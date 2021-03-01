Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024)

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

Pracujesz z domu? Oto 5 prostych wskazówek pozwalających na podniesienie wydajności pracy

Autor Adrian Back 01.03.2021

A mother trying to work from home and be productive whilst her baby sits on her lap

Spraw, by utrudnienia, takie jak ustawianie przypomnień, zmagania ze zmęczonym wzrokiem czy utrzymywanie łączności w podróży, odeszły do przeszłości, wybierając te produkty LG.

Dla milionów osób z całego świata praca z domu stała się codziennością. I chociaż istnieje wiele zalet pracy w takim trybie, np. nie trzeba poświęcać wielu godzin na dojazd do pracy, ograniczone wydatki oraz większa elastyczność pod względem czasu, zmiana nie jest dla wszystkich łatwa.

Wyjście ze strefy komfortu biura oraz potrzeba stworzenia warunków do pracy w domu mogą być przyczynami problemów z koncentracją wśród wielu ludzi. Lecz taka zmiana nie musi być wcale przerażająca – istnieje wiele sposobów na poprawę wydajności pracy w domu, nawet jeśli mieszkasz z dziećmi, którym nie brakuje energii, oraz przywiązanymi do Ciebie zwierzakami.

A LG monitor on a work desk
A LG monitor on a work desk
Tworzenie doskonałego biura w domu

Jeżeli pracujesz z domu, na stałe lub tymczasowo, pamiętaj, aby wyznaczyć przestrzeń, która będzie dla Ciebie dogodna oraz odpowiednio wyposażona.

Nawet jeśli nie możesz dostosować całego pokoju do swojej pracy, musisz posiadać obszar, dzięki któremu będziesz czuć się jak w biurze – taka przestrzeń nie powinna być miejscem, które wieczorami oraz w weekendy jest Twoim miejscem relaksu. Jeżeli masz taką możliwość, powinieneś wybrać taką przestrzeń, która jest odpowiednio nasłoneczniona, uporządkowana i czysta, gdyż bałagan w pokoju może Cię w dużym stopniu dekoncentrować.

Dlatego też zapomnij o przesiadywaniu na sofie z laptopem na nogach – potrzebujesz stabilnego biurka oraz krzesła, które będzie podpierać Twój kręgosłup. Jeżeli chcesz spędzać wiele godzin przed komputerem, Monitory LG UltraWide to idealny wybór – na nich nie zabraknie Ci przestrzeni roboczej do pracy i do rozrywki. 

Poznaj produkty LG, które tworzą efektywny zestaw do pracy zdalnej na LG.com.

A man waking up and admiring his LG smart speaker
A man waking up and admiring his LG smart speaker
Zamień swój inteligentny głośnik w osobistego asystenta

Po zagospodarowaniu wyznaczonego obszaru na biuro należy zastanowić się nad sposobami umożliwiającymi jeszcze większe podniesienie wydajności pracy. W takim przypadku głośnik, taki jak LG XBOOM Go PL7, obsługujący Asystenta Google, może być znakomitym wyborem i pomocą w organizacji całego dnia.

Natomiast jeżeli zależy Ci na źródle motywacji popołudniu lub rozrywce w czasie przerwy na lunch, głośnik wyróżnia się wysokiej jakości dźwiękiem, który zachowa wyrazistość i czystość, nawet jeśli ustawisz maksymalną głośność dla swojej ulubionej muzyki.

Nie zapomnij o przerwie – skorzystaj z przypomnienia

W przypadku, gdy otaczają Cię współpracownicy w biurze pełnym pracy, możliwości oderwania wzroku od ekranu nie brakuje, dzięki czemu Twój umysł może odpocząć. Natomiast w przypadku pracy z domu można z łatwością przyzwyczaić się do ciągłego, wielogodzinnego wpatrywania się w ekran.

Może się okazać, że pogubisz się w swojej pracy lub Twoja wydajność spadnie, przez co zdecydujesz się na spędzenie dodatkowych godzin na pracy. Trzeba jednak pamiętać, że utrzymanie równowagi pomiędzy życiem służbowym a prywatnym jest bardzo ważne z uwagi na Twoje zdrowie psychiczne oraz fizyczne. Dlatego też powinieneś korzystać z przypomnień, co pozwoli Ci na odpoczynek i wprowadzenie odpowiednich zmian.

A woman soaking in the sun rays whilst taking a break from work
A woman soaking in the sun rays whilst taking a break from work
Zmniejsz wsad, korzystając z inteligentnych urządzeń

„Pracuj mądrzej, a nie ciężej” – to jedno z powiedzeń, które często się słyszy, ale tak naprawdę nabiera znaczenia dopiero w przypadku inteligentnych, domowych urządzeń.

Dzięki pralce LG możesz wykorzystać aplikację ThinQ do włączenia pralki. Ponadto możesz jej użyć, aby otrzymywać powiadomienia w przypadku ukończenia prania. W ten sposób możesz kontynuować pracę w swoim pokoju i nie musisz myśleć o praniu lub przejmować się tym, że mógłbyś zapomnieć o wyjęciu mokrych ubrań z pralki.

A person sitting on top of an LG washing machine
A person sitting on top of an LG washing machine
Utrzymaj łączność, nawet w podróży

Jeśli pracujesz z domu, nadejdzie taki czas, w którym będziesz musiał go opuścić. Niezależnie od tego, czy wychodzisz w sprawie spotkania, czy też chcesz rozprostować nogi, może się okazać, że nie będziesz mógł przebywać w pobliżu komputera. Z drugiej strony może wystąpić sytuacja, w której nie będziesz mógł sobie pozwolić na utratę łączności ze współpracownikami i będziesz musiał pracować zdalnie.

LG VELVET to idealny wybór dla tych osób, które są zmuszone pracować w podróży – zaletą urządzenia jest możliwość podłączenia drugiego ekranu, który z łatwością umożliwia pracę przy użyciu wielu aplikacji. Ponadto pozwala na łatwe odpowiadanie na służbowe wiadomości e-mail, a aplikacja Notes to doskonały sposób na szybkie spisanie pomysłu lub napisanie notatki w czasie spotkania. Dlatego też niezależnie od miejsca, w którym musisz się znaleźć, zawsze utrzymasz łączność.

Life’s Good!

A child wearing cardboard wings being lifted in the air by a happy man in the kitchen.

Nasza marka

Life's Good

Popraw swoje samopoczucie i chroń naszą planetę, korzystając z rozwiązań LG. Lepszy Ty oznacza lepszą przyszłość dla pokoleń, które nas zastąpią.

A front image of LG VELVET Aurora White

LMG900EM-White

LG VELVET White

LG Monitors contribute to an ergonomic workstation.

Wskazówki

Jak stworzyć ergonomiczne miejsce pracy?

Dowiedz się, jak ustawić monitor, biurko i krzesło w najbardziej ergonomiczny sposób.

