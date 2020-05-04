Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Dlaczego OLED to najlepszy telewizor do gier?

Autor Adrian Back 04.05.2020

lg-magazine_why-oled-is-the-best-tv-for-gaming_key-visual.jpg

Odkryj, w jaki sposób najnowsza technologia zastosowana w telewizorach OLED marki LG zapewnia niesamowite i wciągające wrażenia, dzięki czemu są to najlepsze telewizory do gier.

Gdy marka LG po raz pierwszy wprowadziła na rynek serię komercyjnych telewizorów OLED w 2012 roku, wywołało to duże poruszenie. Telewizor ten umiejscowiony obok najlepszych telewizorów LCD wyróżniał się z właściwych powodów. To dlatego, że LG zrezygnowało z panelu pikseli z podświetleniem i zamiast tego stworzyło wyświetlacz, w którym każdy pojedynczy piksel świeci indywidualnie.

Było to niezwykle istotne, ponieważ w przypadku wyświetlacza 4K możliwość kontrolowania każdej pojedynczej kropki w siatce pikseli o rozdzielczości 3840 x 2160 doprowadziła do uzyskania niesamowicie żywych kolorów i głębokiej czerni. Nagle filmy i programy telewizyjne były oglądane dokładnie tak, jak chciał tego reżyser. 

Ten postęp technologiczny oznaczał również, że duże ekrany nie musiały już być pokaźnych rozmiarów i przestały dominować pokój. Dzięki OLED od LG można mieć 77-calowy ekran o szerokości mniejszej niż 3 mm, co oznacza, że przylega on do ściany i wygląda bardziej jak dzieło sztuki. 

Wynika to z tego, że rdzeń technologii znajduje się w dołączonej listwie głośnikowej z systemem Dolby Atmos. W pełni wciągający dźwięk kinowy pozwala słyszeć dźwięk w 360-stopniowej bańce. Równie ważna jest technologia Dolby Vision, która zapewnia lepszą jasność i ciemniejszą czerń, dyskredytując kompletnie HDR. 

Wszystkie te funkcje telewizorów OLED marki LG poprawiły ogólne wrażenia podczas oglądania filmów i seriali. A teraz będą miały taki sam wpływ na granie w gry, ponieważ LG połączyło swoje siły z NVIDIA, dzięki czemu gry rozgrywane na dużym ekranie są całkowicie płynne i jeszcze bardziej wciągające. 


Granie na dużym ekranie

Przy tak ogromnej ofercie telewizorów, wybór odpowiedniego telewizora do gier może być trudny. Trzeba wziąć pod uwagę wiele kwestii, od częstotliwości odświeżania i rozmiaru ekranu po rozdzielczość. Nie ma gracza, który nie był zmuszony do zaprzestania gry z powodu przerywania obrazu lub opóźnień w wyświetlaniu. Może to być bardzo frustrujące, szczególnie podczas grania w gry Battle Royale, takie jak Fortnite, gdzie jakiekolwiek opóźnienie w wyświetlaniu może stanowić prawdziwy problem. 

Zdobycie wiedzy na temat tego, który telewizor jest najlepszy do grania, może być trudne, ale współpraca LG z NVIDIA ma na celu rozwiązanie wielu problemów napotykanych przez graczy, którzy szukają odpowiedniego ekranu. 

Teraz najnowsze produkty OLED marki LG będą oferować niesamowitą szybkość i oszałamiające odwzorowanie kolorów dzięki zastosowaniu kompatybilności NVIDIA G-SYNC. Oznacza to doskonałą wydajność i jakość obrazu, która zapewnia płynne i wciągające wrażenia z grania w gry bez migotania lub przerywania obrazu. 

Dostępne modele telewizorów 4K OLED od 55 do 77 cali - gry na tych ekranach zapewniają częstotliwość odświeżania do 120 Hz, co oznacza bardzo szybki czas reakcji. Opóźnienie wejściowe będzie również ledwo zauważalne w zakresie 6 milisekund dla treści 1440p i 13 milisekund dla treści 4K przy 60 Hz. 

