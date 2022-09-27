Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

Jak należycie czyścić słuchawki douszne

Autor Adrian Back 27.09.2022

LG TONE Free wireless earbuds with UVnano

Stylowe, wygodne i bardzo wyrafinowane. Nic dziwnego, że bezprzewodowe słuchawki douszne stały się niezwykle popularne na całym świecie. Aczkolwiek, jedna rzecz, której nie można uniknąć, to naturalne gromadzenie się brudu i osadu. Czytaj dalej, aby dowiedzieć się, jak zachować ich czystość i zdrowe uszy dzięki kilku pomocnym wskazówkom. 


Jak czyścić słuchawki douszne w domu

Jeśli chodzi o czyszczenie elektroniki, zawsze lepiej dmuchać na zimne, gdyż można uszkodzić ochronną siateczkę lub sterownik. 

Na szczęście, jest wiele sposobów na utrzymanie świeżości słuchawek. Bez względu na to, czy używa się domowych produktów, czy też specjalistycznych narzędzi, te techniki pomogą przeprowadzić gruntowne czyszczenie. 

Powszechne narzędzia domowe do czyszczenia słuchawek dousznych

Znalezienie osadu na słuchawkach jest nieuniknione. Jednak, usuwanie resztek kłaczków, woskowiny, makijażu i innych jest dość proste. Nie potrzeba nawet dedykowanego zestawu do czyszczenia.

Household products for cleaning earbuds.
Household products for cleaning earbuds.

Oto kilka powszechnych domowych przedmiotów, których można używać do czyszczenia słuchawek:

  • szczoteczki do zębów
  • wykałaczki
  • waciki
  • taśma przylepna
  • przylepny kit
  • ściereczki z mikrofibry

Dodatkowa szczoteczka do zębów jest idealna do czyszczenia słuchawek dousznych z gumowymi nakładkami. Zastosuj lekkie, okrężne ruchy, aby usunąć wszelki zaschnięty lub luźny osad z krawędzi połączeniowych lub kratki głośnika. Można także delikatnie zeskrobać oporną, stwardniałą maź z wewnętrznych miejsc za pomocą wykałaczki lub metalowego narzędzia.

How to clean your earbuds with a toothpick.
How to clean your earbuds with a toothpick.

Jeśli chodzi o wycieranie brudu po zewnętrznej stronie słuchawek dousznych, wówczas wacik jest wspaniałą opcją. Tego prostego narzędzia można używać do usuwania plam i śladów, zwłaszcza jeśli jest ono nasączone malutką ilością ciepłej wody.

Po usunięciu zaschniętego osadu można użyć taśmy klejącej lub przylepnego kitu, którego można znaleźć w sklepach artystycznych i rzemieślniczych, w przypadku trudno dostępnych miejsc. Taśma jest dość klejąca, by zebrać przyklejony brud bez pozostawienia śladu. W przypadku głębszych rowków można rozgrzać w dłoni kit, a następnie łagodnie przetoczyć go w problemowym miejscu. 

Po wypróbowaniu wszystkich powyższych kroków użyj suchej ściereczki z mikrofibry, która nada słuchawkom dousznym ostatecznego połysku. Będą w mig wyglądać tak dobrze jak nowe.

Clean your earbuds with compressed air.
Clean your earbuds with compressed air.

Szybkie czyszczenie słuchawek dousznych wymuszonym powietrzem

Bez względu na to, czy jest to powietrze w puszce, czy też gruszka, wymuszone powietrze może być niezwykle przydatne w usuwania cząsteczek kurzu i brudu. Ta czynność jest także o wiele bardziej higieniczna niż wydmuchanie powietrza wprost z ust.

W przypadku używania bezprzewodowych słuchawek dousznych ze zdejmowanymi miękkimi końcówkami gumowymi należy je zsunąć i trzymać ku podłodze. Wdmuchanie powietrza przez otwór powinno usunąć luźny osad. Można także przeczyścić kratki głośnika przy użyciu wymuszonego powietrza, gdyż mogą być one szczególnie problemowe.

Cleaning earbuds with antibacterial soap.
Cleaning earbuds with antibacterial soap.

Użycie płynnych rozpuszczalników celem gruntownego czyszczenia

Podobnie jak w przypadku wszelkiej postaci elektroniki należy zachować szczególną ostrożność podczas używania wszelkiej postaci płynu. Z pewnością nigdy nie jest dobrym pomysłem użycie agresywnego rozpuszczalnika, gdyż może się to skończyć uszkodzeniem górnej warstwy powłoki ochronnej słuchawek dousznych. Aby właściwie nauczyć się ich czyszczenia, należy pamiętać, że delikatność jest kluczowa.

