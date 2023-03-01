Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Porady LG dotyczące przestrzegania higieny w Twoim domu

Autor V Keller 01.03.2023

An image of a person washing hands

Utrzymanie większej higieny we własnym domu niesie ze sobą wiele zalet –

  • Chroni przed alergenami i kurzem
  • Utrzymuje dłużej świeżość żywności
  • Jak również zapewnia czyste i zdrowe powietrze, którym oddychamy w domu

Poniżej odkryjesz, jak wraz z firmą LG zapewnisz większą higienę w różnych częściach swojego domu.


Zapewnij swoim ubraniom większą higienę

Pierwsze, co przychodzi nam do głowy, gdy myślimy o higienie w kontekście ubrań, to ich pranie po każdym użyciu. Jest to jedynie mit.

Należy nosić ubrania więcej niż raz

Można i z pewnością należy nosić ubrania więcej niż raz (z wyjątkiem bielizny i skarpetek). Dzięki temu nie niszczą się w wyniku częstego prania. Praktyczną zasadą jest wąchanie swojej odzieży, aby ocenić, czy potrzebuje ona odświeżenia. W ten sposób można również przedłużyć życie swoich ubrań, oszczędzając przy tym wodę i energię.

Wywiesić je na słońcu

Aby zapewnić założonym raz ubraniom optymalną higienę, najlepiej wywiesić je na słońcu. Zabije to niektóre rozwijające się w nich bakterie. Nie biorąc prysznica and ranem, należy użyć wieczorem dezodorantu, aby uniknąć wniknięcia potu w materiał. Czym więcej ubrania oddychają, tym lepiej! Dlatego nie należy zostawiać ich w stosach na podłodze lub zwiniętych w torbach.

Higienicznej czystości

Co się stanie, kiedy nadejdzie czas na upranie ubrań? Można by założyć, że usunie to cały brud – ale nie zawsze tak się dzieje. Zapewnienie swoim ubraniom higienicznej czystości jest szczególnie konieczne, gdy jeden z domowników ma alergię na pyłki lub cierpi na astmę.

An image of LG Washing Machine with white towers and pillows around it
An image of LG Styler with Smart ThinQ funtion in front of a dressing room

Pralki parowe LG umożliwiają pranie odzieży w cyklu dedykowanym alergikom, który wykorzystuje wodę i wysoką temperaturę do odkażania ubrań i usuwa do 99,9% alergenów. Cykl jest delikatny dla ubrań, tak że nie trzeba się martwić zniszczeniem odzieży podczas prania.

Delikatną pielęgnację i higieniczne czyszczenie odzieży zapewni również szafa parowa LG. Dzięki tej innowacyjnej technologii nie trzeba już tak często chodzić do pralni, dzięki czemu nasze najdelikatniejsze rzeczy (wieczorowe kreacje, kurtki, ulubione zabawki maluchów czy koce) są niemal całkowicie pozbawione alergenów i bakterii. Nie sposób zadbać bardziej o czystą odzież w domu.

Zapewnij swojemu powietrzu większą higienę 

Zanieczyszczenie powietrza stanowi stałe wyzwanie na całym świecie. Jak wynika z poniższej mapy, Europa nie jest odporna na problemy, do których przyczynia się owo zanieczyszczenie.

Higieniczne i czyste powietrze

O ile nie mamy wpływu na powietrze na zewnątrz, z pewnością możemy zapewnić sobie higieniczne i czyste powietrze we własnym domu.


Recyrkulację

Poprawie jakości powietrza w domu, poza usuwaniem pleśni czy kurzu, sprzyja kilka podstawowych czynności. Należy codziennie, nawet zimą, otwierać drzwi na przynajmniej 5 minut, dzięki czemu wpuszczamy do domu nieco świeżego powietrza. Recyrkulację kurzu może powstrzymać też regularna kontrola filtrów ogrzewania.

