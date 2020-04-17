Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Szafy parowe LG Styler

An image of a person washing hands

Wskazówki

Porady LG dotyczące przestrzegania higieny w Twoim domu

Zapewnienie higienicznej czystości swojego domu jest szczególnie ważne w chwili obecnej – odkryj, jak LG może ci w tym pomóc.

LG's IFA 2022 banners marking the exhibit entrance

Nowości

IFA 2022: „Życie wymyślone na nowo” z innowacjami LG

Jeśli szukasz najnowszych, najbardziej innowacyjnych produktów firmy LG, targi IFA 2022 były wydarzeniem, w którym powinieneś być. Zapoznaj się z niektórymi z naszych ulubionych propozycji.

LG styler - szafa parowa

Tech Hub

Jak korzystać z szafy parowej LG Styler?

LG Styler to szafa parowa, która w pozwala w szybki sposób odświeżyć ubrania, pozbywając się z nich brzydkich zapachów, zarazków oraz alergenów. Jednocześnie działa jak parownica, wygładzając...

Szafa parowa LG Styler w drewnianej garderobie

Nowości

Szafa parowa LG Styler - odświeżanie i prasowanie parą

Podobno istnieją ludzie, którzy lubią prasować. Czasem słyszy się o takowych, ale trudno ich namierzyć. Problem jest bardzo powszechny i wiedzą o tym wszyscy. „Chodziłbym w koszulach, ale...

IFA 2018: A view of the style section, including a number of LG ThinQ products which help you live a better life

Nowości

Targi IFA 2018: Styl w inteligentnym domu od LG

Firma LG uczestniczy w targach IFA - największym pokazie elektroniki użytkowej w Europie. Odwiedź strefę Care Zone i wypróbuj nasze innowacyjne urządzenia z technologią ThinQ.

Technologia, która poprawia Twoje życie codzienne

