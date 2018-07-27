Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Najnowsze informacje o telewizorach LG: Twój przewodnik po najlepszych z najlepszych

Autor S.M. Swanson 27.07.2018

The LG Super UHD Nanocell TV, located in a living room, displaying a vibrant image of a forest.

Zobacz, co nowego w linii telewizorów LG Super UHD w 2018 r. (podpowiedź: diabeł tkwi w szczegółach — a te są naprawdę ciekawe).

Bądźmy szczerzy: Czasami potrzebujemy odświeżenia, nie totalnej odmiany, czy to w domu, swoim stylu, czy codziennej rutynie. Dlatego w tym roku firma LG postanowiła skupić się bardziej na ewolucji swoich i tak już świetnych telewizorów.

W ostatnich latach firma LG wywołała rewolucję za pomocą technologii Dolby Atmos i Dolby Vision w telewizorach OLED. W 2018 r. skupia się na szczegółach. Przyjrzymy się więc najważniejszym unowocześnieniom, dzięki którym linia LG na 2018 r. to najlepsze telewizory UHD na rynku.


Bardziej żywy obraz niż kiedykolwiek wcześniej

Pierwszym i największym udoskonaleniem na liście jest technologia lokalnego przyciemniania na całej powierzchni matrycy (Full Array Local Dimming). Przyciemnianie lokalne to zaawansowana funkcja, która ściemnia podświetlenie na ciemniejszych kolorach i rozjaśnia je na jaśniejszych kolorach – w istocie sprowadza się to do tego, jak się zaprogramuje i kontroluje diody LED na ekranie. Dzięki technologii Full Array Local Dimming otrzymujemy głębszy kontrast, co sprawia, że obraz jest żywszy, a ciemne kolory wyglądają naturalniej.

An image which shows the picture quality comparison between lg super UHD tv and conventional tv.
Technologia Full Array Local Dimming różni się od zwykłej technologii Local Dimming (która podświetla ekran tylko od krawędzi) tym, że Full Array Local Dimming pokrywa cały ekran, a nie tylko jego małe obszary (co może wywoływać powstawanie nieestetycznych efektów poświaty). Aktualnie jest ona dostępna w modelach SK95 i SK85. Funkcję Full Array Local Dimming w akcji można obejrzeć na tym filmie:

Łatwe i szybkie przetwarzanie poleceń

Drugim udoskonaleniem jest nowy, potężny procesor: Alpha 7 w telewizorach B8 i Super UHD. Dla nieobeznanych technicznie: procesor to zasadniczo mały mózg w samym środku telewizora. Jego zadaniem jest przetwarzanie informacji oraz obsługa kliknięć i poleceń użytkownika na ekranie. Im lepszy procesor, tym szybciej, płynniej i efektywniej działają programy.

Na targach CES nowy procesor Alpha przyciągnął niemałe zainteresowanie prasy, która i tak już kocha telewizory LG (Gizmodo określa telewizory LG mianem „złotego standardu, z którym porównują się wszystkie inne telewizory”) – a to ulepszenie pozwala osiągnąć ten złoty standard.

An image of LG's newest tv processor 'alpha 9' the intelligent processor.
Każdy szczegół bez względu na powiększenie

To udoskonalenie powinno szczególnie przypaść do gustu miłośnikom linii telewizorów LG Super UHD: Wszystkie telewizory LG Super UHD z 2018 r. mają technologię Nano Cell ™ drugiej generacji. Przed technologią Nano Cell ™ były ekrany kwantowe*, które zapewniały dobrą jakość obrazu. Przybliż jednak ten ekran. Przybliż jeszcze raz. I jeszcze raz. Z technologią Nano Cell ™ można przybliżać przez długi czas, ponieważ cząsteczki na ekranie mają tylko nanometr średnicy (dla porównania, jeśli przetniesz kartkę w poprzek, jej średnica będzie wynosić 100 000 nanometrów).

Kolory są subtelniejsze i dokładniejsze w szerszym kącie patrzenia – w końcu kto siedzi wprost przed telewizorem przez cały czas? Z badań przeprowadzonych przez LG wynika, że robi to mniej niż 5% widzów. A zatem dla pozostałych 95% tych, którzy nie siedzą na wprost telewizora, jest to bardzo dobra wiadomość.

An image of beautiful and modern living with new lg super uhd tv.
Nowy wymiar rozrywki telewizyjnej

I w końcu niemniej istotne są technologie Dolby Atmos i Dolby Visual, które znamy i kochamy z kina. W zeszłym roku ta kombinacja była spotykana wyłącznie w telewizorach OLED firmy LG. Teraz jednak dekodowanie Dolby Atmos jest dostępne we wszystkich telewizorach LG Super UHD z 2018 r.! W połączeniu z technologią Dolby Visual zapewnia to najlepszy możliwy obraz i dźwięk, jakie kiedykolwiek osiągnięto w telewizorze. Dolby Atmos to system dźwięku przestrzennego, który jest tak dokładny, że dźwięk podąża za obrazem na ekranie: Na przykład odgłosy lądującego samolotu zdają się zaczynać po lewej i przemieszczają się w prawo. Warczący tygrys biegnący przez dżunglę. Burza przechodząca obok Ciebie. Możesz poczuć się, jak w samym środku akcji. (Więcej informacji o Dolby Atmos i Dolby Vision)

Oglądaj ważne mecze jak na trybunach

Nie ma lepszego czasu na przedstawienie tych wszystkich funkcji, niż teraz, kiedy od czerwca do połowy lipca jednym z najważniejszych wydarzeń są mistrzostwa świata w piłce nożnej. Miłośnicy tej pięknej gry dzięki technologiom Dolby Atmos i Dolby Visual poczują się, jakby finał oglądali w Moskwie na Stadionie Łużniki! Atmosferę tworzą też potężny procesor i żywe kolory, które sprawią, że Twoi znajomi nie dadzą się wyprowadzić od Ciebie aż do końca turnieju.

To wszystko w kwestii najświeższych informacji na temat najlepszych telewizorów UHD dostępnych na rynku. Jeśli chodzi o szczegóły, to linia telewizorów LG UHD na 2018 r. wygląda całkiem dobrze: W końcu czasami drobna zmiana powoduje największą różnicę.



Life’s good!

*Ekran IPS 4K Quantum to najnowsze osiągnięcie technologii IPS. Poprawiono w nim kwantową efektywność źródła światła, które nie jest tym samym, co technologia kropki kwantowej.

