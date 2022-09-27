Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024)

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024)

LG Experience

IFA 2022: „Życie wymyślone na nowo” z innowacjami LG

Autor Nicole Frost 27.09.2022

LG's IFA 2022 banners marking the exhibit entrance
  • Targi IFA 2022, na których nie zabrakło futurystycznych urządzeń domowych, a wystawy LG były najbardziej imponującymi wystawami w historii tej firmy, były pełne rewolucyjnych innowacji, które ucieleśniają „życie wymyślone na nowo”.
  • Na wystawie Home Bar firma LG zaprezentowała kolekcję produktów lifestylowych, dzięki którym można przenieść swoje hobby na wyższy poziom.
  • Luksus i rozrywka stały się jednością, tworząc fundament trzech wszechstronnych, designerskich ekspozycji, które w jednym kroku odmienią każdy dom.
  • Dbanie o siebie nabrało zupełnie nowego znaczenia dzięki nowo wprowadzonej linii wielofunkcyjnych urządzeń firmy LG.

Dla osób chcących poznać najnowsze produkty firmy LG, targi IFA 2022 były epicentrum wszystkiego, co nowe i rewolucyjne w dziedzinie elektroniki użytkowej. Wiodąca marka domowego sprzętu elektronicznego zaprezentowała szeroką gamę nigdy wcześniej niespotykanych inteligentnych urządzeń, od miniaturowego krytego ogrodu po największy na świecie telewizor OLED.

Na targach IFA 2022 firma LG skupiła się na produktach, które zostały zaprojektowane tak, aby przy każdym ich użyciu Twoje życie nabrało nowych barw. Zapoznaj się z niektórymi propozycjami, które obrazują wyrafinowaną, rosnącą w popularność technologię oraz przełomowe nowości, z których znana jest firma LG.

Odmień swój dom, wybierając lifestylowe’y telewizor

Na wystawie Home Living firmy LG podczas targów IFA 2022 odwiedzający mogli poznać 4 zupełnie nowe sposoby oglądania telewizji dzięki kunsztownym ekranom OLED. Każdy z nich wyróżnia się niepowtarzalnym designem w nowoczesnym wydaniu.

The largest OLED TV in the world from LG at IFA 2022
The largest OLED TV in the world from LG at IFA 2022

Największy telewizor OLED na świecie przykuje uwagę każdego telewidza

Telewizor LG OLED evo Gallery Edition 97G2 o niezwykłej przekątnej ekranu 97 cali zrobił na uczestnikach targów IFA 2022 wielkie wrażenie. Funkcja Gallery Design oraz ultracienki ekran sprawiają, że telewizor stapia się ze ścianą, tworząc dzieło sztuki dopełniające każde pomieszczenie.

The LG Flex bendable OLED gaming monitor at IFA 2022
The LG Flex bendable OLED gaming monitor at IFA 2022

OLED Flex wyznacza kierunek

42-calowy ekran OLED Flex można wygiąć na 20 sposobów lub pozostawić całkowicie płaski, aby uzyskać dokładnie taki kąt widzenia, jakiego oczekujesz.

LG OLED Objet Collection Easel zasługuje na światła reflektorów

Sztaluga LG OLED ma elegancki wygląd, który może podnieść rangę każdego wnętrza. Model ten jest wyposażony w ruchomą osłonę z tkaniny, którą można sterować zdalnie. Po ustawieniu opcji Live View, osłona przesuwa się w górę i zmniejsza wielkość widocznego ekranu. Dzięki temu widzowie mogą w pełni wykorzystać przydatne funkcje, takie jak sprawdzanie daty i godziny lub przeglądanie listy odtwarzania muzyki.

The LG Easel lifestyle TV in line view at the LG IFA 2022 exhibition
The LG Easel lifestyle TV in line view at the LG IFA 2022 exhibition
The LG OLED Pose lifestyle TV is an example of innovation from LG at IFA 2022
The LG OLED Pose lifestyle TV is an example of innovation from LG at IFA 2022

Zachwyć się uderzającą prostotą dzięki LG OLED Objet Collection Posé

Innym przyciągającym w minimalistyczny sposób uwagę lifestylowym telewizorem jest LG OLED Posé. Ten elegancki wyświetlacz wygląda jak dzieło sztuki na parze smukłych stojaków w kształcie litery A.

Te lifestylowe ekrany uosabiają najwyższą wydajność, z której znane są telewizory OLED firmy LG. Jednocześnie każdy z nich daje widzom swobodę całkowitej zmiany wyglądu każdego pomieszczenia, w którym telewizor zostanie umieszczony.

Spersonalizuj swój wygląd w Styling Room

Kiedy już wymyślisz na nowo swoją przestrzeń, możesz skupić się na ulepszaniu siebie. Styl życia i udogodnienia stały się jednością na stoisku LG na targach IFA 2022 Styling Room, gdzie zaprezentowano szeroką gamę wielofunkcyjnych urządzeń, które pełnią funkcję mebli. Linia LG Styler i LG Aero Tower to tylko kilka nowości, które pokazują, że praktyczność może mieć również osobisty charakter.

