LG Experience

Telewizor jak obraz ozdobi Twoje wnętrze

Autor Adrian Back 22.02.2023

Widok linii telewizora LG OLED Easel Art stanowi uzupełnienie jasnego, nowoczesnego salonu

Telewizor jest często centralnym punktem domu. A ponieważ telewizory stają się coraz większe, nierzadko przytłaczają wnętrze swoim wyglądem. Dlatego pojawiła się nowa kategoria urządzeń: telewizor, który wygląda jak obraz. Z jednej strony, potrafi on zgrać się z każdym stylem pomieszczenia, a z drugiej – przykuwać spojrzenia.

  • Poznaj LG OLED Objet Easel, który łączy w sobie piękny design, niesamowity dźwięk, najwyższą jakość obrazu oraz różne sposoby montażu
  • Przekonaj się, jakie technologie ma w sobie minimalistyczny LG OLED Objet Posé
  • Zapoznaj się z zaletami i wadami telewizorów wyglądających jak obraz
  • Dowiedz się, jak poprawić przyjemność z oglądania


Właśnie do tej kategorii należą telewizory LG OLED z Kolekcji Objet Posé oraz Easel. Oba te urządzenia zostały zaprojektowane na wzór obrazu w nowoczesnej ramie. Są nie tylko efektowne, ale także naszpikowane przełomową technologią OLED i wyświetlają obraz najwyższej jakości. W tym artykule lepiej poznasz telewizory LG OLED Easel i LG OLED Posé oraz ich inteligentne funkcje.


Telewizor LG OLED z Kolekcji Objet – Easel

Telewizor jak obraz? To właśnie model LG Easel, który łączy w sobie piękną formę i funkcjonalność. 

Różnica między nim a nudnym, czarnym prostokątem zwykłego telewizora to niebo a ziemia. Easel jest wyposażony w ruchomą osłonę Kvadrat, która może zakryć cały ekran. Przesuwa się ją za pomocą pilota: od pozycji zakrywającej ekran do trybu liniowego, który ukazuje różne wyświetlane informacje, na przykład godzinę czy prognozę pogody, w wybranej stylistyce. Możesz też całkiem odsłonić ekran i skorzystać z Trybu galerii, aby stworzyć własne dzieło sztuki.

LG OLED Easel to telewizor, który wygląda jak sztuka w galerii
LG OLED Easel to telewizor, który wygląda jak sztuka w galerii

Telewizor OLED Easel mógłby zawisnąć w prawdziwej galerii. Wiele telewizorów może służyć do wyświetlania obrazów, jednakże ten telewizor LG może pochwalić się nie tylko obłędnym designem, ale także wysoce realistycznym obrazem. Jest to możliwe za sprawą przodującego na rynku ekranu OLED evo oraz najnowszego procesora α9 Gen 5. Naprawdę nie sposób oderwać wzroku od tego, co wyświetla.

Specyfikacja i funkcje 

Telewizor Easel wyposażony jest w potężną technologię OLED evo, która korzysta między innymi z samoświecących, a nie podświetlanych z tyłu pikseli, które niezależnie włączają się i wyłączają. Dzięki tej funkcji możesz podziwiać czerń idealną oraz wyraziste kolory i oszałamiający kontrast między nimi. 

Telewizor wyposażony jest także w funkcję Brightness Booster, dzięki której każdy detal na ekranie jest wyrazisty, oraz w nowoczesny procesor, dopasowujący obraz i dźwięk do tego, co oglądasz. 

Aby doświadczać oglądania telewizji wszystkimi zmysłami, potrzebujesz telewizora o czystym, wielowymiarowym dźwięku. Dzięki mocy 80 W oraz 4,2-kanałowemu systemowi nagłośnienia telewizor LG OLED Easel sprawi, że poczujesz się niczym w pierwszym rzędzie w operze, kinie czy sali koncertowej.

Wymiary i rozdzielczość 

Obecnie 65-calowy telewizor LG Objet Easel 4K OLED jest dostępny w jednym rozmiarze. Zauważ jednak, że ten uniwersalny model może wyświetlać obraz w rozdzielczości 3840 x 2160.
 