W przypadku naprawdę opornej plamy lub brudu rozwiązać problem może rozcieńczony alkohol izopropylowy. Należy pamiętać, aby zwracać uwagę na ilość stosowanego płynu i nacisku. Ewentualnie, można po prostu użyć trochę ciepłej wody z kropelką mydła antybakteryjnego. Odrobina cierpliwości, wacik i powinno się być w stanie usunąć każdy ślad. 


Jak często trzeba czyścić słuchawki douszne?

Nie ma jednoznacznej reguły co do częstotliwości czyszczenia słuchawek. Odpowiedź zależy w dużej mierze od tego, kiedy i jak się ich używa.

Jeśli używa się ich codziennie, warto je czyścić co najmniej raz w tygodniu, żeby zapobiec gromadzeniu się brudu. Jeśli nosi się je na siłownik lub podczas biegania, wówczas powinno się je osuszyć i lekko przeczyścić po każdym użyciu

Może najlepszą radą jest baczne obserwowanie ich stanu. Wszelki osad może mieć szkodliwy wpływ na ich jakość dźwięku, zwłaszcza w przypadku wysokowydajnych słuchawek dousznych z funkcjami redukcji szumu i niestandardowymi profilami audio. Zatem, jeśli zauważysz jakiś kurz, olej lub woskowinę, ważne jest jak najszybsze przeczyszczenie słuchawek.

A pair of earbuds in a UVnano charging case.
A pair of earbuds in a UVnano charging case.

Zachowanie czystości słuchawek dousznych dzięki należytemu przechowaniu

Wszyscy jesteśmy od czasu do czasu winni pozostawiania naszych bezprzewodowych słuchawek dousznych na biurku lub wkładania ich do kieszeń, gdy się spieszymy, ale odrobina ostrożności może zdziałać cuda. Włożenie ich z powrotem do etui ładującego podczas nieużywania jest wspaniałym sposobem na zabezpieczenie ich przed dalszym gromadzeniem się kurzu i osadu. 

Nawet jeśli nie masz etui, możesz przechowywać je w czystej torebce, by pomóc w odpychaniu brudu i uniknąć zadrapań. Ważne jest także, by nigdy nie przechowywać słuchawek dousznych w bardzo gorącym lub zimnym otoczeniu. Chodzi tu bardziej o ochronę baterii aniżeli o zachowanie czystości. 

Jeśli mieszkasz w wilgotnym miejscu lub lubisz trzymać parę słuchawek dousznych ze sprzętem treningowym, paczka żelu krzemionkowego sprawi, że będą one czyste i suche.

Dezynfekcja słuchawek dousznych światłem UV

Słuchawki mogą być siedliskiem setek tysięcy mikroorganizmów tworzących kolonie. Występują one na powierzchniach, których używamy codziennie. Przeciętna para może hodować ok. 2700 razy więcej bakterii niż na kuchennej desce do krojenia.1

Na szczęście, istnieje łatwy sposób, by zapobiec nieprzyjemnej infekcji ucha spowodowanej przez te mikroorganizmy. Wybierz parę słuchawek dousznych, dezynfekowanych automatycznie przed każdym użyciem. Dzięki technologii UVnano, która zabija 99,9% bakterii, siateczkę głośnika w tych bezprzewodowych słuchawkach można odkazić w ciągu zaledwie 5 minut.To powinno uspokoić nerwy każdego samozwańczego zarazkofoba.

Nie ma nic gorszego od niechlujnych słuchawek dousznych. Można zachować ich czystość dzięki należytemu przechowywaniu i regularnej konserwacji oraz w pełni wykorzystać ich jakość audio. Mając na uwadze powyższe pomocne wskazówki, pomożesz zachować żywotność słuchawek dousznych i zdrowie swoich uszu.


Life's Good!



Seniorliving

2 UVnano to wyraz złożony z wyrazu „UV” i jednostki „nanometra”. Niezależne testy pokazują, że podstawka ładująca UVnano zabija 99,9% bakterii Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus i Klebsiella pneumonia na siateczce głośnika w słuchawkach dousznych w ciągu 5 minut podczas ładowania. Ultrafioletowe światło LED jest niewidoczne i aktywuje się wyłącznie, gdy podstawka ładująca jest zamknięta, a w środku są słuchawki douszne.

