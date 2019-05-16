Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Jak korzystać z Google Pay?

Autor Iza Pietras 16.05.2019

Google Pay

Google Pay to aplikacja do płatności bezgotówkowych od niedawna dostępna dla posiadaczy kont w praktycznie wszystkich polskich bankach i dzięki temu szybko zyskująca popularność w naszym kraju. Dostępna jest do pobrania w sklepie Google Play i można jej używać zarówno korzystając ze smartfonów, jak i smartwatchy.

Aplikacja Google Pay powstała przez połączenie Android Pay, Google Wallet oraz Pay With Google (API). Dzięki tej usłudze możemy w prosty i szybki sposób zapłacić za zakupy i usługi w miejscach wyposażonych w terminal akceptujący płatności zbliżeniowe oraz online. Żeby dołączyć do Google Pay, wystarczy dodać swoją kartę na koncie Google a później zalogowany telefon zbliżyć do czytnika terminala i zaakceptować transakcję. Dane karty są bezpieczne dzięki kilku warstwom zabezpieczeń. 

Google Pay to także portfel cyfrowy, który służy do przechowywania wielu kart płatniczych, kart lojalnościowych różnych wystawców, a nawet kart podarunkowych, kuponów rabatowych oraz biletów. 

Kto może korzystać z Google Pay?

Z aplikacji Google Pay mogą korzystać osoby, które:

  • Posiadają urządzenie mobilne z systemem operacyjnym Android w wersji KitKat 4.4 lub nowszej;

  • Posiadają urządzenie mobilne z funkcjonalnością NFC;

  • Posiadają konto oraz aktywną kartę płatniczą w banku umożliwiającym realizację płatności za pomocą aplikacji Google Pay.

Na ten dzień płatności GPay dostępne są w bankach: Alior Bank, Bank BGŻ BNP Paribas, Santander Bank Polska, Citi Handlowy, Eurobank, Getin Bank, ING Bank Śląski, mBank, Nest Bank, Orange Finanse, Plus Bank oraz T-Mobile Usługi Bankowe. 

Jak rozpocząć? 


Na telefonie:

• Pobierz aplikację Google Pay ze sklepu Google Play i skonfiguruj ją,

• Dodaj do niej swoją kartę. W aplikacji kliknij zakładkę "Karty" a następnie "+", by dodać kartę (debetową, kredytową, podarunkową lub lojalnościową). Dodawanie karty do Google Pay jest bardzo proste – wystarczy, że zrobisz jej zdjęcie lub wpiszesz jej dane. Telefonem możesz płacić od momentu zweryfikowania karty przez bank.

Na smartwatchu:

• Pobierz aplikację Google Pay ze sklepu Google Play,

• Dodaj do niej kartę płatniczą (do aplikacji Google Pay na zegarku nie dodasz kart rabatowych, podarunkowych ani lojalnościowych). Postępuj zgodnie z instrukcjami wyświetlającymi się na ekranie.

Jak działa Google Pay? 

W przypadku realizacji płatności za pomocą Google Pay wszystko sprowadza się do zastąpienia karty zbliżeniowej przez urządzenie obsługujące aplikację Google Pay. Cały schemat działania jest niemal identyczny, gdy decydujemy się zrealizować transakcję bezgotówkową w punktach stacjonarnych. Wszystko co trzeba zrobić, to wybudzić urządzenie (odblokować je) i przyłożyć jego tylną cześć do terminala.

Podobnie jak w przypadku karty płatniczej, tak i przy płatnościach realizowanych za pomocą Google Pay wszystkie transakcje na kwoty powyżej 50 złotych, muszą być zatwierdzone kodem PIN, który został przypisany do danej karty płatniczej.


Czy Google Pay jest bezpieczne? 


Google Pay to rozwiązanie w pełni bezpieczne, które posiada szereg zabezpieczeń, takich jak:

  • szyfrowanie informacji o płatnościach i przechowywanie ich na bezpiecznych serwerach;
  • indywidualny numer wirtualnego konta (tzw. VAN) – każda transakcja realizowana za pomocą aplikacji Google Pay oznaczana jest wirtualnym numerem, jaki nadany jest każdej z dodanych do aplikacji kart płatniczych;
  • blokada ekranu – przed dodaniem karty płatniczej do aplikacji Google Pay, konieczne jest ustawienie w telefonie blokady ekranu. Jeżeli z jakiegokolwiek powodu blokada ta zostanie usunięta, wszystkie karty zapisane w aplikacji zostaną z niej automatycznie usunięte;
  • menedżer urządzeń Android – w sytuacji utraty urządzenia (np. na skutek kradzieży) możliwe jest jego zlokalizowanie, zablokowanie, a nawet usunięcie z niego wszelkich danych, jak również wprowadzenie zmiany hasła.