Naturalnym oczyszczaczem

Warto również przyjrzeć się uważniej roślinom domowym. Są one naturalnym oczyszczaczem powietrza, ale mogą również gromadzić kurz i pleśń, wywołując u niektórych osób reakcję alergiczną. Niektóre z roślin, zależnie od swojego wpływu na otoczenie, lepiej sprawdzą się na zewnątrz.

Oczyszczacz powietrza

Nie ma jednak żadnej wątpliwości, że w celu poprawy jakości powietrza w domu najlepiej byłoby zainwestować w oczyszczacz powietrza. LG posiada 2 modele, które skutecznie odświeżą i oczyszczą powietrze w Twoim mieszkaniu.

Oczyszczacz powietrza LG Puri Care to rozwiązanie 360-stopniowego oczyszczania powietrza, którym oddychasz. Posiada on specjalny panel, który podnosząc i obracając się, czyści wszystkie zakątki mieszkania. W ten sposób usunięty zostanie cały kurz, alergeny, zapachy i inne zanieczyszczenia powietrza, zapewniając wszędzie wokoło wyjątkowo świeże i czyste powietrze. 

A co z temperaturą? Szczególnie latem oprócz czystego powietrza potrzebujemy także jego schłodzenia. Tegoroczną nowością LG są klimatyzatory, które oprócz standardowej funkcji regulacji temperatury w pomieszczeniach, dbają też o jego czystość. Klimatyzatory LG DUALCOOL zostały wyposażone w system oczyszczania 2 w 1 (chłodzenie i filtracja), który może usunąć drobny kurz, zarazki i zanieczyszczenia powietrza, nawet te najdrobniejsze jak PM 1.0.

Szukając rozwiązania 360-stopniowego oczyszczania powietrza, można wypróbować również oczyszczacz powietrza LG PuriCare. Posiada on wzmacniacz, który podnosząc się i obracając się, czyści wszystkie zakątki mieszkania. W ten sposób usuniemy cały kurz, alergeny, zapachy i zanieczyszczenia powietrza, zapewniając wszędzie wokoło wyjątkowo świeże i czyste powietrze.

Zapewnij swojej żywności większą higienę

Bezpieczne przechowywanie żywności, jak również zadbanie o to, żeby była ona bezpieczna do spożycia stanowi zadanie priorytetowe.

Przechowywanie

Przechowując swoją żywność w lodówce, należy upewnić się, że nie jest możliwe skażenie krzyżowe, które stanowi jedno z największych zagrożeń w przypadku przechowywania razem różnych produktów spożywczych. Mięso i surową żywność należy przechowywać na dole lodówki/zamrażarki. W ten sposób ściekające z nich płyny nie będą miały kontaktu z innymi produktami oraz będą całkowicie oddzielone od produktów wysokiego ryzyka.

Gotowania

Jedzenie należy zawsze schładzać lub zamrażać jak najszybciej po zakończeniu gotowania, najlepiej w ciągu maksymalnie 2 godzin po jego przygotowaniu. Różne stowarzyszenia ds. ochrony zdrowia określają zakres temperatur sprzyjający rozwojowi bakterii w żywności na 4,45 - 60°C. Celem jest zatem utrzymanie temperatury żywności powyżej lub poniżej tego poziomu.

An image of LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator with open doors
Lodówko-zamrażarka LG V+ 2,03m, LinearCooling™
GBB72SAVGN
A closeup inside image of LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator
An image of LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator with open doors
Lodówko-zamrażarka LG V+ 2,03m, LinearCooling™
GBB72SAVGN
A closeup inside image of LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator

Urządzenia LG pomagają również utrzymać dłużej świeżość produktów spożywczych, zapewniając higienicznie czyste powietrze w lodówce. Brzmi to może jak magiczna sztuczka, ale dwudrzwiowa lodówka LG SIGNATURE Door-in-Door posiada specjalną funkcję Hygiene Fresh. Odpowiada ona za oczyszczanie powietrza w lodówce, minimalizując w ten sposób obecność bakterii i cząsteczek powodujących nieprzyjemne zapachy. Nie tylko utrzymuje to świeżość produktów, ale również pomaga zachować czystość samej lodówki.

