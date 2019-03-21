Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Jak korzystać z szafy parowej LG Styler?

Autor Iza Pietras 21.03.2019

LG styler - szafa parowa

LG Styler to szafa parowa, która w pozwala w szybki sposób odświeżyć ubrania, pozbywając się z nich brzydkich zapachów, zarazków oraz alergenów. Jednocześnie działa jak parownica, wygładzając tkaniny i pozwalając na wyjątkowo łatwe wyprasowanie spodni czy garnituru bez konieczności oddawania ich do pralni chemicznej. W artykule wyjaśniamy, jak korzystać z LG Styler.

Szafa parowa wyposażona w technologię TrueSteam nie potrzebuje do pracy nic więcej poza dostępem do prądu oraz wody. Cały proces odbywa się bez użycia jakichkolwiek chemikaliów, jedynie przy udziale pary wytworzonej z czystej wody. To właśnie para likwiduje z ubrań cząsteczki zapachów, bakterie i alergeny. Temperatura, którą osiąga woda nie przekracza jednak 50-60 stopni, dzięki czemu ubrania nie niszczą się. Za jej pomocą możemy więc błyskawicznie odświeżyć eleganckie ubranie po wizycie w restauracji, czy miejscu, gdzie dozwolone było palenie papierosów. Do szafy możemy również bez obaw włożyć buty lub sprzęt sportowy, którego nie można prać w pralce. A dzięki prasie umieszczonej na drzwiach szafy szybko wyprasujemy spodnie w kant.

O co należy zadbać przed pierwszym użyciem LG Styler? 


Wyczyść szafę parową

Dokładnie wyczyść szafę w środku wycierając cały kurz, który zebrał się w urządzeniu podczas dostawy. Nie podłączaj Stylera do prądu dopóki zarówno jego wewnętrzna, jak i zewnętrzna część nie będą całkowicie suche. Do czyszczenia nie używaj żadnych silnych chemikaliów z zawartością alkoholu albo wybielacza, ani ostrych przedmiotów.

Odpakuj akcesoria

Wypakuj wszystkie akcesoria, usuń folie ochronne i zabezpieczenia.

Zamontuj tacę na ociekającą wodę

Umieść tacę ociekową w odpowiednim miejscu na samym dole urządzenia.

Podłącz szafę parową do źródła prądu
Przed rozpoczęciem użytkowania sprawdź, czy urządzenie zostało podłączone do prądu.

Upierz brudne ubrania przed włożeniem ich do Stylera, jeśli jest to konieczne
Szafa parowa nie posiada funkcji prania i nie może zastąpić pralki. Plamy i silne zabrudzenia mogą zostać przeniesione z jednego ubrania na drugie podczas działania cyklu. Dlatego przed włożeniem silnie zabrudzonych ubrań dobrze jest je uprać, zaprać punktowo lub otrzepać z kurzu.


Korzystanie z szafy parowej LG Styler krok po kroku


1. Przygotuj ubrania i przedmioty, które chcesz odświeżyć


Nie wkładaj do szafy parowej przedmiotów, które są bardzo wrażliwe na działanie wysokiej temperatury albo wody. Umieść ubrania na wieszakach albo półkach. Zapnij guziki oraz zamki, aby zapobiec przesuwaniu się ubrań na wieszakach, a jednocześnie ich zniszczenia.


2. Sprawdź czystość filtra, umieść nowy wkład w filtrze zapachowym


Otwórz obudowę filtra i usuń ze środka wszelkie zanieczyszczenia, aby urządzenie działało sprawniej i skuteczniej. Zainstaluj filtr z powrotem i szczelnie zamknij. Nigdy nie włączaj urządzenia, kiedy filtr nie jest odpowiednio zamontowany. Jeśli używasz zmiękczającego filtra zapachowego, wymień go przed każdym kolejnym użyciem szafy parowej.


3. Sprawdź i uzupełnij pojemniki na wodę


Sprawdź, czy pojemniki na wodę są pełne i czy nie wymagają uzupełnienia. Dla sprawniejszego i skuteczniejsze działania, wymień wodę, która pozostała po poprzednim użyciu na świeżą wodę z kranu. Nie używaj wody destylowanej.


4. Sprawdź, czy wszystkie ubrania nadają się do określonego cyklu


Zwróć uwagę na metki umieszczone na ubraniach. Sprawdź, czy nadają się do wybranego cyklu. Pamiętaj, że przez niedopasowanie cyklu możesz spowodować zbiegnięcie się tkaniny lub nawet jej uszkodzenie. Wyjmij z szafy wieszaki, których nie wykorzystasz w tym cyklu.


5. Włącz urządzenie


Naciśnij przycisk „Power”, aby włączyć urządzenie.


6. Wybierz cykl


Naciskając odpowiednie ikony wybierz cykl oraz opcje dodatkowe.


7. Rozpocznij cykl


Naciśnij i przytrzymaj przycisk Start/Pause, aby rozpocząć wybrany cykl. W każdym momencie możesz zatrzymać działanie urządzenia poprzez kolejne wciśnięcie przycisku Start/Pause. Jeśli po czterech minutach od wciśnięcia przycisku nie uruchomisz urządzenia ponownie, wszystkie ustawienia zostaną zresetowane. Nie otwieraj drzwi przed końcem cyklu. Jeśli para albo gorące powietrze wydostaną się przez otwarte drzwi, woda może osiąść na ścianach i podłodze powodując zagrożenie.


8. Zakończenie cyklu


Po zakończeniu cyklu wyjmij wszystkie przedmioty z szafy parowej. Zostaw drzwi urządzenia otwarte, aby wypuścić gorące powietrze. Światło wyłączy się po czterech minutach od otworzenia drzwi.




Podobny artykuł

Szafa parowa LG Styler w drewnianej garderobie

Nowości

Szafa parowa LG Styler - odświeżanie i prasowanie parą

Podobno istnieją ludzie, którzy lubią prasować. Czasem słyszy się o takowych, ale trudno ich namierzyć. Problem jest bardzo powszechny i wiedzą o tym wszyscy. „Chodziłbym w koszulach, ale nie chce mi się ich prasować”- częstokroć mówią panowie.

Poprzedni

Jak korzystać z Google Pay?
 

Następny

Jak korzystać z szafy parowej LG Styler?