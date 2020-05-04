Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Jak stworzyć ergonomiczne miejsce pracy?

Autor Rachel Ingram 04.05.2020

LG Monitors contribute to an ergonomic workstation.

Ludzie nie zostali stworzeni do siedzenia przy biurkach i wpatrywania się w ekrany komputerów, więc nie dziwi fakt, że długie spędzanie czasu przy biurku może być szkodliwe dla naszego zdrowia. Dzisiaj podzielimy się kilkoma ważnymi wskazówkami odnośnie stworzenia ergonomicznego miejsca pracy, aby móc pracować w komfortowych warunkach.


Czy Twój monitor jest ustawiony w prawidłowej pozycji?

Nieprawidłowe ustawienie monitora może prowadzić do przemęczenia oczu, a także bólów szyi i pleców, które z czasem mogą przekształcić się w poważniejsze problemy układu mięśniowo-szkieletowego. Oto kilka prostych wskazówek na prawidłowe ustawienie monitora:


  • Bezpośrednio przed sobą - nie powinno się obracać głowy, aby patrzeć na monitor.
  • Co najmniej na wyciągnięcie ręki od siebie - powinien znajdować się co najmniej 43 cm od twoich oczu.
  • Z dala od oślepiającego światła - powstrzymaj przenikanie przez pobliskie okno światła słonecznego, które tworzy blask, ustawiając monitor pod właściwym kątem do okna lub za pomocą rolet w słoneczne dni.
  • Na poziomie lub poniżej poziomu oczu - powinien znajdować się na takiej wysokości, aby oczy były lekko skierowane w dół patrząc na środek ekranu. Użyj podstawy monitora, aby upewnić się, że góra ekranu jest około 17 stopni niższa od poziomu oczu.


Powinno się patrzeć na monitor bez wyciągania, zginania, obciążania lub wyginania ciała do innych niewygodnych pozycji. Monitor 27UP85NP-W firmy LG idealnie nadaje się do tworzenia komfortowych warunków pracy dzięki wbudowanym ergonomicznym funkcjom, które obejmują wszechstronną regulację wysokości, nachylenia i obrotu ekranu, ułatwiającą stworzenie idealnej dla Ciebie pozycji. Wyświetlacz Full HD IPS oznacza, że jakość obrazu jest znakomita pod każdym kątem, więc nie trzeba przekręcać głowy ani męczyć oczu, aby uzyskać wyraźny obraz na ekranie.

Kobieta siedzi przy ergonomicznym stanowisku pracy z monitorem ultrawide.
Kobieta siedzi przy ergonomicznym stanowisku pracy z monitorem ultrawide.

Wyeliminowanie zmęczenia oczu

Nawet przy prawidłowo ustawionej wysokości i odległości monitora siedzenie przed jasnym ekranem komputera jest ogromnym obciążeniem dla oczu. Dobra wiadomość jest taka, że wybór odpowiedniego monitora może zmniejszyć zmęczenie oczu podczas pracy. Sekretem jest monitor, który redukuje niebieskie światło, taki jak 27MK600M LG, wyposażony w tryb czytnika, zapewniający oczom komfortowe warunki nawet podczas czytania długich dokumentów. Ten praktycznie bezramkowy monitor IPS jest również wyposażony w funkcję Flicker-Safe, która prawie całkowicie redukuje migotanie, tworząc stabilny obraz, który chroni oczy przed przemęczeniem.

Colleagues collaborate at an ergonomic workstation with an ultrawide monitor.
Colleagues collaborate at an ergonomic workstation with an ultrawide monitor.