Montaż i konfiguracja

Są dwa sposoby montażu telewizora Easel. Po pierwsze, możesz zamontować go płasko na ścianie, żeby wyglądał jak prawdziwe dzieło sztuki. 

Po drugie, możesz oprzeć go o ścianę pod kątem. W tym przypadku telewizor montowany jest w niewielkim odchyleniu. Jest to możliwe dzięki stojakowi, dzięki któremu telewizor przypomina płótno na sztaludze.


Telewizor LG OLED z Kolekcji Objet – Posé

A co z drugim telewizorem LG zaprojektowanym na wzór obrazu? Model Posé jest tak piękny, że znana firma designerska Moori zaprezentowała go na targach Milan Design Week 2022 – nie bez powodu. W tym telewizorze wzornictwo naprawdę gra pierwsze skrzypce. Prezentuje się on świetnie z każdej strony i potrafi wpasować się w każde wnętrze.

Telewizor LG OLED Pose art wygląda jak obraz
Telewizor LG OLED Pose art wygląda jak obraz

Ma subtelną konstrukcję złożoną z linii prostych i zaokrągleń. Wykończenie z beżowej tkaniny doda elegancji niejednemu pomieszczeniu. Uwadze projektantów nie umknął nawet tył telewizora, wyposażony w półkę do ekspozycji ulubionych książek i magazynów. Co więcej, telewizor posiada organizer kabli i akcesoriów, dzięki czemu łatwo utrzymać w jego otoczeniu porządek, żeby nic nie odwracało uwagi od urody urządzenia. 

Telewizor Posé zachwyci cię nie tylko designem. Wewnątrz ma najnowszą technologię zapewniającą niesamowitą jakość obrazu. Oprócz najlepszego na rynku ekranu z technologią OLED evo, posiada maleńki, lecz niesłychanie wydajny procesor, który odpowiada za optymalizację obrazu i dźwięku, dzięki czemu poczujesz się jak w kinie.


Specyfikacja i funkcje

Tak jak w przypadku telewizora Easel, model Posé posiada najbardziej zaawansowany wyświetlacz OLED dostępny w ofercie LG. Pozwala on na wyświetlanie obrazu o dużym kontraście i czerni dosłownie idealnej, dzięki czemu zobaczysz wyraziste kolory oraz najdrobniejsze detale.

Mówiąc o telewizorze OLED Posé, trzeba wspomnieć o jego mocy obliczeniowej. Obraz i dźwięk optymalizuje w nim sztuczna inteligencja przy użyciu najnowszego procesora α9 Gen 5.

Telewizor wyposażony jest również w technologię Dolby Vision, która gwarantuje ostry jak brzytwa, żywy obraz, oraz technologię Dolby Atmos, która odpowiada za potężny dźwięk wypełniający całe pomieszczenie. Takie rozwiązania pozwolą Ci urządzać w domu prawdziwie kinowe seanse.

Wymiary i rozdzielczość 

Model LG Posé z Kolekcji Objet jest dostępny w trzech wersjach (przekątna ekranu w calach):

Wszystkie wersje umożliwiają wyświetlanie obrazu w imponującej rozdzielczości 3840 x 2160 UltraHD 4K.

Telewizor Pose wygląda jak sztuka w każdym pomieszczeniu
Telewizor Pose wygląda jak sztuka w każdym pomieszczeniu

Montaż i konfiguracja

Tak jak w przypadku telewizora Easel, model Posé możesz postawić na dowolnej powierzchni przy użyciu efektownego stojaka lub powiesić płasko na ścianie, odłączając go od stojaka. W obu wariantach telewizor wygląda świetnie, nawet gdy nic akurat nie oglądasz. A wręcz wykorzystaj go jako telewizor jak obraz: wyświetl jedno z zainstalowanych dzieł sztuki lub wgraj własne.


Zalety i wady telewizora jak obraz

Jaki designerski telewizor kupić? Dla osób szczególnie wyczulonych na estetykę otoczenia polecamy właśnie stylowy LG Easel lub Posé. Przed kupnem telewizora, który wygląda jak obraz, zwróć uwagę na kilka czynników.

