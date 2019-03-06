Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Szafa parowa LG Styler - odświeżanie i prasowanie parą

06.03.2019

Szafa parowa LG Styler w drewnianej garderobie

Podobno istnieją ludzie, którzy lubią prasować. Czasem słyszy się o takowych, ale trudno ich namierzyć. Problem jest bardzo powszechny i wiedzą o tym wszyscy. „Chodziłbym w koszulach, ale nie chce mi się ich prasować”- częstokroć mówią panowie.

Panie doskonale wiedzą, jak trudno jest wyprasować niektóre tkaniny, więc rezygnują z założenia tych części garderoby, wskazując na brak czasu na prasowanie. Samo określenie i uwypuklenie owego problemu nie sprawia jednak, że znika on samoistnie. A przecież dziś każdy musi wyglądać dobrze.

Reklamy ze wszystkich stron pokazują nam wyidealizowany, perfekcyjny świat ludzi idealnie zbudowanych i wspaniale ubranych. Mężczyzna po całym dniu w idealnie prostym garniturze? Czemu nie! Kobieta wyglądająca świeżo po męczącej jeździe z Krakowa do Gdańska? Ależ tak. I choć prawda jest taka, że do owego prezentowanego świata bardzo trudno nam dotrzeć, standardy estetyczne z biegiem lat znacznie się podnoszą. Rola wyglądu jest istotna- przecież pierwszego dobrego wrażenia nie da się zrobić dwa razy.

Innymi słowy żyjemy coraz lepiej i coraz ładniej. Niestety także coraz szybciej. Jak więc przy natłoku zajęć poradzić sobie z narastającymi obowiązkami, kurczącą się dobą i coraz większymi wymaganiami wszystkich dookoła? Fakty są takie, że ludzkość od zarania dziejów szuka sposobów na zautomatyzowanie codziennych czynności, na ułatwienie sobie życia. Dlatego powstały pralki, zmywarki, suszarki, lodówki, kuchenki, piecyki i wiele innych artykułów gospodarstwa domowego, które sprawiają, że nie spędzamy całego dnia rozwodząc się nad drobiazgami. A co by było, gdyby się okazało, że istnieje urządzenie, które potrafi samo zadbać o naszą garderobę? Nie tylko ją wyprasować, ale też odświeżyć, wysuszyć oraz w bezpieczny sposób zdezynfekować?

LG Styler – świeża garderoba bez wysiłku

LG Styler to rodzaj elektronicznej szafy, z wewnętrznym systemem rotujących wieszaków, w której umieszczamy nasze ubrania, a ona sprawia, że wyjmujemy z niej rzeczy czyste, wyprasowane i gotowe do noszenia. Brzmi to może jak scenariusz filmu science fiction, ale musimy pogodzić się z faktem, że czas nie stanął w miejscu, a technologia cały czas się rozwija. Pewne rzeczy, które dziesięć lat temu były nowością, dziś są standardem. Takim standardem z pewnością za jakiś czas stanie się ten innowacyjny dziś wynalazek. Od tej pory nie musimy już przejmować się stertą niewyprasowanych koszul lub garniturem, który wymaga idealnego stanu. Innowacyjność owego wynalazku polega głównie na bardzo szerokim spektrum jego możliwości.

Szafa parowa LG Styler w nowoczesnej sypialni
Szafa parowa LG Styler w nowoczesnej sypialni

Co takiego potrafi LG Styler?

  • Pranie ubrań przy pomocy pary

Niektóre elementy naszej garderoby nie mogą być prane zbyt często. Każda wizyta w pralni chemicznej jest związana z sukcesywnym zużyciem ubrań. Garnitury, kreacje wieczorowe, płaszcze potrzebują zatem bardzo łagodnego traktowania. Ale nie tylko o eleganckie ubrania tu chodzi. Wypranie i wysuszenie zwykłego swetra wiąże się często z problemem i ryzykiem zdeformowania. LG Styler świetnie radzi sobie niemalże z każdym elementem garderoby.

