IFA 2022: zadbaj o ergonomię dzięki odpowiedniej wysokości monitora

Autor Adrian Back 27.09.2022

A man plays a game with a curved OLED gaming monitor at the right monitor height
  • Zastosowanie odpowiedniej wysokości monitora może wpłynąć na skupienie, komfort i wydajność w pracy. 
  • Od kąta widzenia do odległości od ekranu, istnieje wiele czynników, które należy wziąć pod uwagę, dopasowując wysokość i położenie monitora. 
  • Poznaj kilka pomocnych porad i wskazówek, jak uzyskać właściwą wysokość monitora.

Niezależnie od tego, czy pracujesz w domu, w biurze, czy też zasiadasz do długiej rozgrywki ulubionej gry, wielogodzinne siedzenie przed monitorem może mieć negatywne skutki. Zwłaszcza jeśli monitor nie jest prawidłowo ustawiony. 

Zbyt często zdarza nam się garbić w fotelach lub patrzeć w górę na nasze ekrany. Dlatego tak ważnym jest, aby nie tylko używać odpowiedniego monitora, ale także ustawić swoje biurko tak, aby dostosować odpowiednią wysokość monitora do swojego ciała. Jest to często określane jako ustawienie ergonomiczne, co zasadniczo oznacza znalezienie takiego rozmieszczenia, które sprawia, że coś jest wydajne i wygodne. Ale jak się za to wszystko zabrać?

The LG Flex bendable OLED gaming monitor is ideal for setting the correct monitor height
Dla osób, które chcą się w pełni oddać grze i uwielbiają całodzienne sesje, idealny będzie nowy, zginany monitor OLED, który został zaprezentowany na wystawie Experience Gaming Arcade. Dzięki elastycznemu panelowi gracze mogą zasiąść w swoim ulubionym fotelu i idealnie ustawić monitor, a także zakrzywić ekran, aby jeszcze bardziej stać się częścią akcji. Dodatkowo badania sugerują, że zakrzywiony ekran może pomóc zmniejszyć poziom zmęczenia oczu.

Na wystawie Gaming Zone jedną z atrakcji był także najnowszy dodatek do rodziny UltraGear firmy LG — monitor do gier UltraGear OLED. Z kolei na stanowisku Ergo Monitor Workstation zwiedzający mogli przetestować monitory LG, które zostały specjalnie zaprojektowane tak, aby stworzyć dostosowane do Twoich potrzeb biuro, idealne do pracy lub zabawy.

Jeśli chcesz sobie zaprojektować komfortową i funkcjonalną przestrzeń do pracy lub gry, to zapewnisz sobie odpowiednią wysokość monitora dzięki poniższym wskazówkom. 


Jakie znaczenie ma wysokość monitora?

Wielu z nas siedzi przy biurku przez wiele godzin i jeśli kiedykolwiek doskwierał Ci ból karku, problemy z kręgosłupem lub przemęczenie oczu, może to być spowodowane właśnie ustawieniem tego biurka.

A woman sets the correct monitor height for her desktop display
Zbyt często zdarza nam się patrzeć w górę lub w dół na ekran. Problem polega na tym, że każda pozycja, która zmusza nas do pochylania podbródka lub wyginania ciała, może powodować poczucie obciążenia i dyskomfortu.

Idealna pozycja to taka, kiedy oczy znajdują się w linii prostej z punktem na ekranie, który jest około 5-10 cm poniżej górnej krawędzi monitora. Będzie to oczywiście zależało od Twojego wzrostu i innych zmiennych, ale jest to najważniejszy do wzięcia pod uwagę czynnik, jeśli chcesz zwiększyć swój komfort pracy. 

Z pomocą przyjdzie łatwy do regulacji ergonomiczny monitor, ponieważ dzięki niemu można znaleźć idealną wysokość oglądania bez względu na to, z jakiego biurka lub krzesła korzystasz. 


Ważne czynniki do rozważenia przy ustawianiu odpowiedniej pozycji monitora

Niezależnie od tego, czy spędzasz całe dnie, pracując przy ekranie komputera, czy też regularnie zasiadasz do długich sesji gier, ergonomiczne stanowisko pracy ma wiele ważnych aspektów.



Kąt oglądania

Jeśli zbyt długo będziesz to zaniedbywać, możesz zacząć odczuwać napięcie w szyi i ramionach — zwłaszcza, jeśli większość dnia spędzasz przed monitorem

Przypominamy, że to oczywiście zależy od Twojego wzrostu, ale najlepiej ustawić ekran na wysokości pomiędzy poziomem oczu a trzydziestoma stopniami poniżej linii wzroku. Jest tak dlatego, że nasze oczy naturalnie kierują się prosto przed siebie, a następnie lekko w dół, gdy są w stanie spoczynku.

Oczywiście nie oczekujemy, że wygrzebiesz z szuflady swój kątomierz z czasów szkolnych, więc zamiast tego spróbuj upewnić się, czy Twoje oczy są na poziomie paska adresu przeglądarki. Jeśli patrzysz na pasek narzędzi, z pewnością warto lepiej dostosować kąt patrzenia na ekran.

Na szczęście znalezienie tej idealnej pozycji z nowym monitorem do grania OLED Flex stało się dziecinnie proste. Dzięki możliwości pochylania i zginania kąt patrzenia można całkowicie dostosować do własnych potrzeb. Dzięki 20 różnym punktom zgięcia i zakresowi nachylenia do 10 stopni idealny kąt widzenia stał się osiągalny zawsze, wszędzie i dla każdego.

To nie tylko pomaga zmniejszyć napięcie w ciele, ale też pozwala patrzeć na ekran z różnych pozycji. Niezależnie od tego, czy siedzisz na krześle biurowym, mościsz się na kanapie, czy też relaksujesz w fotelu.


