LG Experience

Dobierz właściwy rozmiar telewizora do pokoju

14.11.2022

Przeliczanie cali na cm, aby prawidłowo odczytywać i mierzyć rozmiary telewizorów

Czy większy zawsze oznacza lepszy? Jak przeliczyć cale na centymetry? Czy wymarzony telewizor nie będzie za duży i jak go ustawić, żeby oglądało się wygodnie? Te pytania zadaje sobie każdy, kto planuje kupno telewizora. Po przeczytaniu tego artykułu będziesz już wiedzieć, ile cali powinien mieć telewizor w twoim mieszkaniu.


32, 40, 42, 43 cale – ile to centymetrów? Wymiary małych i średnich telewizorów

40 cali – ile to cm? A 32 lub 43? Poniższa tabelka pomoże ci zorientować się, ile miejsca zajmie telewizor o przekątnej ekranu od 32 do 43 cali.

Małe telewizory mogą mieć rozmiary od 32 do 43 cali
  • telewizor 32-calowy ma ok. 75 cm szerokości i 45 cm wysokości
  • telewizor 40-calowy ma ok. 90 cm szerokości i 50 cm wysokości
  • telewizor 42-calowy ma wymiary ok. 93 cm szerokości i 52 cm wysokości
  • telewizor 43-calowy ma wymiary ok. 97 cm szerokości i 56 cm wysokości


Telewizor 32-calowy: wady i zalety

Telewizory 30-kilkucalowe jeszcze nie tak dawno uchodziły za duże, teraz zaś należą do mniejszych na rynku. Często mają jednak wiele świetnych funkcji znanych z ich większych odpowiedników.

Dobrym przykładem jest LG 32LQ630B, gdzie Brightness Control AI dba o poziom jasności, a procesor α5 Gen5 AI zapewnia najlepsze wrażenia wizualne.


Telewizor 40-43-calowy: wady i zalety

Średniej wielkości telewizory to świetny wybór dla posiadaczy umiarkowanie dużych salonów. Jednym z najpopularniejszych modeli jest LG 43UP8000. Idealnie nadaje się do oglądania filmów dzięki procesorowi Quad Core Processor 4K. Prawdziwa jakość 4K czterokrotnie przewyższa tę znaną z Full HD.


48, 49, 50, 55 i 60 cali – ile to centymetrów?

W poniższej tabelce znajdziesz wymiary telewizorów o przekątnej ekranu od 48 do 60 cali, czyli średnich i dużych.

Duże rozmiary telewizorów mogą wynosić od 48-calowych do 60-calowych
  • telewizor 48-calowy ma ok. 108 cm szerokości i 63 cm wysokości
  • telewizor 49-calowy ma ok. 110 cm szerokości i 64 cm wysokości
  • telewizor 50-calowy ma ok. 112 cm szerokości i 65 cm wysokości
  • telewizor 55-calowy ma ok. 123 cm szerokości i 71 cm wysokości
  • telewizor 60-calowy ma ok. 134 cm szerokości i 77 cm wysokości


Na co zwrócić uwagę, kupując telewizor 48-60 cali?

Jeśli myślisz o zakupie telewizora o takiej przekątnej ekranu, pamiętaj, żeby umieścić go w odległości 2-2,5 metra od miejsca, gdzie siedzisz. Chyba że jest to telewizor 4K, wówczas ta odległość zmniejsza się o połowę. Oznacza to, że nawet przeciętnych rozmiarów salon pomieści 60-calowy telewizor z ekranem 4K. 

Jaki telewizor wybrać w tym przedziale wielkości? LG OLED48C21LA to 48-calowy telewizor OLED, który zapewnia wyjątkowo żywe i dokładne kolory pod każdym kątem patrzenia. Jeśli masz miejsce na 55-calowy telewizor 4K i oczekujesz obrazu najwyższej możliwej jakości, to LG 55QNED873QB da ci to, czego szukasz.


65, 70, 75 i 88 cali – ile to centymetrów? Wymiary największych telewizorów

W tabelce poniżej znajdziesz wymiary największych telewizorów, o przekątnej większej niż 65 cali.

Największe rozmiary telewizorów mogą wynosić od 65-calowych telewizorów do 88-calowych telewizorów
  • telewizor 65-calowy ma ok. 145 cm szerokości i 83 cm wysokości
  • telewizor 70-calowy ma ok. 157 cm szerokości i 91 cm wysokości
  • telewizor 75-calowy ma ok. 168 cm szerokości i 95 cm wysokości
  • telewizor 77-calowy ma ok. 174 cm szerokości i 99 cm wysokości
  • telewizor 88-calowy ma ok. 196 cm szerokości i 111 cm wysokości

Dla osób, które podczas domowych seansów naprawdę chcą czuć się jak w kinie, najlepszym rozwiązaniem będą telewizory z dużym ekranem w rozmiarze 65-88 cali. Są one również nie lada gratką dla technologicznych geeków, bo to właśnie te największe modele są wyposażone w wachlarz nowoczesnych funkcji i udogodnień.


Na co zwrócić uwagę, kupując telewizor o przekątnej 65 i więcej cali?

Kiedyś ekran tej wielkości byłby zarezerwowany dla kin domowych, ale dzięki rozwojowi wyświetlaczy OLED ogromne telewizory można teraz znaleźć w zwykłych salonach domów i mieszkań na całym świecie.

Jeśli kupisz 88-calowy telewizor z wyświetlaczem o rozdzielczości 4K lub wyższej, optymalna odległość od ekranu wynosi zaledwie około 1,8 m. Jeśli tylko twój salon czy sypialnia są wystarczająco pojemne, możesz zainwestować w choćby i największy dostępny telewizor 4K. Pamiętaj jednak o tym, by środek ekranu był na wysokości wzroku lub tuż poniżej. 

