LG Experience

Jak prać jedwab inne delikatne tkaniny

09.11.2018

jak prać jedwab

Boisz się, że twój ulubiony kaszmirowy sweter rozciągnie się w praniu? Zastanawiasz się, czy jedwabną koszulę lub sukienkę można umieścić w pralce? Nie wiesz, jak odświeżyć szyfonową suknię, by ograniczyć zagniecenia? Sprawdź, jak prawidłowo prać delikatne tkaniny. Jakich detergentów używać? Jak suszyć aksamit, kaszmir, jedwab i szyfon?

Jak prać jedwab?

Naturalny jedwab wykonywany jest z włókien białkowych pochodzących z kokonów jedwabników. Jego charakterystyczną cechą jest wysoka wytrzymałość. Jednocześnie materiał jest bardzo miły w dotyku, zwiewny i delikatny. Ma właściwości termoodporne, doskonale przepuszcza powietrze (ogranicza pocenie i chroni przed przegrzaniem), a nawet zabezpiecza skórę przed promieniowaniem ultrafioletowym. Wykorzystuje się go do szycia odzieży ekskluzywnej, np. sukienek bankietowych, bluzek i koszul, krawatów i eleganckich apaszek, a także szlafroków, bielizny i pościeli.

Mimo wysokiej wytrzymałości jedwab można łatwo zniszczyć. Zła pielęgnacja oraz pranie i suszenie w nieodpowiednich warunkach mogą sprawić, że tkanina:

  • zmatowieje – jedwab ma naturalny połysk, który dodaje mu szykowności, jednak gdy tkanina jest długo namaczana, traci tę właściwość. Matowienie mogą powodować także proszki enzymatyczne;
  • wyblaknie – jedwab może farbować i tracić pigment. Pranie go w zbyt wysokiej temperaturze spowoduje blaknięcie kolorów. Utrata barw może być też spowodowana wywieszaniem rzeczy na słońcu w celu wysuszenia;
  • straci delikatną strukturę – poprzez długie namaczanie, wyżymanie, pocieranie oraz pranie w proszkach enzymatycznych włókna jedwabiu rozluźniają się, przez co tracą elastyczność i gładkość;
  • rozciągnie się – przez wyżymanie lub suszenie w pionie można rozciągnąć włókna tkaniny.

By jedwab na długo zachowywał wszystkie swoje właściwości, należy prać go zgodnie z informacjami zawartymi na metce. Jeśli oznaczenia nakazują wyłącznie czyszczenie na sucho (symbol przekreślonego naczynia z wodą), należy oddać ubranie do pralni. Niektóre jedwabne bluzki, bieliznę czy pościel można jednak samodzielnie odświeżać w wodzie. Nie dotyczy to plam, które wywabić można jedynie chemicznie (w pralni).

Ręczne pranie jedwabiu

By jedwabne sukienki, koszule i bluzki na długo zachowały swoją żywotność i piękny wygląd, należy prać je:

  • w temperaturze nie niższej niż 25C i nie wyższej niż 30C– jedwab nie lubi ani zimna, ani gorąca;
  • krótko i bez uprzedniego namaczania;
  • bez pocierania i szorowania – materiał można tylko wygniatać i obracać;
  • pojedynczo – jedwabne chusty i apaszki mogą farbować, dlatego akcesoria tego typu zawsze pierze się pojedynczo;
  • w specjalnych detergentach do prania jedwabiu – zwykłe proszki enzymatyczne zniszczą tkaninę. Z użyciem płynów do delikatnych tkanin też trzeba uważać (warto najpierw sprawdzić w niewidocznym miejscu materiału, czy dany preparat nie szkodzi jedwabiowi);
  • w wybielaczach niezawierających chloru – białe ubrania można prać w roztworze perhydrolu lub nadboranu sodu. By wybielić pożółkły jedwab, można go też moczyć w mleku godzinę przed praniem.

Ubrania należy wielokrotnie płukać (co najmniej 3 razy) w temperaturze zbliżonej do temperatury prania. Na tkaninie nie powinno pozostać ani trochę detergentu.

Domowym sposobem na utrzymanie lub przywrócenie połysku, żywego koloru czy miękkości jedwabnej tkaninie jest dodanie do ostatniego płukania odrobiny octu (ok. 3-5 łyżek na 10 l wody). Zapach octu wywietrzeje podczas suszenia, a materiał będzie ładniej wyglądał.

Pranie jedwabiu w pralce – czy można?