Wysokość monitora

Jak już wspominaliśmy powyżej, ustawienie prawidłowej wysokości monitora jest najważniejszym czynnikiem. Zadbanie o ten jeden aspekt nie tylko pomoże zredukować dyskomfort fizyczny, ale może również pomóc Ci stać się bardziej produktywnym. 

Znalezienie idealnej wysokości monitora odciąży szyję i ramiona, pozwalając na wygodne patrzenie na ekran przez długi czas bez uczucia dyskomfortu. 

Nie próbuj zmieniać pozycji ciała w celu znalezienia prawidłowego ułożenia, lecz zamiast tego wypróbuj monitor, który oferuje mobilność i nie wymaga zakupu nowego krzesła lub biurka.

An LG Ergo AI monitor is adjusted to the correct monitor height and distance
Odległość od ekranu 

Chodzi po prostu o znalezienie sobie idealnego miejsca. Jeśli będzie ono zbyt blisko, zacznie Ci doskwierać zmęczenie wzroku. Zbyt duża odległość sprawi, że będziesz mrużył oczy, próbując przeczytać dowolny tekst. Możesz również odkryć, że pochylasz się do przodu lub do tyłu, a nawet musisz nadmiernie wyciągać ręce, aby dosięgnąć do klawiatury.

Wszystkie te czynniki mogą z czasem powodować problemy, więc uzyskanie najlepszej odległości patrzenia na monitor jest niezwykle ważne. Idealnie byłoby mieć ekran dosłownie na wyciągnięcie ręki.

Ta zasada nie zawsze się sprawdza, zwłaszcza biorąc pod uwagę różnorodność rozmiarów ekranów. Dlatego w najnowszych monitorach LG Ergo AI zastosowano nową technologię o nazwie eye-level calibration (kalibracja do poziomu oczu). Wykorzystuje ona kamerę internetową i sztuczną inteligencję do automatycznego dostosowania ekranu w oparciu o Twoją aktualną pozycję siedzącą i odległość od monitora.

W ten sposób cała ciężka praca zostanie wykonana za Ciebie, a Ty będziesz mógł spokojnie odpocząć, wiedząc, że masz idealne ustawienia.


Odbijanie światła

Niezależnie od tego, czy jest to światło naturalne czy sztuczne, oba mogą mieć wpływ na oglądanie. Odbijanie światła może bardzo utrudnić zobaczenie tego, co jest na ekranie oraz powodować zmęczenie oczu. Z pewnością nie chcesz ciągle przesuwać się w fotelu, aby tego uniknąć.

Aby pomóc w rozwiązaniu problemu, wiele monitorów LG posiada powłokę nieodbijającą, która zwiększa widoczność i czytelność tekstu. Pomocną może okazać się również zdolność do zginania, taka jak w monitorach do grania LG UltraGear OLED. Korzystając z nich, będziesz mieć pewność, że na Twoim ekranie nie będzie odbijało się żadne światło. 


Kalibracja ekranu

Nawet jeśli masz już idealny kąt widzenia i odległość, to dodatkowo takie parametry jak jasność, rozdzielczość i kontrast monitora mogą mieć duży wpływ — zwłaszcza w wymagającym otoczeniu, takim jak zupełna ciemność czy jaskrawe światło.

Optymalizacja ustawień, takich jak jasność może mieć ogromny wpływ na komfort oglądania, jeśli zmagasz się regularnie z nadwyrężeniem oczu, zmęczeniem i bólami głowy. 


Jak dobrać odpowiednią wysokość monitora

Tak więc teraz już wiesz, jak ważna jest konfiguracja monitora i które zmienne należy wziąć pod uwagę. W przypadku zastosowania większości powyższych wskazówek, powinieneś czuć się bardziej komfortowo i być w stanie pracować lub grać dłużej.

A woman watches a video at her ergonomic setup with the proper monitor height
Zacznij od ustawienia oczu w punkcie znajdującym się około 5-10 cm poniżej górnej krawędzi ekranu. Gdy oczy odpoczywają, powinny być skierowane na pasek adresu przeglądarki

Jeśli siedzisz przy biurku, upewnij się, że monitor znajduje się w odległości Twoich wyciągniętych ramion — co może wynosić od 45 do 70 cm — a mysz i klawiaturę umieść na wysokości łokci. Przestrzegając tych zaleceń, odczujesz dużą różnicę.


Jak dowiedzieliśmy się na targach IFA 2022, ergonomiczne ustawienie odpowiedniej wysokości, parametrów ekranu i wyrównanie monitora przynosi widoczne korzyści. Twój monitor może być kluczem do Twojego komfortu, koncentracji, a nawet produktywności.


Life's Good!

Podobny artykuł

Porównanie monitorów ultraszerokich i podwójnych (obok siebie)

Tech Hub

Monitory Ultrawide vs. Dual

Ten pomocny artykuł pomoże Ci lepiej zrozumieć różnice między monitorami Dual a UltraWide – znajdziesz w nim szczegółowy opis zalet i wad obu rozwiązań.

Widok z przodu osoby czyszczącej monitor z boku

Wskazówki

Jak wyczyścić monitor

Czyszczenie monitora wymaga wiedzy i odpowiedniej techniki. Przeczytaj nasze wskazówki, aby uzyskać efekt bez smug.

granie w gry na monitorze do gier lg

Wskazówki

Na co zwrócić uwagę przy zakupie monitora do gier

Od częstotliwości odświeżania i czasu reakcji po rozdzielczość i rozmiar ekranu – omawiamy najważniejsze kryteria, które warto wziąć pod uwagę przy zakupie monitora do gier.