  • Odświeżanie ubrań

Czasem nie potrzebujemy prać, a chcemy jedynie odświeżyć nasze ubrania. Czy jednak zwykłe wietrzenie na balkonie wystarczy? Nie zawsze i nie przy każdej pogodzie. Na szczęście LG Styler odświeża każdą garderobę skutecznie i łagodnie. Urządzenie znakomicie radzi sobie z wszelkimi obcymi zapachami: perfumami, woniami kulinarnymi, przemysłowymi, a nawet z dymem papierosowym. Można więc rzecz, że poddajemy nasze ubrania procesowi skutecznego hiper-wietrzenia.

  • Suszenie ubrań

Prócz prania i odświeżania LG Styler posiada także funkcję suszenia. Proces ten wewnątrz urządzenia przebiega niezwykle łagodnie, nie niszcząc delikatnych włókien naszej odzieży. Możemy śmiało powiedzieć, iż szafa parowa troskliwie opiekuje się nawet najbardziej wymagającymi tkaninami.

  • Prasowanie

Tak! Choć trudno w to uwierzyć LG Styler posiada umiejętność prasowania ubrań. Od tej pory koniec z deskami do prasowania i lękiem przed pozostawionym włączonym żelazkiem. Nadchodzi zupełnie nowa epoka. Koniec kłótni małżeńskich, prasowania w ostatniej chwili, nerwowej atmosfery. Wreszcie można na każde spotkanie założyć koszulę idealną. A przecież to właśnie koszula jest najprostszym sposobem na okazanie światu szacunku.

  • Prasowanie kantów

Jeśli jednak myślicie, że wspomniane wyżej prasowanie jest pobieżne i ogólne – nic bardziej mylnego. Nie chodzi jedynie o zwykłe prostowanie włókien. LG Styler posiada zdolność dokładnego prasowania. Specjalny, dedykowany program do spodni sprawia, że każdy kant będzie wyglądać idealnie.

  • Pozbycie się alergenów z ubrań i tekstyliów

Na szczęście higiena ma dla nas coraz większe znaczenie. LG Styler potrafi w łagodny sposób zdezynfekować nasze ubrania. W rezultacie otrzymujemy świeże, pachnące, uprasowane, gotowe do założenia ubrania, dodatkowo bezpieczne dla alergików i osób wrażliwych. Dodatkowo szafa parowa może zadbać o tekstylia, a nawet dziecięce pluszowe maskotki.

LG Styler – co jeszcze warto wiedzieć?

LG Styler nie zajmuje dużo miejsca. Owszem, to słuszne urządzenie AGD. Sformułowanie „szafa” jest tu jednak nieco na wyrost i bardziej ma ukazać ogólny charakter wynalazku oraz sprawić, że łatwiej go będzie sobie wyobrazić. Wymiary Stylera to 58,5 x 44,5 x 185 cm, a zatem można spokojnie zmieścić do niemal każdej łazienki, garderoby czy sypialni. Waży niecałe 50 kg, więc daleko mu do wagi przeciętnej pralki ważącej aż 80 kg. Przestawienie i idealne dopasowanie urządzenia do naszej przestrzeni nie powinno zatem nastręczać trudności. Szczególnie, że nie ma potrzeby podłączania go do żadnej instalacji wodnej. Jedyne, czego potrzebujemy to zwykłe gniazdko 230V.

Uniwersalny design sprawia, że Styler idealnie wpisze się w każdą strukturę nowoczesnego i eleganckiego miejsca. Pasuje zarówno do wnętrz hoteli i biur, jak również do każdego schludnego domu. Urządzenie jest smukłe, zgrabne i bardzo stylowe. Produkowane są w uniwersalnych kolorach: ciemnobrązowym i białym.

Ubrania, a para wodna

Para wodna to inaczej gazowy stan skupienia wody. Powstaje ona zwykle na skutek kontrastów temperaturowych. Czy tylko w czajniku, gdy zostaje przekroczone 100 stopni Celcjusza? Nie tylko. Przecież na mrozie możemy zaobserwować owe zjawisko gdy oddychamy, mówimy lub w inny sposób emitujemy ciepłe powietrze. Proces ten widoczny jest także w naturze, np. w gejzerach. Para wodna w atmosferze naszej planety odgrywa bardzo ważną rolę. To właśnie ona w znaczącym stopniu kształtuje pogodę i klimat. Jej własności i przemiany wpływają na wiele zjawisk atmosferycznych.