Odśwież swój styl dzięki nowej linii Styler

LG Styler to wiodąca w branży szafa parowa, która utrzymuje najcenniejsze ubrania w czystości, świeżości i gotowości do noszenia. W tym roku na targach IFA 2022 firma LG odświeżyła linię Styler, wprowadzając innowacyjne urządzenie LG Styler ShoeCase. Ten zajmujący niewiele miejsca sprzęt posiada przezroczyste panele, które chronią buty przed wilgocią i promieniowaniem UV. Dzięki temu połączeniu możesz zadbać o swoje zamszowe, skórzane lub płócienne buty w taki sam sposób, w jaki dbasz o swoje ulubione garnitury, sukienki i delikatne ubrania.

A man listens to music next to his LG Shoe Styler at IFA 2022
A man listens to music next to his LG Shoe Styler at IFA 2022

Znajdź idealne rozwiązanie 2 w 1 razem z Aero Furniture

Dbanie o siebie nie ogranicza się do garderoby. Zestaw LG Aero Furniture to kolekcja wielofunkcyjnych urządzeń, które pełnią rolę dekoracji domu.

Jednym z wiodących elementów tej kolekcji jest LG Aero Tower, czyli elegancki oczyszczacz powietrza, który może poszczycić się mnogością intuicyjnych funkcji. To inteligentne urządzenie utrzymuje powietrze w czystości, usuwając szkodliwe cząsteczki z powietrza, którym oddychasz. Jako część zestawu mebli Aero, może ono bezproblemowo współpracować z samojezdnym odkurzaczem lub oczyszczaczem wody LG.

Odkryj nowy typ produktu „zrób to sam” dzięki LG Home Bar

A gdyby tak móc uprawiać własne warzywa lub warzyć kufel własnego piwa na blacie kuchennym? LG Tiiun i LG Homebrew zaprezentowane przez firmę LG na wystawie IFA 2022 Home Bar to dwie linie produktów nastawionych na eksperymentowanie. Te rewolucyjne urządzenia nablatowe mogą całkowicie odmienić każdą kuchnię, otwierając jednocześnie drzwi do nowych hobby zaledwie jednym gestem.

An LG Tiiun smart indoor garden in a modern living room
An LG Tiiun smart indoor garden in a modern living room

Uprawa warzyw w pomieszczeniach z Tiiun lub Tiiun Mini

Na targach IFA 2022 firma LG wypuściła nową parę inteligentnych ogrodów wewnętrznych, które są stylowe, opływowe i zbudowane tak, aby zmniejszyć nakład pracy w ogródku. LG Tiiun i LG Tiiun Mini to hydroponiczne urządzenia ogrodowe, które pozwalają na uprawę roślin w pomieszczeniach, niezależnie od pogody.

Ciesz się świeżymi ziołami lub kwiatami przez cały rok dzięki wewnętrznemu inteligentnemu ogrodowi, który może regulować temperaturę, wilgotność i oświetlenie, automatycznie dostosowując się do cyklu wzrostu każdej rośliny. Standardowy LG Tiiun ma miejsce na 12 różnych strąków, a LG Tiiun Mini jest przyjazną dla mieszkań alternatywą, która posiada cztery miejsca na rośliny.

Uwarz swoje własne piwo z Homebrew

Jeśli masz szczególne wymagania co do chmielu i jęczmienia, warzenie własnego piwa jest pożądaną opcją. Tradycyjnie to hobby wymagałoby magazynu pełnego sprzętu i mogłoby wiązać się z bałaganem. Jak pokazano na targach IFA 2022, firma LG uprościła ten proces dzięki LG Homebrew.

To urządzenie typu „wszystko w jednym” eliminuje bałagan, stres i ból głowy spowodowany procesem warzenia, pozwalając Ci uwarzyć porcję wielkości szklanki dowolnego piwa, na które masz w danej chwili ochotę. Wystarczy włożyć wybraną kapsułkę i pozwolić, aby LG Homebrew wykonało całą pracę.


Kiedy weźmiemy pod lupę najnowszą linię produktów firmy LG, możemy dojść do wniosku, że głównym punktem targów IFA 2022 była modernizacja domu w praktyczny sposób. Wygoda jeszcze nigdy nie była bardziej stylowa, a inteligentna technologia sprawia, że łatwiej niż kiedykolwiek można rozpocząć nowe hobby lub znaleźć czas na stare. Uprawiaj swój własny ziołowy ogródek, uwarz własne piwo lub bądź projektantem swoich wnętrz dzięki jednemu z tych wielofunkcyjnych urządzeń.


Life's Good!