LG Easel to telewizor OLED, który wygląda jak sztuka
LG Easel to telewizor OLED, który wygląda jak sztuka

Jeżeli poszukujesz telewizora z największym ekranem, możesz wybrać telewizory 77-calowe oraz 83-calowe z serii LG OLED evo. Te telewizory z pewnością zadowolą niejednego gracza, kibica czy kinomana.


Telewizor jak obraz – cena

Kolejnym czynnikiem przy wyborze telewizora jest jego cena. Oferta standardowych telewizorów jest niezwykle szeroka i odpowiednia na każdą kieszeń. Jeżeli jednak zależy Ci na najlepszym dostępnym sprzęcie, a cena nie jest dla Ciebie przeszkodą, wybierz spośród modeli LG Easel i Posé.


Zalety

  • Modele Easel oraz Posé wyróżniają się oryginalnym i minimalistycznym designem, który odmieni każde pomieszczenie
  • Oba mogą zmieniać wygląd i stawać się dziełem sztuki
  • Są niezwykle cienkie i wiszą płasko na ścianie bez szczeliny z tyłu
  • Mają inteligentne, zaawansowane funkcje, takie jak asystent głosowy, streaming czy sztuczna inteligencja
  • Technologia OLED evo jest gwarancją wspaniałego obrazu i kontrastu dzięki czerni idealnej
  • Jakość dźwięku nie ma sobie równych, dzięki czemu możesz w pełni zanurzyć się w oglądany program


Wady 

  • Unikatowy design oraz najlepsza na rynku technologia wiążą się z dużym wydatkiem
  • Telewizory z Kolekcji Objet dopełnią każde otoczenie. Jednak nie wszystkie rozmiary są do wyboru: najmniejszy jest 42-calowy OLED Posé, a największy – 65-calowy OLED Easel


Co należy dodatkowo wziąć pod uwagę?

Jeżeli chcesz kupić do domu telewizor jak dzieło sztuki, warto pamiętać o kilku kwestiach.

Odległość od telewizora

Aby nie nadwyrężyć wzroku podczas oglądania, zachowaj odpowiednią odległość od telewizora. Jako że są to modele 4K, łatwo obliczyć, ile to jest: każdy cal przekątnej odpowiada 2,1 cm odległości, więc ekran o przekątnej 65 cali oglądaj z odległości około 1,6 m.

Kąt widzenia

Pamiętaj też o kącie widzenia. Na szczęście wszystkie telewizory OLED mają szeroki kąt widzenia – ok. 70 stopni, licząc od środka ekranu. Nawet pod kątem nie dostrzeżesz żadnej różnicy w kolorach czy w kontraście.

Kąt widzenia decyduje też o tym, gdzie ustawisz telewizor. Oba telewizory da się zamontować na ścianie, w dodatku model Posé może stać na dowolnej płaskiej powierzchni, a Easel – oparty o ścianę.

Połączenie z soundbarem

Oba telewizory posiadają wspaniały system dźwiękowy. Jeśli chcesz, łatwo podłączysz je do soundbaru lub innego systemu audio dzięki funkcji LG Sound Sync opartej na Bluetooth, która umożliwia bezprzewodowe podłączenie oraz synchronizację urządzeń.

Zarówno Easel, jak i Posé można zamontować na ścianie, więc duży soundbar nie popsuje estetyki. Jeżeli jednak chcesz postawić telewizor na stojaku, aby cieszyć się jeszcze bardziej stylowym wnętrzem, dobierz do niego kompaktowy soundbar. Jest wiele sposobów na uzyskanie wspaniałego dźwięku, a Twój dom pozostanie stylowy.

Telewizor LG, który wygląda jak sztuka, pasuje do nowoczesnego wystroju salonu
Telewizor LG, który wygląda jak sztuka, pasuje do nowoczesnego wystroju salonu

Niezależnie od konfiguracji telewizora z soundbarem, Kolekcja Objet zadba zarówno o obraz, jak i o dźwięk w Twoim kinie domowym.

Jeżeli zależy Ci na telewizorze łączącym najnowszą technologię oraz wysoką jakość obrazu z unikatowym designem, oba telewizory OLED z Kolekcji Objet na pewno sprostają Twoim wymaganiom. Telewizor jak obraz? Rozważ LG Easel i LG Posé z Kolekcji Objet.


Life's Good!

