoni 

Minęły już czasy, kiedy pilot służył tylko do włączania telewizora i zmieniania kanałów. Pilot LG Magic Remote pozwala w pełni sterować domowym centrum rozrywki. Machnięciem ręki zmienisz kanał, przy użyciu LG Voice Mate znajdziesz ulubiony program, a za pomocą przycisku New Movies szybko połączysz się z usługą wideo na żądanie w Rakuten TV. Tego pilota na pewno nie chcesz zgubić.  

Połącz Smart TV ze swoim domem 

Chcesz szybko znaleźć swój ulubiony film, ustawić poziom głośności telewizora albo sprawdzić najnowszą prognozę pogody, posługując się wyłącznie głosem? Wszystko to możesz zrobić dzięki temu, że telewizory LG Smart obsługują Asystenta Google. Za pomocą poleceń głosowych możesz nawet sterować inteligentnymi urządzeniami domowymi, ściemniać światła na czas oglądania filmu oraz podnosić temperaturę, aby w przytulnej atmosferze obejrzeć najnowszy hit z Hollywood.

Oglądaj bez przerwy najlepsze programy telewizyjne i filmy 

Zamiast oglądać po jednym odcinku tygodniowo widzowie wolą obejrzeć cały sezon serialu albo przerwać w połowie, aby dokończyć za parę miesięcy. Dzięki telewizorowi LG Smart jest to możliwe. Wystarczy pobrać takie aplikacje jak Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Now i Sky Go.1

Life's Good!



1 Usługa treści może się różnić w zależności od kraju. 

