LG Experience

Suszarki do ubrań LG - Moc wygody na miarę XXI wieku

16.10.2019

LG pralkosuszarka

Poznaj moc wygody na miarę XXI wieku z suszarkami do ubrań od LG.

Niejednokrotnie spotykamy się z mitami dotyczącymi suszarek do ubrań: "Niszczą ubrania", "Strata czasu", "Muszą zużywać dużo prądu" i wiele innych. Nic bardziej mylnego! Okazuje się nawet, że mądry wybór suszarki może nie tylko ułatwić nasze codzienne życie, ale może być również rozsądnym krokiem w stronę życia w zgodzie z myślą ekologiczną.

Suszarka do ubrań - czy w ogóle warto?

Niespodziewany telefon od znajomych, którzy radośnie informują nas o tym, że właśnie są w okolicy i mogą wpaść na szybką kawę. Rozglądamy się po pokoju i co rzuca się nam w oczy? Tradycyjna, metalowa lub plastikowa suszarka, na której wisi nasze pranie: koszulka "ta po domu", bluza, koszule, spodnie, bielizna i... jeszcze więcej bielizny. Trudno przyjąć gości w otoczeniu nawet najładniejszych skarpet, prawda? Każdy też spotkał się z sytuacją, kiedy zebrała się już pokaźna góra rzeczy do prania: ubrania, pościel, ręczniki. Wyglądamy za okno, a pogoda nie rozpieszcza. To oznacza jedno - schnące rzeczy będą towarzyszyć nam przynajmniej przez tydzień.

Nowoczesna suszarka do ubrań to nie tylko wyeliminowanie sytuacji wymienionych wyżej. To nie tylko bycie nowoczesnym, więc ceniącym swój czas i lubiącym wygodę człowiekiem. Wbrew pozorom to również prawdziwe dbanie o tkaniny, oszczędność energii i...pieniędzy, które można wydać na przykład na kolejne rzeczy, które później można wygodnie prać i suszyć. Przejdźmy do konkretów!


Co ma wspólnego LG DUAL INVERTER HEAT PUMP z ekologią?

Jesteśmy coraz bardziej świadomi problemów, które dotyczą naszej planety. Mądrzej robimy zakupy, mamy przy sobie torby wielorazowego użytku, staramy się nie kupować napojów w plastiku, a ostatnio nawet rezygnujemy z plastikowych słomek w knajpkach i pubach. Skrupulatnie szukamy eko upraw, a nawet przyglądamy się etykietom kosmetyków, szukając tych z naturalnymi składnikami. Myślenie ekologiczne może przełożyć się również na oszczędzanie energii, którą i tak zużywamy w naszym domu.

Zarówno RC80U2AV2W jak i RC90U2AV4W mają klasę energetyczną A+++. Co to właściwie oznacza? To, że te suszarki należą do najbardziej energooszczędnych współczesnych urządzeń AGD. Możemy zaoszczędzić nawet 21% zużytej energii, decydując się na odpowiedni tryb. Co więcej, dostajemy 10-letnią gwarancję od LG. To bardzo jasny komunikat: "Kliencie, sprzęt, który kupujesz został wykonany z najwyższej jakości materiałów, więc nie musisz się martwić o naprawy po dwóch latach. Posłuży Ci znacznie dłużej!".

Suszarka LG - sojusznik w walce z alergią!

Liczba osób cierpiących na alergię rośnie z roku na rok. Już teraz szacuje się, że w naszym kraju to ponad 40% - sporo. Uczuleni jesteśmy na bardzo różne czynniki: od traw, pyłków, przez żywność po alergeny, z którymi siłą rzeczy spotykamy się na co dzień we własnym domu - roztocze, kurz... Nieważne, jak przechodzimy alergię - czy jest to tylko mały katar, czy jednak dużo poważniejsze objawy, z pewnością warto walczyć o swój komfort i zdrowie.

Suszarka LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump pomaga w tej często nierównej walce. Jak? Podczas procesu suszenia ubrań, tekstyliów, ręczników, usuwa 99,9% alergenów występujących w gospodarstwie domowym. Co więcej, potwierdzono to certyfikatem BAF. Co z tego wynika? Nie dość, że wyjmujemy z suszarki rzeczy gotowe do użycia, możemy mieć pewność, że są niemal laboratoryjnie czyste! To nie tylko ułatwia życie alergikom, ale również pomaga dbać o ubranka naszych dzieci, nawet tych najmłodszych!

Suszarka do ubrań LG - Czystość bez wysiłku
Suszarka do ubrań LG - Czystość bez wysiłku

Ubrania suche i zadbane - czy to możliwe?

Pierwsze generacje suszarek do ubrań miały w sobie grzałkę, która rozkręcała się do naprawdę wysokich temperatur, przez co rzeczywiście mogła przyczyniać się do... kurczenia i niszczenia tkanin. Z suszarką LG ten problem nie występuje. W wielkim skrócie - nie posiada ona tradycyjnej grzałki, tylko podwójną pompę ciepła, której zasada działania pozwala na suszenie rzeczy w dużo niższej, przyjaznej tkaninom temperaturze.

To nie wszystko! Zastosowane technologie nie tylko nie zmieniają rozmiaru naszych ulubionych ubrań, ale nie gniotą ich, a wręcz pielęgnują i prostują. Okazuje się nawet, że suszenie w takim urządzeniu bywa dużo bardziej korzystne dla tkanin niż suszenie na słońcu! Jeśli zaś mamy w swojej garderobie bardzo delikatne materiały, możemy skorzystać ze specjalnego, wbudowanego stojaka do suszenia.

Suszarka do prania LG - komfort i bezpieczeństwo
Suszarka do prania LG - komfort i bezpieczeństwo

Inteligentne oszczędzanie z suszarką!

Każdy lubi oszczędzać - najlepiej czas i pieniądze. Suszarka LG oferuje nam dwa główne tryby - energooszczędny i tryb szybki. Do tego należy podkreślić, że urządzenie posiada samoczyszczący się kondensator, czyli dochodzi nam kolejna sfera, w której zyskujemy czas serwisowania urządzenia i związane z nim koszty. Możemy idealnie dopasować sprzęt do naszej przestrzeni, bo jego drzwiczki mogą otwierać się na każdą stronę.

Kolejne funkcje to z pewnością nie sceny z filmu science-fiction opisujące doskonałą wizję przyszłości - to rzeczywistość, jaką znajdziemy w suszarkach LG. Specjalny czujnik zmierzy poziom wilgotności naszych ubrań i... sam dostosuje najlepszy czas suszenia. Oprócz tego możemy uruchomić suszenie z kanapy w salonie lub łóżka. Wystarczy tylko aplikacja LG SmartThinQ. Dzięki niej możemy również ściągnąć inne tryby suszenia i... na bieżąco monitorować postępy.

Suszarka do ubrań LG - inteligentna wygoda
Suszarka do ubrań LG - inteligentna wygoda


Dowiedz się więcej o:

RC80U2AV3W_21.png RC80U2AV3W_21.png RC90U2AV4W_21.png

   Suszarka RC90U2AV2W    Suszarka RC80U2AV3W    Suszarka RC90U2AV4W