Mówiąc najprościej, to minimalne opóźnienie wejściowe w telewizorach OLED bez utraty jakości obrazu oznacza, że doznasz niesamowitych wrażeń bez zakłóceń. Może to również mieć ogromne znaczenie podczas grania w gry online i okazać się kluczowe w odniesieniu sukcesu w Rocket League lub Apex Legends. 

lg-magazine_why-oled-is-the-best-tv-for-gaming_sub-img_1.jpg
lg-magazine_why-oled-is-the-best-tv-for-gaming_sub-img_ro.jpg
Pełne wrażenia

Jedną z największych rewolucji w grach było ulepszenie HDR10, technologii, która pozwala twórcom gier tworzyć atmosferę poprzez zmianę jasności lub intensywności na ekranie. Jest to doskonale widoczne w grach takich jak The Last of Us i Resident Evil 7, w których nastrój jest kreowany za pomocą scen filmowych o ciemnych i ponurych kolorach. 

Dzięki najnowszym modelom telewizorów OLED firmy LG doświadczysz prawdziwego piękna i suspensu tych gier dzięki obsłudze technologii HDR10 i Dolby Vision. Zapewnia to do 120 klatek na sekundę dla treści Full HD i wykorzystuje specyfikacje HDMI 2.1, takie jak tryb automatycznego niskiego opóźnienia, zmienną częstotliwość odświeżania i kanał zwrotny audio. 

Zrobi to ogromną różnicę, zwłaszcza gdy wreszcie pojawi się The Last of Us 2, ponieważ demo pokazało, jak dostosowanie poziomu jasności do sceny może zmienić emocje gracza. Te żywe kolory sprawią, że jeszcze łatwiej zanurzysz się w świat wspaniałych gier, takich jak Forza 7, God of War i Assassins Creed.

Oczywiście nie tylko jakość obrazu ma wpływ na wrażenia gracza, dźwięk również odgrywa istotną rolę we wciągnięciu nas w grę. Nowe telewizory OLED obsługują kinowe formaty audio, takie jak Dolby Atmos i przełomowy Dolby TrueHD. Wyróżniają się także dźwiękiem stworzonym w oparciu o sztuczną inteligencję LG, zapewniającym niesamowity wirtualny dźwięk przestrzenny 5.1.

Dźwięk ten przeniesie Cię w świat gry, a możliwość ustalenia dokładnej lokalizacji przeciwnika za pomocą precyzyjnego dźwięku będzie kluczowa w grach typu pierwszoosobowe strzelanki FPS. 

lg-magazine_why-oled-is-the-best-tv-for-gaming_sub-img_3.jpg
lg-magazine_why-oled-is-the-best-tv-for-gaming_sub-img_4.jpg
Korzyści z OLED

Oprócz niskich opóźnień, ostrej jakości obrazu i niewiarygodnego dźwięku, istnieją inne powody, aby grać w gry na telewizorach OLED. Rozmycie ruchu, które często widać na wyświetlaczach LCD, praktycznie nie występuje w telewizorach OLED, a mniejsza jasność przy szerokich kątach widzenia i brak zmiany kolorów sprawia, że jest to lepsze w lokalnych grach dla wielu graczy.

Kąty widzenia we wszystkich telewizorach OLED są niesamowite, co oznacza, że Ty i Twoi przyjaciele możecie usiąść w dowolnym miejscu w pokoju i oglądać doskonały obraz bez utraty kolorów.

Gra na dużym telewizorze o wysokiej rozdzielczości jest również świetna do grania na podzielonym ekranie, szczególnie jeśli znajomi przyjdą na Mario Kart 8.

Dzięki połączeniu żywych kolorów, doskonałej czerni, niezwykłej rozdzielczości ekranu i niesamowitego czasu reakcji, a także korekcji w czasie rzeczywistym z NVIDIA G-SYNC, nie ma wątpliwości, że nawet najbardziej doświadczony gracz będzie pod wrażeniem telewizorów OLED firmy LG.

Jeśli potrzebujesz szybkich czasów reakcji na odnoszenie sukcesów w Overwatch lub Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, chcesz przenieść się do przerażającego świata Resident Evil 7 lub zobaczyć detale otoczenia w Shadow of the Tomb Raider, telewizor LG OLED 4K to idealny wybór.

lg-magazine_why-oled-is-the-best-tv-for-gaming_sub-img_5.jpg
lg-magazine_why-oled-is-the-best-tv-for-gaming_sub-img_6.jpg

