Jak wykonać lodowe kule do popisowych drinków

Autor Adrian Back 27.09.2022

A woman is making ice balls at home.
  • Dostrzeż wyższość lodowych kul nad zwykłymi kostkami lodu
  • Naucz się kilku prostych metod wykonania lodowych kul w domu 
  • Użyj jednej z naszych niezawodnych metod do stworzenia krystalicznych kul lodowych 
  • Zadecyduj, czy zainwestować w specjalny sprzęt do tworzenia lodowych kul


Oczaruj swoich gości drinkami jak z obrazka! Twoje koktajle nie przejdą niezauważone, jeśli skorzystasz z naszego triku: ta metoda wzniesie każdy napój na wyższy poziom dzięki dodaniu wolno roztapiającej się lodowej kuli. Ten oszałamiający, sferyczny kształt prezentowany jest w najlepszych barach na całym świecie, a każdy chce mieć jego zdjęcie na swoim Instagramie.


Zapomnij o kostkach! Postaw na lodowe kule

Można by pomyśleć, że kule lodowe zostały spopularyzowane tylko ze względu na ich pociągający wygląd. Spójrzmy prawdzie w oczy, idealnie okrągła kula w stylowej szklance zdecydowanie przykuwa uwagę. Ale w rzeczywistości istnieje naukowy argument, dla którego najlepszy lód wcale nie jest kostką. 

Ice balls in homemade cocktails.
Ice balls in homemade cocktails.

Kule lodowe topią się wolniej, ponieważ w porównaniu z klasycznym sześciennym kształtem mają mniejszą powierzchnię. A to oznacza, że kostki topią się znacznie szybciej, ponieważ większa ich część ma styczność z otaczającym napojem.


Cztery sposoby na opanowanie sztuki tworzenia lodowych kul

Jeśli chcesz swój lód kulać samodzielnie, polecamy cztery poniższe metody:

1. Użyj specjalnej formy do lodu

Najprostsze rozwiązanie działa jak tacka do lodu, ale zawiera dwie półkoliste foremki do wypełnienia wodą, która po zamrożeniu staje się lodową kulą. Dostępne są pojedyncze foremki, ale też takie do stworzenia sześciu lodowych kul na raz.

Istnieje wiele różnych foremek, ale należy zwrócić uwagę na wielkość kuli. Małe kulki lodu mogą wyglądać fajnie, ale topią się równie szybko jak kostki. Uznaje się, że kule o średnicy ok. 5 centymetrów roztapiają się najwolniej.

2. Stwórz lodowe kule dzięki metalowej prasie

Najwięksi pasjonaci drinków posiadają własny shaker, miarkę i ubijak. Natomiast osoby, które chcą popisać się przed innymi, zainwestują w metalową prasę do rzeźbienia kul.

Najczęściej wykonane z aluminium, te stylowe, metalowe formy umożliwiają wykonanie doskonałej kuli z dużej bryły lodu. Potrzebujesz do tego większych brył i odrobiny fizycznej siły: wtedy ta praska do lodu da radę wyrzeźbić wystarczającą ilość lodowych kul na twojej imprezie.

3. Lodowe kule z balonów

Ta metoda wymaga przećwiczenia i nie zapewni idealnej kuli. Ale balony ukształtują najekonomiczniejszą wersję lodowej kuli, która będzie mogła z powodzeniem zaistnieć w mediach społecznościowych.

Po prostu weź balonik, napełnij go wodą, zawiąż i włóż do zamrażarki na noc. Uzyskasz wtedy nie tylko atrakcyjny kształt kropli, ale też łatwo dobierzesz pożądany rozmiar lodu do dowolnej szklanki.

4. Ciesz się wspaniałym kształtem idealnej kuli za każdym razem z automatyczną maszynką do lodu

Najszybszym rozwiązaniem jest zainwestowanie w maszynkę do lodu, która potrafi przygotować idealnie kształtną kulę za dotknięciem przycisku. Możesz kupić wolnostojące urządzenie, które postawisz na blacie. Jest też sposób, dzięki któremu twoja lodówka samodzielnie wykona tę ciężką pracę za Ciebie.

LG InstaView smart refrigerators with Craft Ice make perfect ice balls automatically.
LG InstaView smart refrigerators with Craft Ice make perfect ice balls automatically.

Z lodówką LG InstaView® Refrigerator with Craft Ice maker funkcja Craft Ice automatycznie rzeźbi lodowe kule na żądanie. Dzięki sposobowi, w jaki woda jest kompresowana podczas zamrażania, kule Craft Ice wytrzymują o 15% dłużej niż kostki.1 A to oznacza, że nie są potrzebne żadne przygotowania, aby wytworzyć klarowny, wolno topiący się lód do atrakcyjnych wizualnie napojów o każdej porze dnia. 


Bonus: przejrzyste lodowe kule dzięki kierunkowanemu mrożeniu

Aby uzyskać idealnie krystaliczną lodową kulę, trzeba zastosować metodę kierunkowanego mrożenia. To wymaga posiadania foremki do kul lodowych, shakera do koktajli oraz małej przenośnej lodówki, która zmieści się w twojej zamrażarce.

Making slow-melting ice balls at home.
Making slow-melting ice balls at home.
  1. Najpierw napełnij przenośną lodówkę wodą, pozostawiając kilka centymetrów na górze na rozszerzanie się lodu.
  2. Następnie nalej wody do pełna do shakera.
  3. Potem napełnij foremkę kuli lodowej po brzegi wodą i zamknij ją.
  4. Odwróć foremkę do góry nogami i postaw ją na na shakerze, który stoi w środku przenośnej lodówki.
  5. Po zamrożeniu całości, wyciągnij shaker oraz foremkę z bloku lodu z przenośnej lodówki.
  6. Na koniec rozkrusz walcowaty kawałek lodu spod shakera i podziwiaj swą krystaliczną, lodową kulę.

Brzmi jak trudne zadanie, ale jest warte pracy, jeśli chcesz uzyskać ekonomiczną wersję krystalicznych lodowych kul w swoim domu.


Zalety i wady maszynek do robienia lodowych kul

Jeśli lubisz posiadać w kuchni najnowsze gadżety, istnieją wolnostojące maszynki do tworzenia idealnych lodowych kul. Mimo że są niewątpliwie stylowe i potrafią wykonać kilka kul z rzędu poprzez naciśnięcie guzika, mają kilka wad. 

Często są drogie, masywne i mało wydajne – skoro musisz najpierw osobno czekać na zamarznięcie bryłek wody. Zamiast kupowania wolnostojących gadżetów, warto wybrać nową lodówkę z wbudowaną, automatyczną maszynką do lodu, dzięki czemu podwyższysz standard w swoim domu.


Bez względu na to, czy sam jesteś koneserem koktajli, czy po prostu chcesz olśnić przyjaciół swoimi stylowymi drinkowymi majstersztykami, kule lodowe to świetny sposób na udoskonalenie wyglądu i smaku każdego napoju.


Life's Good!

