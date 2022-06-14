Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024)

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024)

LG Experience

Sprawdzony prezent dla wybrednego taty

Autor Laura Ellis 14.06.2022

Smart TVs are great gifts for dads who love entertainment.

Wydaje Ci się, że Twój tata już wszystko posiada? Zrób mu niespodziankę i wręcz mu prezent, który z pewnością go zadowoli.

  • Skompletuj kino domowe, które spełni wymagania każdego fana multimedialnej rozrywki
  • Kup wspaniały i elegancki prezent dla taty-gracza
  • Podaruj swojemu wymagającemu tacie praktyczny prezent, który spełni jego oczekiwania

Jeżeli Twój tata upiera się, że niczego już nie potrzebuje, musisz poznać jego preferencje. Może woli praktyczne rozwiązania? Albo lubi pofantazjować? Może jest typem majsterkowicza, a może mistrzem sztuki kulinarnej? Zaskocz go niezależnie od jego zainteresowań i oczekiwań, wręczając mu jeden z przedstawionych poniżej prezentów na święta.


Pomysł na prezent dla taty, który jest entuzjastą multimedialnej rozrywki

Nawet jeśli prawdziwy fan filmów i telewizji posiada już wspaniały zestaw kina domowego, na pewno z radością przyjmie prezent, który poprawi wrażenia z oglądania. Jeżeli tata spędza mnóstwo czasu przed telewizorem, z pewnością zasługuje na oglądanie filmów w warunkach odpowiadających kinu. Ale jak wybrać właściwy prezent dla taty, który już wszystko posiada


Smart TVs are great gifts for dads who have everything.

Telewizor wraz z soundbarem to strzał w dziesiątkę – to wspaniałe dopełnienie kina domowego. Porywająca jakość dźwięku oraz funkcja kalibracji audio sprawiają, że każdy oglądany film zyskuje nowy wymiar, a żadna przestrzeń nie jest wyzwaniem dla mocy soundbara. Z kolei technologia Mini LED ułatwia regulację jasności oraz kontrastu, zapewniając większą głębię obrazu oraz bardziej realistyczne kolory.1 Gwarantujemy, że każdy tata fascynujący się filmami będzie pod wrażeniem takiego zestawu.


Prezent dla taty-gracza z okazji Dnia Ojca

Gdy ktoś stanie się graczem, zostanie nim na całe życie. Chociaż dorośli często mają mniej czasu wolnego w porównaniu z nastolatkami, nie powinni rezygnować z tego typu rozrywki – zamiast tego powinni jak najlepiej wykorzystać każdą chwilę poświęconą grom. Wygodny fotel dla gracza, wysokiej jakości ekran oraz fantastyczny zestaw audio to niezbędniki każdego taty, który uwielbia gry komputerowe.

1.jpg

Głośniki gamingowe to wspaniały i oryginalny pomysł na prezent dla taty uwielbiającego rywalizację. Każda kolejna sesja z poprawioną funkcją czatu głosowego oraz w oszałamiającym środowisku dźwiękowym będzie dla niego niezapomnianym doświadczeniem – żaden odgłos kroku mu nie umknie dzięki wyjątkowo wysokiej rozdzielczości dźwięku, a on znajdzie się po drugiej stronie ekranu.


Prezent, który ułatwi życie każdemu tacie

Niejeden tata marzy o jednym, a mianowicie o jak najszybszym załatwieniu danej sprawy. Taki tata nie chce, by jego głowę zaprzątały jakiekolwiek trudności. Nie zależy mu też na błyskotkach, które bardziej przeszkadzają, niż pomagają. Kup mu coś, co ułatwi jego życie w każdy dzień. Jeżeli masz tatę, który nie ma czasu na multimedialną rozrywkę, wręcz mu prezent, który będzie dla niego gwarancją wygody.

Dzięki bezprzewodowemu odkurzaczowi Twój tata zrobi taki porządek w domu, że wszystko będzie lśnić. Ponadto zaoszczędzi czas, dokładnie wyczyści podłogi, a po tym, jak skończy sprzątać, będzie mógł poskładać go tak, by nie rzucał się w oczy. Produkty ułatwiające życie, takie jak ten idealny prezent dla taty z okazji urodzin lub Dnia Ojca na ostatnią chwilę, to doskonały wybór w przypadku zapracowanego taty lub taty, któremu zależy na wydajności.

Albo coś innego – inteligentna pralka ułatwiająca pranie, dzięki której Twój tata szybciej wypierze swoje ubrania, zaoszczędzi na prądzie i będzie cieszył się czystszymi ubraniami. Wystarczy, że raz z niej skorzysta, a zada sobie pytanie: „Jak mogłem bez niej żyć?”.

Busy dads need a smart washing machine.

Nawet wybredny tata doceni oryginalny prezent. Zaskocz go niezależnie od okazji, wybierając jeden z tych prezentów dla taty, który posiada już wszystko.


Life's Good!


1 QNED99/91/86 feature Ultra Contrast.