Wybierz zakrzywiony monitor dla wygody oczu

Oprócz ustawienia prawidłowej wysokości monitora względem oczu, innym sposobem na zmniejszenie zmęczenia oczu jest wybór zakrzywionego monitora, który naśladuje naturalną krzywiznę oka, aby ułatwić oglądanie całego ekranu jednocześnie. Jest to szczególnie ważne w przypadku dużych monitorów, ponieważ zewnętrzne części płaskiego ekranu mogą znajdować się poza polem widzenia, co prowadzi do obciążenia oczu. Nie dzieje się tak w przypadku ergonomicznie zaprojektowanych zakrzywionych monitorów LG, takich jak 34WR55QC-B, które oferują wciągające wrażenia bez obciążania oczu dzięki zakrzywionemu ekranowi o ogromnej wielkości, precyzyjnemu odwzorowaniu kolorów i wyraźniejszemu oraz jaśniejszemu HDR.

An ergonomic workstation with a wide curved monitor.
An ergonomic workstation with a wide curved monitor.

Wysokość monitora ma znaczenie

Jak wspomniano wcześniej, odpowiednia wysokość monitora ma kluczowe znaczenie w celu uniknięcia zmęczenia oczu i bólu szyi, a zaradzi temu podstawa monitora, niezależnie od tego, czy jest to zwykły wolnostojący podnośnik, czy też zaawansowane technologicznie ramię monitora, które zapewnia całkowitą swobodę ruchów. Oprócz ustawienia monitora na wygodnej wysokości, wielką zaletą jego podstawy jest to, że zwalnia ona miejsce na biurku. Bardzo szerokie monitory, takie jak LG 34wr55qc b, wymagają szczególnie wytrzymałej podstawy w celu zapewnienia stabilności.

An LG curved monitor sits on a minimal ergonomic desk.
An LG curved monitor sits on a minimal ergonomic desk.

Zainwestuj w ergonomiczne biurko i krzesło

Problem wyboru odpowiedniego monitora i jego prawidłowego ustawienia masz już za sobą, ale jeśli poważnie myślisz o poprawie swojego komfortu, ergonomiczne biurko i krzesło będą dobrą inwestycją. Wysokość biurka robi wielką różnicę; gdy położysz łokcie na biurku, klawiatura powinna znajdować się pod kątem 90 stopni od ramion. Ta sama zasada obowiązuje, jeśli masz biurko do pracy na stojąco: te biurka są hitem nie bez powodu, ale musisz ustawić odpowiednią wysokość, aby wygodnie pracować.

Jeśli wybierzesz tradycyjne biurko, potrzebujesz również ergonomicznego krzesła. Musi zmieścić się pod biurkiem, aby można było usytuować się w komfortowej odległości od klawiatury, więc upewnij się, że wysokość podłokietników jest regulowana. Regulowane podparcie lędźwiowe pomoże ci osiągnąć wygodną postawę, jednocześnie zmniejszając nacisk na kręgosłup, a siedzisko krzesła powinno być regulowane do takiej wysokości, która umożliwi płaskie ułożenie stóp na podłodze z kolanami zgiętymi pod kątem 90 stopni.

Wygodne krzesło tworzy ergonomiczne stanowisko pracy.
Wygodne krzesło tworzy ergonomiczne stanowisko pracy.

Ergonomiczna klawiatura i myszka: czy warto?

Toczy się wiele dyskusji na temat tego, czy ergonomiczne klawiatury i myszki są rzeczywiście tak bardzo korzystne dla użytkownika. Badania wykazują, że ergonomiczna klawiatura w rzeczywistości nie pomaga po urazie spowodowanego pisaniem, a inne wady to spowolnienie pisania, brak intuicyjności w obsłudze i powodowanie innych rodzajów zmęczenia w przeciwieństwie do zwykłej klawiatury. Tak więc po stworzeniu ergonomicznego miejsca pracy - ustawieniu pozycji monitora, biurka i krzesła - od Ciebie zależy, czy pójdziesz na całość i zainwestujesz również w ergonomiczną klawiaturę i myszkę.

Klawiatura i mysz stanowią uzupełnienie ergonomicznego stanowiska pracy.
Klawiatura i mysz stanowią uzupełnienie ergonomicznego stanowiska pracy.

Life's Good!