Jedwabnych rzeczy z reguły nie powinno się prać w pralce, chyba że jest ona do tego odpowiednio przystosowana:

  • tryb delikatny – dobre pralki mają tryb do delikatnych tkanin, który bierze pod uwagę potrzeby jedwabiu;
  • pranie bez wirowania – jedwabiu nie powinno się wirować. Zbyt zamaszyste obroty bębna będą mu szkodzić;
  • 6 Motion – pralki wykorzystujące taką technologię doskonale nadają się do prania jedwabiu. Wystarczy ustawić urządzenie na tryb „kołysanie” doskonale imitujący pranie ręczne;
  • kąpiel parowa – pranie parowe i odświeżanie jedwabiu parą nie uszkadzają włókien tkaniny. Mogą być stosowane na przepoconych ubraniach, by zlikwidować nieprzyjemny zapach.

Jak suszyć jedwab po praniu?

Po zakończeniu prania nie wolno wyżymać jedwabiu. By usunąć nadmiar wilgoci, przed rozwieszeniem należy owinąć bluzkę, sukienkę lub koszulę w chłonny ręcznik i lekko ponaciskać. Woda wsiąknie w ręcznik i ubranie nie będzie nią ociekać.

Suszenie jedwabiu powinno odbywać się zawsze w pozycji poziomej, by nie rozciągać materiału.

jak prać jedwab
jak prać jedwab

Jak prać kaszmir?

Kaszmir to najdroższy rodzaj wełny pochodzący od rzadkich kóz kaszmirskich. Jest wyjątkowo miękki i miły w dotyku, ma również specyficzny połysk. Z kaszmiru robi się między innymi marynarki, płaszcze i swetry. Te ostatnie mogą kosztować nawet powyżej 1000 zł (w sieciowych sklepach można niekiedy znaleźć ubrania w niższych cenach, gdyż są one zrobione z kaszmiru II gatunku, z nieco twardszymi i mniej przyjemnymi w dotyku włóknami). Opłaca się tyle zainwestować, gdyż ubrania z tego typu wełny mogą przetrwać wiele lat bez zmiany koloru czy faktury, o ile właściwie się o nie dba.

Kaszmir najlepiej zachowuje swoje właściwości, gdy ma odpowiednią wentylację. Lepiej nie nosić go kilka dni z rzędu. Po jednokrotnym założeniu warto odłożyć sweter na dobę, by „odpoczął” i by wyparowała z niego cała wilgoć, którą wchłonął z naszej skóry. Nie warto nosić tego typu wełny w deszczowe lub parne dni. Nie powinno się jej też zbyt często prać (optymalnie po 3-4 założeniach).

Ponadto kaszmir wymaga bardzo konkretnej pielęgnacji. Upranie, wysuszenie lub przechowywanie w niewłaściwy sposób może doprowadzać do:

  • zniekształcania – ubrania z kaszmiru łatwo się rozciągają z powodu suszenia w pionie i kurczą po praniu w zbyt wysokich temperaturach;
  • filcowania – tarcie, wysoka temperatura i nadmierna wilgoć mogą powodować zbijanie się i pilśnienie materiału;
  • mechacenia – tarcie i wyżymanie wywołują pilingowanie, czyli pojawianie się na tkaninie małych kuleczek. Mechacenie może też wystąpić samoistnie w czasie użytkowania, jeśli włókna są osłabione (np. jeśli często suszymy kaszmir na słońcu lub nosimy go zawsze przez kilka dni z rzędu).

Ręczne pranie kaszmiru

Kaszmirowe swetry można prać chemicznie (w pralni) lub w wodzie. W przypadku prania ręcznego należy pamiętać, że

  • temperatura wody nie może przekraczać 20C;
  • detergent musi być przeznaczony do delikatnych tkanin – gdy nie jesteśmy pewni, czy detergent się nadaje, możemy uprać kaszmir w szamponie dla dzieci;
  • detergent musi być wlany do wody, a nie na materiał – najpierw wlewamy do zlewu lub miski z wodą płyn piorący i spieniamy go, a potem zanurzamy w nim ubranie;
  • nie wolno pocierać materiału o siebie – dopuszczalne jest tylko przekładanie z jednej strony na drugą i delikatne ugniatanie;
  • nie wolno wyżymać materiału – jeśli konieczne jest wyciśnięcie kaszmiru, należy robić to na płasko (naciskając sweter leżący np. w opróżnionym z wody zlewie).

Pranie kaszmiru w pralce – czy można?