Do tej pory trzeba było również zadbać o siedzenie dokładnie naprzeciwko telewizora. Ekrany OLED można jednak oglądać bez strat nawet pod dużym kątem.

Jeśli chcesz mieć 65-calowy wyświetlacz, ale szukasz tańszego modelu, LG 65NANO783QA jest świetną opcją dla ciebie. Ten telewizor jest wyposażony w procesor α5 Gen5 AI 4K, który zapewnia inteligentną optymalizację wszystkich czynników, żeby jakość obrazu była idealna. Jeśli Twój budżet pozwala na nieco więcej, to telewizor LG OLED77B23LA jest optymalny zarówno dla miłośników filmów, jak i graczy. Zapewnia idealną czerń i niesamowity kontrast dzięki milionom samoświecących pikseli. Co więcej, jego czas reakcji to 0,1 s, czyli już nigdy nie doświadczysz opóźnień podczas grania w ulubioną strzelankę.


Jak dobrać telewizor do pomieszczenia?

Zastanów się, w jakiej odległości od kanapy będzie umieszczony telewizor. Albo zmierz odległość, jaką masz teraz, albo rozważ, czy możesz odsunąć kanapę jeszcze dalej (lub ją przysunąć, jeśli kupujesz mniejszy ekran).

Kieruj się następującymi odległościami w pierwszej i ostatniej rubryce:


Tabela rozmiarów telewizorów i odległości od ekranu

Rozmiar TVSzerokość
Wysokość
Przekątna w cm
Zalecana odległość od kanapy
32 cale75 cm45 cm81.28 cm1.34 m
40 cali90 cm50 cm101.6 cm1.68 m
42 cale93 cm52 cm106.68 cm1.76 m
43 cale97 cm56 cm109.22 cm1.81 m
48 cali108 cm63 cm121.92 cm2 m
49 cali110 cm64 cm123 cm2 m
55 cali123 cm71 cm139.7 cm2.3 m
60 cali134 cm77 cm152.4 cm2.5 m
65 cali145 cm83 cm165.1 cm2.7 m
70 cali157 cm91 cm177.8 cm2.9 m
75 cali168 cm95 cm190.5 cm3.15 m
86 cali194 cm111 cm218.4 cm3.6 m

Na jakiej wysokości umieścić telewizor?

Środek ekranu powinien znajdować się na wysokości wzroku lub nieco poniżej. Unoszenie wzroku zmęczy cię podczas maratonu ulubionego serialu czy długiego meczu. Zalecamy, aby telewizor znajdował się mniej więcej metr od podłogi.

Osoba mocująca uchwyt TV do ściany

Oczywiście zdarzają się wyjątki, na przykład jeśli zwykle oglądasz na odchylonym fotelu lub leżąc na łóżku. W takich wypadkach telewizor powinien być zamontowany wyżej, nawet na wysokości 1,8 m od podłogi. A najlepiej na specjalnym uchwycie, dzięki któremu łatwo zmienisz położenie odbiornika.


W jakiej odległości powinien stać telewizor?

Pamiętasz, jak w dzieciństwie nie wolno ci było siedzieć za blisko telewizora? Okazuje się, że rodzice naprawdę wiedzą lepiej. Jeśli telewizor będzie za blisko twarzy, możesz nadwerężyć sobie oczy. Nie jest dobrze również, jeśli siedzisz za daleko i musisz wysilać wzrok, żeby zobaczyć, co dzieje się na ekranie.

Rodzina siedzi w odpowiedniej odległości od telewizora

Na szczęście są reguły, które pomogą ci ustawić telewizor w zdrowej odległości. Podstawowa zasada mówi, że siedząc na kanapie, powinno dać się objąć wzrokiem cały ekran. A mówiąc dokładniej: stosuj zasadę 4,2 cm odległości od telewizora na każdy cal przekątnej ekranu (w przypadku popularnych Full HD). Na przykład, jeśli masz 50-calowy telewizor, kanapa powinna być odsunięta na 2,1 metra. Telewizory 4K Ultra HD pozwalają na oglądanie ze znacznie mniejszej odległości – możesz ustawić kanapę dwa razy bliżej (przelicznik to wówczas 2,1 cm na każdy cal ekranu). Szczegóły obrazu będą dobrze widoczne i ostre nawet z bliska.


Czy warto wybrać największy telewizor?

Największy telewizor nie zawsze będzie najlepszym rozwiązaniem do małych i średnich pomieszczeń. Dlaczego? Dlatego, że przy za dużym ekranie szybko zmęczy cię przeskakiwanie wzrokiem z jednego końca ekranu na drugi. Warto jednak kupić największy nadający się do pomieszczenia telewizor – dzięki temu będziesz w pełni cieszyć się rozrywką. Ponadto za mały ekran może spowodować, że pewne szczegóły obrazu ci umkną. Pamiętaj, że technologia 4K skraca zalecany dystans między oglądającym a ekranem telewizora, czyli telewizor 4K możesz instalować w stosunkowo małym salonie czy sypialni.


Teraz lepiej rozumiesz, jak przeliczać wymiary telewizorów w calach na centymetry, jakie wymiary ma telewizor 65 cali, a jakie – telewizor 32-calowy. Wiesz też, jak znaleźć odpowiednią odległość od telewizora dla każdego wnętrza. A dzięki nowoczesnej technologii okazuje się, że możesz wstawić duży ekran 4K nawet do małego wnętrza. Teraz tylko wybierz telewizor odpowiedni dla siebie.