Proces już dawno został ujarzmiony i w sztucznie wywoływanej formie wykorzystywany jest w technice, a ostatnio coraz częściej pojawia się w urządzeniach służących do pielęgnacji ubrań. Dzieje się tak ze względu na niezwykłe właściwości pary wodnej:

  • Para wodna nie wpływa inwazyjne na delikatne i wymagające tkaniny, a jedynie je pielęgnuje. Dzięki temu, że nie poddajemy ubrań żmudnemu procesowi całkowitego namaczania i oszczędzamy cenny czas.
  • Odpadają problemy, które napotykamy podczas prasowania.
  • Jeśli zależy nam na czasie możemy szybko odświeżyć naszą garderobę.
  • Możemy też szybko pozbyć się przykrych zapachów np. dymu tytoniowego.
  • Para wodna ma właściwości dezynfekujące.

Dlatego właśnie LG Styler potrafi skutecznie zadbać o naszą odzież, zdezynfekować ją, a a także wyprasować trudne materiały np. z guzikami, kieszonkami, aplikacjami, zdobieniami. Mamy również możliwość wyprasowania elementów garderoby w pionie, czyli naturalnej pozycji dla odzieży – daje to znacznie bardziej zadowalający efekt końcowy, a ubrania są zwyczajnie gotowe do noszenia.

Ileż to w naszej garderobie kryje się elementów problematycznych, które czasem wymagają zwykłego odświeżenia i wyprasowania? Garniturów, żakietów, delikatnych sukienek? Z LG Stylerem ten problem zniknie. Nareszcie odświeżymy także naszą odzież wierzchnią: kurtki, płaszcze, sezonowe ubrania, których nie pierzemy tak często jak innej garderoby, a które jednak wymagają schludności. Odpada problem z suszeniem, które trwa czasem kilka dni.

Ciemnobrązowa szafa parowa LG Styler w minimalistycznej, białej garderobie
Ciemnobrązowa szafa parowa LG Styler w minimalistycznej, białej garderobie

LG Styler a alergeny

Statystyki dotyczące alergii w Polsce są alarmujące. Blisko 40% wśród badanych mieszkańców naszego kraju deklaruje symptomy alergiczne, a 50% reaguje bezpośrednio podczas testów na któryś z powszechnie występujących alergenów. Polska znajduje się w czołówce krajów europejskich, których ten problem dotyka. To już nie tylko zagadnienie, które dotyczy niewielkiego odsetka społeczeństwa. Alergię może mieć każdy z nas i częstokroć dopada ona w najmniej oczekiwanym momencie.

Para w wysokiej temperaturze pozwala na pozbycie się alergenów takich jak np. roztocza. Regularnie dezynfekując i odświeżając nasze ubrania, niwelujemy przykre objawy alergii: katar sienny, atopowe zapalenie skóry, migrenowe bóle głowy, zapalenie spojówek. Dzięki LG Styler możemy usuwać alergeny nie tylko z ubrań, ale również z poduszek, dziecięcych zabawek, koców oraz innych elementów, które zwyczajnie zmieszczą się do urządzenia.

LG Styler… i sztuczna inteligencja

Wydawało by się, że powyższe informacje to i tak duża dawka technologii wykorzystanej po to, by ułatwiać nam codzienne życie. A jednak na tym nie koniec. W urządzeniu zastosowano technologię SmartThinQ, charakterystyczną dla nowoczesnych produktów LG. Okazuje się, że w przypadku takich innowacji jak LG Styler jest ona jeszcze bardziej uzasadniona. Dlaczego? Dzięki niej mamy możliwość sterowania urządzeniem z telefonu komórkowego za pomocą dedykowanej aplikacji. Łączymy się dzięki wifi. Możemy kontrolować zużycie energii, monitorować wszystkie procesy oraz uruchamiać urządzenie nawet, gdy jesteśmy poza domem i dowiedzieliśmy się, że będziemy potrzebować na wieczór świeżego garnituru lub czystej, wypasowanej kreacji. Mamy więc mają wybór pomiędzy zanoszeniem odzieży do profesjonalnej pralni, czekaniem i płaceniem oraz ryzykiem urwanych guzików, a wygodą totalną, jaką jest posiadanie własnej małej pralni.