Nieodpowiednie pranie kaszmiru w pralce może spowodować sfilcowanie i zmechacenie materiału. Jednak swetry i inne ubrania z tego materiału można prać w urządzeniu, jeśli:

  • zastosuje się program do prania wełny – o ile gwarantuje on temperaturę nie wyższą niż 20C;
  • skorzysta się z technologii 6 Motion – tryb „kołysanie” doskonale imituje pranie ręczne;
  • nie włoży się do bębna ubrań z guzikami i zamkami – odstające i ostre elementy mogą zaciągnąć kaszmir;
  • wypełni się bęben tylko w połowie – za duża ilość rzeczy, nawet z samego kaszmiru, może spowodować tarcie tkanin, a w rezultacie filcowanie i mechacenie materiału;
  • wywróci się ubranie na lewą stronę – aby uniknąć mechacenia (można też umieścić sweter w poszewce na poduszkę).

Nie zaleca się wirowania wełny kaszmirowej, ale jeśli musimy to zrobić, należy nastawić pralkę na jak najniższe obroty (maksymalnie 500 na minutę).

Jak suszyć kaszmir po praniu?

Suszenie kaszmiru powinno odbywać się na płasko, najlepiej na grubym, chłonnym ręczniku. Nie zaleca się układania swetrów z takiej wełny na drążkach stojącej suszarki (nawet na płasko), gdyż tkanina ulega odkształceniu i rozciągnięciu w miejscach, gdzie wpada między pręty.

Ponadto suszymy kaszmir zawsze z dala od silnego słońca. Nie kładziemy go także na grzejniku. Wełna może się przez to defasonować.

Co ciekawe, kaszmir można włożyć do suszarki (gdy jest lekko wilgotny, ale nie cieknący). Sprzęt musi być jednak ustawiony na suszenie na najniższych możliwych obrotach i na zimno. Taki kilkuminutowy zabieg nie tylko dosusza kaszmir, ale również zwiększa (lub przywraca) puszystość włókien oraz ich miękkość.

jak prać kaszmir
jak prać kaszmir

Jak prać szyfon?

Z szyfonu szyje się suknie ślubne, letnie bluzki i sukienki. Jest delikatny, zwiewny i lekki, przez co ulega uszkodzeniom łatwiej niż inne cienkie tkaniny. Do jego produkcji wykorzystuje się wiele różnych włókien, które mogą być zarówno syntetyczne (nylonowe, wiskozowe), jak i naturalne (jedwabne). Syntetyczny szyfon jest nieco bardziej wytrzymały, ale również bardziej się gniecie.

Niezależnie od tego, z jakim rodzajem szyfonu mamy do czynienia, niezwykle łatwo jest go zaciągnąć lub wygnieść tak, że ciężko będzie przywrócić jego dawną strukturę. Dlatego zaleca się oddawanie ubrań z tego materiału do prania chemicznego.

W domu powinno się odświeżać tylko szyfon sztuczny. Pranie ręczne jest jednak bardzo trudne ze względu na dużą objętość rzeczy wykonanych z tego materiału. Można go jednak prać w pralce lub parowo.

Pranie szyfonu w pralce

By nie uszkodzić delikatnej i zwiewnej tkaniny, należy:

  • umieścić ubranie w poszewce na poduszkę lub w specjalnej siatce do prania koronek i bielizny – zapobiegnie to zaciągnięciu, zniekształceniu i wymięciu;
  • nie wkładać do bębna ubrań z guzikami, suwakami – ostro zakończone elementy mogą zaczepić o szyfon i go podrzeć;
  • użyć płynu piorącego do delikatnych materiałów – nigdy proszku enzymatycznego;
  • zrezygnować z wirowania – bardzo wygniata delikatny materiał, który i tak ciężko się prasuje.

Warto prać szyfon w pralkach z technologią 6 Motion. Mają one specjalny tryb obracania bębna „upuszczanie”, który chroni przed powstawaniem zagnieceń i jest na tyle delikatny, że nie uszkadza cienkiego materiału.

Pranie szyfonu parowo

Szyfon można odświeżać w pralce parowej (kąpieli parowej), za pomocą steamera lub żelazka parowego. Para zapobiega gnieceniu się trudnego w rozprasowywaniu materiału i dobrze przenika włókna.

Jak suszyć szyfon po praniu?

