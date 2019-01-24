Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

LG Q7 – rozpoznawanie linii papilarnych

Autor Iza Pietras 24.01.2019

Rozpoznawanie linii papilarnych LG Q7

Funkcja rozpoznawania linii papilarnych zapewnia wysoki stopień zabezpieczenia na naszych smartfonach. Jednocześnie umożliwia szybkie odblokowywanie zarówno telefonu, jak i wszelkiego rodzaju aplikacji wymagających potwierdzenia tożsamości.

Kiedy korzystać z funkcji rozpoznawania linii papilarnych?


Z funkcji rozpoznawania linii papilarnych na telefonie LG Q7 możesz skorzystać w następujących sytuacjach:
• odblokowywanie telefonu,
• wyświetlanie zablokowanych treści w aplikacji Galeria oraz QuickMemo+,
• potwierdzanie zakupu przez zalogowanie się do aplikacji,
• potwierdzenie swojej tożsamości za pomocą odcisku palca.


Pamiętaj:
• Za pomocą odcisku palca można zidentyfikować użytkownika. Jednakże czytnik linii papilarnych może rozpoznawać bardzo podobne odciski palców różnych osób jako ten sam odcisk.
• Jeśli urządzenie nie rozpoznaje odcisku palca użytkownika lub jeśli użytkownik zapomni ustawień blokady ekranu, należy zanieść telefon do najbliższego Centrum obsługi klienta LG, zabierając ze sobą dokument tożsamości.

Odcisk palca LG Q7

Środki ostrożności podczas korzystania z rozpoznawania linii papilarnych


Funkcja rozpoznawania odcisku palca może czasem zmniejszyć swoją dokładność z wielu przyczyn, co z kolei może skutkować brakiem możliwości odblokowania telefonu lub zalogowania się do aplikacji. Aby temu zapobiec, powinniśmy zwrócić uwagę na kilka kwestii, jeszcze przed przystąpieniem do korzystania z telefonu.


• Należy zadbać o to, aby czujnik czytnika linii papilarnych nie został uszkodzony przez metalowy przedmiot, na przykład monetę albo klucz.
• Rejestracja odcisku palca oraz jego rozpoznanie mogą się nie udać, gdy na czujnik czytnika lub na palcu znajdują się woda, kurz lub inne obce substancje. Najlepiej jest umyć i dokładnie osuszyć palec przed przyłożeniem go do czytnika.
• Linie papilarne mogą nie zostać należycie odczytane, jeśli ich powierzchnia nie będzie gładka, np. z powodu blizny.
• Linie papilarne mogą nie zostać rozpoznane jeśli użytkownik zegnie palec albo dotknie czujnika czubkiem palca. Dlatego zawsze dbaj o to, aby umieścić palec na czytniku tak, aby przykrywał całą jego powierzchnię.
• Podczas rejestracji odcisków palców należy skanować tylko jeden palec. Skanowanie więcej niż jednego palca może utrudnić rejestrację odcisku oraz rozpoznanie linii papilarnych.
• Jeśli powietrze jest bardzo suche, w otoczeniu może wytwarzać się ładunek elektrostatyczny. Wtedy należy unikać skanowania linii papilarnych. Ewentualnie przed przystąpieniem do skanowania można dotknąć metalowego przedmiotu (np. monety, klucza), aby rozładować ładunek elektrostatyczny.

Rejestracja odcisku palca LG Q7

Rejestracja odcisków palców


Telefon LG Q7 pozwala na zarejestrowanie i zapisanie na odcisku palca, aby potem móc swobodnie korzystać ze wszystkich zalet funkcji identyfikacji linii papilarnych.


1. Dotknij przycisku ekranu głównego (duże kółko na dole ekranu) następnie wejdź w Ustawienia > Ogólne > Ekran blokady o zabezpieczenia > Odciski palców.
• Aby skorzystać z tej funkcji należy wcześniej ustawić ekran blokady.
• Jeśli ekran blokady nie został aktywowany, należy go skonfigurować postępując zgodnie z instrukcjami wyświetlanymi na ekranie.


2. Znajdź czujnik czytnika linii papilarnych znajdujący się z tyłu urządzenia, a następnie umieść na nim palec. Upewnij się, że opuszkiem palca przykrywasz całą powierzchnię czytnika. Delikatnie przyciśnij.


3. Wykonaj instrukcje wyświetlane na ekranie.
Powtórz skanowanie odcisku palca, przesuwając stopniowo palec tak, aby cały jego odcisk został zarejestrowany.


4. Gdy odcisk zostanie poprawnie zarejestrowany dotknij przycisk OK.
Dobrze jest zarejestrować więcej niż tylko jeden odcisk palca, aby zmniejszyć ryzyko, że dany palec będzie w złym stanie, który nie będzie umożliwiał odczytanie odcisku. W tym celu po rejestracji pierwszego odcisku dotknij przycisk DODAJ WIĘCEJ i powtórz cały proces.

Zarządzanie odciskami palców

Zarejestrowane odciski palców można potem edytować oraz usuwać.


1. Dotknij przycisku ekranu głównego, a następnie Ustawienia > Ogólne > Ekran blokady i zabezpieczenia > Odciski palców.


2. Odblokuj zgodnie z określoną metodą blokowania.


3. Na liście odcisków wybierz ten, który chcesz edytować. Możesz zmienić jego nazwę, a poprzez dotknięcie ikony kosza na śmieci – usunąć.

Odblokowanie ekranu za pomocą odcisku palca


Za pomocą odcisku palca można odblokować ekran oraz wyświetlić zablokowane treści. Aby aktywować wybraną funkcję:


1. Dotknij przycisku ekranu głównego, a następnie Ustawienia > Ogólne > Ekran blokady i zabezpieczenia > Odciski palców.


2. Odblokuj zgodnie z określoną metodą blokowania.


3. Na ekranie ustawień odcisku palca aktywuj wybraną funkcję:
• Blokada ekranu: odblokowanie ekranu za pomocą odcisku palca
• Zablokowanie zawartości: odblokowanie treści za pomocą odcisku palca. W tym celu upewnij się, że blokada treści jest ustawiona.

Podobny artykuł

LG V30 Open Sesam

Tech Hub

LG V30 - telefon, który zawsze Cię rozpozna

Odblokuj telefon szybciej za pomocą linii papilarnych, twarzy lub głosu.

LG G7 Floating Bar

Tech Hub

Floating bar w LG G7 ThinQ - ustawienia i wykorzystanie

Uzyskaj szybki dostęp do Twoich ulubionych aplikacji oraz funkcji.

Poprzedni

LG Q7 – rozpoznawanie linii papilarnych
 

Następny

Ok, Google: Jak korzystać z Asystenta Google?