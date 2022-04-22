Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Ekoporadnik – ogranicz nadmierne zużycie energii z LG ThinQ

22.04.2022

Celebrating Earth Day with LG ThinQ.

Korzystając z aplikacji LG ThinQ i łącząc ją z najnowszymi inteligentnymi urządzeniami do domu, możesz cieszyć się komfortem i zrównoważonym życiem.

Chcesz uczcić Dzień Ziemi w tym roku, przestawiając się na ekologiczne życie? Inteligentna technologia do domu może Ci to ułatwić – korzystając z niej, możesz ograniczyć swoje zużycie prądu i wody oraz zminimalizować ślad energetyczny swojego domu.

Inteligentna platforma do domu firmy LG, poza udostępnieniem funkcji oszczędzania energii jakiś czas temu, wprowadza nowe funkcje, które opracowano z myślą o ekologicznym stylu życia, aby sprowadzić Cię na ścieżkę ekożycia. Poniżej przedstawiamy, jak dzięki najnowszym inteligentnym technologiom LG możesz cieszyć się nowym stylem życia, którego wyznacznikiem jest zerowe zużycie energii netto.

A woman checks the LG ThinQ app on her smartphone.
Oszczędzanie energii jeszcze nigdy nie było tak proste

Oszczędzanie energii staje się jeszcze łatwiejsze dzięki aplikacji LG ThinQ oraz jej inteligentnym funkcjom, które pozwalają na bezproblemowe zoptymalizowanie zużycia energii Twoich urządzeń domowych. Co więcej, aplikacja wykorzystuje historię użytkowania urządzeń – może na przykład zminimalizować zużycie energii lodówki poprzez wybór najniższego ustawienia w nocy, czyli wtedy, gdy najprawdopodobniej jej drzwi są rzadziej otwierane i zamykane. 

Funkcja zdalnego monitoringu i kontroli także może mieć swój potencjalny wkład w zmniejszenie zbędnego zużycia energii elektrycznej. Załóżmy, że zamknąłeś swój dom na wszystkie zamki i wyjechałeś na upragnione wakacje, ale zapomniałeś wyłączyć jedno z domowych urządzeń. Korzystając z aplikacji LG ThinQ, możesz bardzo szybko temu zaradzić i to niezależnie od miejsca swojego pobytu: wystarczy, że sprawdzisz status wszystkich swoich urządzeń, a następnie wyłączysz to urządzenie, które jest włączone.

Two women connect their InstaView smart refrigerator with the LG ThinQ app.
Two women connect their InstaView smart refrigerator with the LG ThinQ app.

Ochrona planety poprzez codzienne działania

Pojawia się pytanie: jak inaczej, poza ograniczeniem zużycia energii w domu, możemy dbać o nasze środowisko w codziennym życiu? Odpowiedź możemy odnaleźć w aplikacji LG ThinQ: możemy na przykład korzystać z jej dodatkowych funkcji, takich jak powiadomienie o kończącym się terminie ważności artykułów spożywczych przechowywanych w lodówce.1 Użytkownicy mogą dowiedzieć się, kiedy kończy się ich termin ważności, przez co prawdopodobieństwo wyrzucenia żywności, która nadaje się do konsumpcji, będzie niższe – co jest korzystne dla naszej planety oraz może ograniczyć wydatki na artykuły spożywcze. Wystarczy, że zapiszesz termin ważności każdego z takich artykułów podczas wkładania ich do lodówki. Jeżeli okaże się, że nie wykorzystałeś pewnego składnika tuż przed upływem jego terminu ważności, aplikacja na Twoim smartfonie powiadomi Cię o tym.

A father and daughter unload their LG smart washing machine.
A father and daughter unload their LG smart washing machine.

Po przejściu z kuchni do pralki możesz ponownie skorzystać z aplikacji LG ThinQ, aby wybrać cykl prania proponowany przez podręczną funkcję, dzięki czemu Twoje ubrania będą lśnić czystością, a Ty nie zmarnujesz wody ani środka piorącego. Po tym, jak nasza firmowa pralka określi rodzaj tkaniny oraz wagę wkładu, aplikacja podpowie optymalny cykl prania – taki, który wykorzysta taką ilość środków, które są niezbędne do dokładnego wyprania ubrań oraz których zużycie jest korzystne dla środowiska.  

Wydłużanie żywotności Twoich domowych urządzeń

Jeżeli utrzymujesz swoje urządzenia w dobrym stanie, dbasz o coś więcej niż o ich żywotność oraz swoje oszczędności – ograniczasz nadmierne zużycie energii, co jest wartościowym celem każdego gospodarstwa domowego. Dodatkowo, jeżeli postępujesz w ten sposób, odciążasz zakłady recyklingu na całym świecie – im dłużej korzystasz z urządzeń, tym później trafią na wysypisko. Funkcja Smart Diagnosis w aplikacji ThinQ, opracowana z myślą o lepszej konserwacji domowych urządzeń firmy LG, umożliwia przeprowadzanie szybkiej kontroli w celu potwierdzenia, czy wszystkie urządzenia działają zgodnie z ich przeznaczeniem. Ponadto aplikacja wysyła powiadomienia w odpowiednim momencie, informując o terminie wymiany filtrów w danym produkcie.

LG Upgradeable Appliances connect with LG ThinQ.
LG Upgradeable Appliances connect with LG ThinQ.

Co więcej, niedawno firma LG ogłosiła premierę Urządzeń z możliwością aktualizacji – urządzeń, do których można dodawać nowe ulepszenia i funkcje, co dla użytkowników będzie stanowić wartość dodaną wraz z upływem czasu. Użytkownicy, bez potrzeby zakupu nowszego modelu urządzenia, mogą cieszyć się coraz nowszymi możliwościami – a wszystko to możliwe dzięki nowemu podejściu firmy LG, które polega na wprowadzaniu Urządzeń z możliwością aktualizacji i które może dodatkowo przyczynić się do zwiększenia żywotności sprzedawanego sprzętu elektronicznego przez tę firmę oraz ograniczyć ilość e-odpadów na całym świecie.

Dzięki najnowszym technologiom do domu możesz cieszyć się bardziej komfortowym i zrównoważonym życiem. Szczęśliwego Dnia Ziemi!



Life's Good!


1 Dostępność usługi LG ThinQ i zgodność z głośnikami AI innych producentów mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu produktu i regionu.