Posiadając inny model lodówek LG, mamy do dyspozycji wiele funkcji, które pomagają utrzymać żywność we wspaniałym stanie. Należy pamiętać, że główną sprawą podczas przechowywania świeżej żywności jest kontrola temperatury. Lodówka serii LG InstaView jest wyposażona w filtr Pure n Fresh, który cyrkuluje i oczyszcza znajdujące się w niej powietrze.

Funkcja Nature Fresh lodówki z dolnym zamrażalnikiem LG Bottom Freezer zapewnia wszystkie odpowiednie narzędzia do dłuższego utrzymania świeżości przechowywanych w niej produktów spożywczych. Funkcja Linear Cooling utrzymuje wahania temperatury w zakresie 0,5 stopnia, 24 godziny na dobę. Funkcja Door Cooling schładza lodówkę 32% szybciej, zapewniając równomierne chłodzenie.3 Dzięki temu problem ciepłych napoi należy już do przeszłości. 

Na co zatem czekasz po zapoznaniu się z tymi wszystkimi poradami dotyczącymi zwiększenia poziomu higieny w domu? Sprawdź najnowsze produkty LG już teraz!

Life’s Good!




1 European Environment Agency, European Air Quality Index 

2 Program Allergy Care z certyfikatem BAF (British Allergy Foundation) usuwa 99,9% alergenów pochodzących od roztoczy domowych.

3 Na podstawie wyników testu UL z wykorzystaniem wewnętrznej metody testowej LG polegającej na porównaniu czasu potrzebnego do obniżenia temperatury w koszu na górnych drzwiach z 24,8℃ do 8℃; testowane modele LGE: Non-DoorCooling+ (GBB60NSZHE) oraz DoorCooling+ (GBB72NSDFN).

Wyróżniony produkt

GSQV90MCAE.jpg

GSQV90MCAE

Lodówko-zamrażarka LG InstaView Side-by-Side Door-in-Door

Product sheet

energy class
GDZIE KUPIĆ
DODAJ DO KOSZYKA
A front image of an LG TurboWash360 washing machine with energy label A

F6WV910A2E

Pralka LG Vivace V900 10,5kg Steam+ 1600rpm ThinQ

Product sheet

energy class
GDZIE KUPIĆ
DODAJ DO KOSZYKA
lg_experience_featured_product_S3MFC.jpg

S3MFC

Szafa parowa LG Styler essence mirror

Product sheet

GDZIE KUPIĆ

Podobny artykuł

Energooszczędna chłodziarko-zamrażarka klasy A bierze pod uwagę środowisko naturalne

Tech Hub

Klasy energetyczne lodówek - poradnik

Co oznaczają nowe klasy energetyczne lodówek? Jak wybrać energooszczędną chłodziarkę, która spełnia najnowsze standardy? Przeczytaj w tym artykule.

Widok linii telewizora LG OLED Easel Art stanowi uzupełnienie jasnego, nowoczesnego salonu

Tech Hub

Telewizor jak obraz ozdobi Twoje wnętrze

Telewizor jak obraz jest jednocześnie dziełem sztuki, zaawansowanym technologicznie urządzeniem i stylowym dodatkiem wnętrzarskim. Dowiedz się, jaki wybrać.

Choosing the right washing machine makes laundry day fun for the family.

Tech Hub

Wybór odpowiedniej pralki – przewodnik

Podczas kupowania nowej pralki wybór odpowiedniego urządzenia może być trudny. LG ma w ofercie coś dla każdego, niezależnie od priorytetów.

Poprzedni

Wszystko, co musisz wiedzieć o treści 8K
 

Następny

Pracujesz z domu? Oto 5 prostych wskazówek pozwalających na podniesienie wydajności pracy