Ubrania z szyfonu nie nasiąkają wodą, są więc prawie suche po wyjęciu z pralki. Należy je rozwieszać na wieszakach (by zapobiec gnieceniu) z dala od silnego słońca czy grzejnika.

jak prać szyfon
jak prać szyfon

Jak prać aksamit?

Aksamit to szlachetny rodzaj pluszu, który wyróżnia się miękkością i pięknym połyskiem (ma błyszczącą i delikatną warstwę wierzchnią, tak zwaną okrywę włókienną). Jest bardzo miły w dotyku i szykowny. Stosuje się go do produkcji eleganckich spódnic i sukienek, czasem również marynarek, bluzek, a nawet damskich dresów. Ponadto robi się z niego koce i zasłony oraz obija nim damskie torebki i meble (pufy, fotele, kanapy).

Może być wykonany z włókna jedwabnego, bawełnianego, wełnianego lub sztucznego (nylon, sztuczny jedwab). W zależności od tego, z czego jest zrobiony, będzie miał na metce oznaczenie zezwalające na pranie w wodzie (ikona z naczyniem z wodą i zanurzoną w niej dłonią) lub sygnalizujące konieczność prania chemicznego (przekreślone naczynie z wodą). Zazwyczaj do pralni oddaje się aksamit jedwabny i wełniany. Bawełniany i sztuczny można spokojnie prać w domu. Jeśli jednak nie wiemy, z jakim typem materiału mamy do czynienia (oznaczenia na metce są wyblakłe lub nieczytelne), lepiej nie ryzykować samodzielnego prania.

Aksamit jest materiałem bardzo delikatnym i łatwo może ulegać:

  • blaknięciu – z powodu wystawienia na słońce;
  • odbarwieniu – jeśli wyleje się na niego wodę lub napój, należy jak najszybciej przyłożyć do tkaniny czystą, chłonną szmatkę, by wciągnęła wilgoć. Inaczej może powstać zaciek z wyraźnie odbarwionymi brzegami (nawet przy bezbarwnym płynie);
  • świeceniu – błyszcząca wierzchnia warstwa może nienaturalnie błyszczeć w wyniku bezpośredniego kontaktu z gorącym żelazkiem czy parą, dlatego wszystkie zabiegi prasujące należy wykonywać na ubraniach wywróconych na drugą stronę;
  • zagnieceniu – na aksamicie bardzo widać wszystkie zagniecenia, dlatego pranie powinno być delikatne.

Ręczne pranie aksamitu

Przed rozpoczęciem ręcznego prania aksamitu trzeba pamiętać o:

  • delikatnym wytrzepaniu materiału – usunięciu okruszków, kurzu i innych paprochów;
  • wyczesaniu tkaniny szczotką do ubrań – usunięciu włosów i innych trudnych do wytrzepania zabrudzeń (nawet ślady po małych drobinkach mogą odznaczyć się na materiale po praniu);
  • przewróceniu ubrania na lewą stronę – to chroni okrywę włókienną przed zniszczeniem.

Aksamit pierzemy zawsze:

  • w temperaturze 30C;
  • w płynie lub żelu do delikatnych materiałów;
  • bez wyżymania – tkanina powinna ociec sama, wyciskanie może spowodować zacieki na materiale;
  • niezbyt długo – aksamit nie lubi długiego namaczania w wodzie.

    • Pranie aksamitu w pralce – czy można?

    Aksamit można wrzucić do pralki, szczególnie parowej (o ile ubranie było wcześniej wywrócone na lewą stronę). W wodzie pierze się go w trybie do delikatnych tkanin i w 30C. Jeśli pralka ma technologię 6 Motion, można uniknąć zagnieceń, korzystając z opcji „upuszczanie”.

    W kąpieli parowej aksamit pierze się w trybie krótkim. Można go także odświeżać i prasować streamerem lub żelazkiem parowym.

    Jak suszyć aksamit po praniu?

    Po wypraniu aksamitne rzeczy należy zawiesić na wieszaku i poczekać aż ociekną. Ubrania powinny wisieć w ten sposób do wyschnięcia. Najlepiej nie suszyć ich na dworze (a tym bardziej na grzejniku). Zdecydowanie trzeba unikać silnego słońca.

    Gdy aksamit wyschnie, należy go wyczesać szczotką do ubrań. Trzeba także przeprasować tkaninę (na lewej stronie, można położyć ubranie na gładkim ręczniku bez wzorów). Ubrania z materiału najlepiej przechowywać na wieszakach lub zwinięte w rolki.

    jak prać aksamit
    jak prać aksamit

